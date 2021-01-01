It's never easy against this lot. For some reason they always turn up against us.



While thats kind of true I think theyve won 4 of 17 games against us under Klopp and each one has some kind of excuse we can attach!20/21 - Lost at home in the League. No crowd, no defence19/20 - Lost in the FA Cup. Came during our one sticky spell of that season18/19 (I think) - Lost in the League Cup, mixed bag of a team17/18 - Lost away in the League in May with one eye on Champions League semi or finalDont think weve lost any others against them in Klopps time. Plenty of draws which is to be expected but fairly sure weve won more:15/16 - W3-1 at the Bridge. Klopps first win?16/17 - W2-1 at their place. Hendo screamer18/19 - W2-0 at home. Mos screamer19/20 - W2-1 away and W5-2 at home in the League20/21 - W2-0 away.6 wins for us. Plus another 2 on penalties in the Super Cup and League Cup.