I hope everyone appreciates the amazing job Duvva has done pulling this thread together. It's a cracking start to what could be an amazing day for Jurgens Reds.
This isn't a shity cup, we've got history with that evasive shiny thing evidenced by the posts Duvva has encouraged. The excitement starts today, it builds as soon as you wake up in the morning, it peaks when Jordan's smile shimmers on the surface of the FA Cup late Saturday afternoon as the rest of the reds dance at his side in absolute fucking delight.
This isn't a shity cup, this has previously and can continue to be part of some of our most special seasons. It's value should not be dismissed.
"You better hurry up if ya want to win the cup, coz we're Liverpool FC"
Come on you fucking Reds.