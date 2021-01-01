It's never easy against this lot. For some reason they always turn up against us.
While thats kind of true I think theyve won 4 of 17 games against us under Klopp and each one has some kind of excuse we can attach!
20/21 - Lost at home in the League. No crowd, no defence
19/20 - Lost in the FA Cup. Came during our one sticky spell of that season
18/19 (I think) - Lost in the League Cup, mixed bag of a team
17/18 - Lost away in the League in May with one eye on Champions League semi or final
Dont think weve lost any others against them in Klopps time. Plenty of draws which is to be expected but fairly sure weve won more:
15/16 - W3-1 at the Bridge. Klopps first win?
16/17 - W2-1 at their place. Hendo screamer
18/19 - W2-0 at home. Mos screamer
19/20 - W2-1 away and W5-2 at home in the League
20/21 - W2-0 away.
6 wins for us. Plus another 2 on penalties in the Super Cup and League Cup.