THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:30:22 am
I think he is just plain awful. Arsenal fans absolutely hate him for his part in their defeat against Spurs. An absolute joke of a 'top ref'.

'In 20 domestic games this season @LFC have been issued with 27 yellow cards and one red. 11 of those yellows and the red have been issued in 3 games by Paul Tierney.'

That was after the spurs game in december.. when kane should have been sent off and Jota should have got a penno and robertson was sent off..

so seems a bit more than just being plain awful..
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 04:07:33 am
'In 20 domestic games this season @LFC have been issued with 27 yellow cards and one red. 11 of those yellows and the red have been issued in 3 games by Paul Tierney.'

That was after the spurs game in december.. when kane should have been sent off and Jota should have got a penno and robertson was sent off..

so seems a bit more than just being plain awful..

Wow. Just glad that he is not the main referee for the match especially with Jorginho diving around.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
Ah looking at it like that it does seem better for us.  I just seems game wise we're always never comfortable with playing them.  :D

Its more the case that since Tuchel has come in weve found it hard, weve actually got a very good record against them prior to that, probably our best record against a top 4 side?

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
I hope everyone appreciates the amazing job Duvva has done pulling this thread together. It's a cracking start to what could be an amazing day for Jurgens Reds.

This isn't a shity cup, we've got history with that evasive shiny thing evidenced by the posts Duvva has encouraged. The excitement starts today, it builds as soon as you wake up in the morning, it peaks when Jordan's smile shimmers on the surface of the FA Cup late Saturday afternoon as the rest of the reds dance at his side in absolute fucking delight.

This isn't a shity cup, this has previously and can continue to be part of some of our most special seasons. It's value should not be dismissed.

"You better hurry up if ya want to win the cup, coz we're Liverpool FC"

Come on you fucking Reds.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:50:56 am
I hope everyone appreciates the amazing job Duvva has done pulling this thread together. It's a cracking start to what could be an amazing day for Jurgens Reds.

This isn't a shity cup, we've got history with that evasive shiny thing evidenced by the posts Duvva has encouraged. The excitement starts today, it builds as soon as you wake up in the morning, it peaks when Jordan's smile shimmers on the surface of the FA Cup late Saturday afternoon as the rest of the reds dance at his side in absolute fucking delight.

This isn't a shity cup, this has previously and can continue to be part of some of our most special seasons. It's value should not be dismissed.

"You better hurry up if ya want to win the cup, coz we're Liverpool FC"

Come on you fucking Reds.

I feel this cup has been devalued in the last 10 years. When we won it and 2006 it was still a huge deal. Even into say 2010.

I think a combination of the 'smaller' teams that could feasibly win this now preferring a Europa League journey, City cheating so they can put out their 3rd string and win most ties comfortably, and the cup not being the last game of the season has devalued it in many peoples' eyes.

But for me this would be a special trophy to win to complete the lot for Klopp and Henderson.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Fantastic OP. Really enjoyed reading that and brought back some great memories.

I am old school. The FA Cup is a very important trophy and one where we have plenty of history. It will be sunny because it always is for cup final day in my head. My only claim to fame - being on the 86 cup final build up with my school when Jan Molby came to visit. They asked us to wear our Liverpool or Everton tops (and yes, there were more Liverpool tops) and I proudly went in wearing mine and got on the front row of the assembly hall. Very happy memories.

Another 3-1 please will do very nicely. Safe travels to all those going.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm
I think the only question marks in regards to starting 11 is Konate or Matip to be honest. With Fab out I think everything else picks itself

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliot, Jota, Firmino

I'd take out Elliott and put in Origi.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:04:56 am
I feel this cup has been devalued in the last 10 years. When we won it and 2006 it was still a huge deal. Even into say 2010.

I think a combination of the 'smaller' teams that could feasibly win this now preferring a Europa League journey, City cheating so they can put out their 3rd string and win most ties comfortably, and the cup not being the last game of the season has devalued it in many peoples' eyes.

But for me this would be a special trophy to win to complete the lot for Klopp and Henderson.

If we came out this season with just the league cup and FA cup i would be delighted.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
We're allowed 5 subs in the FA which is good for us
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:49:03 am
I'd take out Elliott and put in Origi.

I wouldn't. I would take Gomez out to replace with Origi
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:05:11 am
I wouldn't. I would take Gomez out to replace with Origi
Why?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Thank you to duvva and everyone who contributed to this amazing thread. What a amazing read it has been.  I have a personal memory of the 1992 final with Sunderland. In secondary school my PE teacher Mr Cook knew I was a massive red and told me that he had been given a final ticket as part of this role has a FA community coach. To motivate me he said that if I was able to get the plastic brick from under the swimming pool floor he would get me a programme from the final. I was trying to get my swimming badges. I don't know if you remember they were different colours e.g. blue, red, etc.   Having cerebral palsy although I enjoyed very much swimming and having a challenge to finish I found it really hard. Well long story short I managed to get the brick and also got the programme. I still have it to this day brand new with the FA cup key ring that it came with on it still. A few years ago I was very big into going to meet sports celebrities and I took the programme to get signed by Ian Rush in the hope that waterstones staff would let me get it signed. I was not allowed sadly but did get his autobrography signed at least. I have them both as my Liverpool football treasures.

     
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:25 am
Why?

Millner can cover RB, Matip/Konate CB and Tsimikas covers LB.

I would rather 3 midfielders on the bench in Millner, Elliott, Jones and 3 forwards in Origi, Bobby and Jota/Diaz. With Fab being out we might have to look to change the midfield more during the game plus depending on how the game goes look to our attacking options.


Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Just came across this little bit of FA Cup Final Grandstand from 1986

https://twitter.com/1980sheaven/status/1523924152033452033?s=21&t=69LHvpMIq-Tc16onqbz88Q
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Love all the stories, but redtels memories from the 1950 cup final are something else! So evocative of the time and so different to today. An epic journey to watch on a grainy old set surrounded by Arsenal supporters. Brilliant stuff Terry :)
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:50:56 am
I hope everyone appreciates the amazing job Duvva has done pulling this thread together. It's a cracking start to what could be an amazing day for Jurgens Reds.

This isn't a shity cup, we've got history with that evasive shiny thing evidenced by the posts Duvva has encouraged. The excitement starts today, it builds as soon as you wake up in the morning, it peaks when Jordan's smile shimmers on the surface of the FA Cup late Saturday afternoon as the rest of the reds dance at his side in absolute fucking delight.

This isn't a shity cup, this has previously and can continue to be part of some of our most special seasons. It's value should not be dismissed.

"You better hurry up if ya want to win the cup, coz we're Liverpool FC"

Come on you fucking Reds.

I love the FA Cup. Gave me one of my biggest heartbreaks in 1971 when Arsenal beat us, this after Steve Heighway put us 1-0 up in extra time. I was just 13 at the time & it was my first memory of us actually challenging for silverware. Fast forward 3 years to 1974 & our 3-0 demolition of Newcastle in the final had me absolutely euphoric. Footballing snobbery amongst some fans have devalued it over the years. Such a shame.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:04:56 am
I feel this cup has been devalued in the last 10 years.

Goes back further than 10 years mate, as soon as United decided to not defend it in 1999/00 it was rubber stamped. And I don't really blame them, it's the FA themselves who have devalued it.

Still, I get a bit child like when we're in the final and it brings back memories of when it was really, really important. And tomorrow morning I'll have cup fever as much as anybody. But not feeling it yet.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:07:23 am
I love the FA Cup. Gave me one of my biggest heartbreaks in 1971 when Arsenal beat us, this after Steve Heighway put us 1-0 up in extra time.

Won't go into too much details here, but I wouldn't have been born if it wasn't for that cup final, and my name wouldn't be Stephen. And my mum wouldn't have made my brother get his hair cut for resembling Charlie George.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:07:23 am
I love the FA Cup. Gave me one of my biggest heartbreaks in 1971 when Arsenal beat us, this after Steve Heighway put us 1-0 up in extra time. I was just 13 at the time & it was my first memory of us actually challenging for silverware.

Something I was told...

It was the days before "victory parade's" and it was just a "home coming".

We had twice as many out for our home coming, than there's, despite losing.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:07:23 am
I love the FA Cup. Gave me one of my biggest heartbreaks in 1971 when Arsenal beat us, this after Steve Heighway put us 1-0 up in extra time. I was just 13 at the time & it was my first memory of us actually challenging for silverware. Fast forward 3 years to 1974 & our 3-0 demolition of Newcastle in the final had me absolutely euphoric. Footballing snobbery amongst some fans have devalued it over the years. Such a shame.

We must all have our own cup final heartbreak memory. Wimbledon in 88. Still do t know how we didnt win and why on earth the Beardsley goal was disallowed and brought back for a free kick to us!

The 96 final was far worse though in terms of everything around it!

Enough of that misery, time for some celebrations. Its been far too long since those awesome days of 2001 and 2006 in Cardiff. And we havent celebrated a Cup Final win at Wembley since 1992. Far too long.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Around late December I thought a good season for us would be winning both domestic cups. I still think it would be a very good season if that is what we achieve. But in the last few weeks there is potentially so much more on offer.

I think winning tomorrow would give us a massive boost for our last few games - which may prove to be really important mentally. It's going to be a tough game and probably the longer it goes on you wonder about how the fatigue might affect us - especially in midfield. Also really important we don't lose one of our midfielders to injury early on.

So please win and do it in normal time.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:14:50 am
And we havent celebrated a Cup Final win at Wembley since 1992. Far too long.

That's absolutely ridiculous, into these cockney twats reds!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:14:50 am
We must all have our own cup final heartbreak memory. Wimbledon in 88. Still do t know how we didnt win and why on earth the Beardsley goal was disallowed and brought back for a free kick to us!
YeahThat disallowed goal still rankles! :D

Just for the record, when I finished my memories of the day with a not arsed comment, we were very much arsed! Really wanted that 2 in 3 seasons double double, and couldnt believe how our Rolls Royce of a team had been pipped to the post by the Anthill Mobs beaten up old banger.

My personal heartbreak moment was 1977. A bad mood that lasted a full 3 days until Terry Mac, Tommy Smith and Phil Neal replaced it with euphoria!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:14:50 am
We must all have our own cup final heartbreak memory. Wimbledon in 88. Still do t know how we didnt win and why on earth the Beardsley goal was disallowed and brought back for a free kick to us!


Having no Hansen and two players with head injuries, whilst playing them had something to do with it.

But personally, I was more shocked when they beat us at Anfield the year before. I think my biggest cup final heartbreak was the year before in the League Cup.

86 Cup Final has to be the best and will never be beaten.
