Thank you to duvva and everyone who contributed to this amazing thread. What a amazing read it has been. I have a personal memory of the 1992 final with Sunderland. In secondary school my PE teacher Mr Cook knew I was a massive red and told me that he had been given a final ticket as part of this role has a FA community coach. To motivate me he said that if I was able to get the plastic brick from under the swimming pool floor he would get me a programme from the final. I was trying to get my swimming badges. I don't know if you remember they were different colours e.g. blue, red, etc. Having cerebral palsy although I enjoyed very much swimming and having a challenge to finish I found it really hard. Well long story short I managed to get the brick and also got the programme. I still have it to this day brand new with the FA cup key ring that it came with on it still. A few years ago I was very big into going to meet sports celebrities and I took the programme to get signed by Ian Rush in the hope that waterstones staff would let me get it signed. I was not allowed sadly but did get his autobrography signed at least. I have them both as my Liverpool football treasures.



