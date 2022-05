It's never easy against this lot. For some reason they always turn up against us.



While that’s kind of true I think they’ve won 4 of 17 games against us under Klopp and each one has some kind of excuse we can attach!20/21 - Lost at home in the League. No crowd, no defence19/20 - Lost in the FA Cup. Came during our one sticky spell of that season18/19 (I think) - Lost in the League Cup, mixed bag of a team17/18 - Lost away in the League in May with one eye on Champions League semi or finalDon’t think we’ve lost any others against them in Klopp’s time. Plenty of draws which is to be expected but fairly sure we’ve won more:15/16 - W3-1 at the Bridge. Klopp’s first win?16/17 - W2-1 at their place. Hendo screamer18/19 - W2-0 at home. Mo’s screamer19/20 - W2-1 away and W5-2 at home in the League20/21 - W2-0 away.6 wins for us. Plus another 2 on penalties in the Super Cup and League Cup.