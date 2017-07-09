« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 5543 times)

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Chelsea always give us a tough game...their style vs us is a good match

We are the better team no doubt but will have to earn it on Saturday as this game is their biggest of the season.

Luck, moment of quality, whatever it takes...win this fucking final. We have to and I'm convinced we will in 90 minutes.

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
I hope this isnt like the league cup final, those false goals ruled out by VAR was a heart attack waiting to happen

Can we win this comfortably please? similar to the Spurs european cup final  :wave

Make no mistake about it though, this is going to be a tough game, for one it's Chelsea's biggest game of the season, their only chance to win silverwear, and two it'll be about revenge on their minds, they already lost a final to us this season, they won't want to lose another one to us.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Cup finals are nearly always tight regardless of the opposition, as shown by the OP. This one will be no different, and we haven't beaten these in normal time yet this season so form suggests it will be as tight as a well-wound spring. Would be nice to think they play like they have been recently, but wishful thinking, so any win will be by odd goal I think. Salah must have a goal in him soon, hopefully makes the difference on Saturday. We look a bit tired so a worldie from Mo would be most welcome. Good to be back in these big games.

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Hopefully Kovacic misses out, hes brilliant at resisting the press and would be as big a loss to them as Fab is to us. Looked a nasty challenge on an ankle hes injured before so would be shocked to see him play. Theyre sweating on Kantes fitness too so heres hoping he misses out, the cynic in me says expect both Kovacic and Kante to start.

As for us I think our midfield pretty much picks itself - Hendo, Thiago and Naby.

Going to be a tight game, hope we dont get off to a slow start, saw a stat during their last game that theyve conceded plenty in the second half, will be something to keep an eye on and exploit.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Come on Redmen!!
What an epic op Duvva and other contributors thanks. You made me realise that I cried and got drunk after losing to Arsenal, Utd and Wimbledon.
Dont want a repeat of these and feel we are starting as favourites. It looks as though we will see Hendo, Keita and Thiago in midfield and probably Sadio, Luis and aMo up front. Pleased to hear they have no Kovacic, Hoping for a Reds win in 90 minutes.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
It's going to the warm in north-west London on Saturday, forecast saying 22 degrees...

Plenty of fluids required.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:43:02 am
They don't have him, we don't have Fab... seems fair

Its Luis Garcia and Hayden Mullins all over again.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Kante will definitely be fit. I'm sure he only ever plays against Liverpool.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:00:47 am
Tough game but have every reason to be optimistic. The PL is totally out of our hands so big hopes we can scoop up the trophies and make it a season we'll never forget.

Is a bit shite we always seem to get the plastics in a final but that is how it is, am sure they don't relish getting us either!
As at least one of Chelsea or Man City have been in each of the past five FA Cup finals and League Cup finals it's sadly quite inevitable.  Getting a walkover final against a side like Watford is becoming increasingly rare as pretty much every club prioritises the league now so it's the clubs with the strongest squads that do well.  I suspect FSG will think we're carrying too big of a squad at the moment so we may be less of a threat for the domestic cups next season - all the more reason to make the most of this one!!

Chelsea's league form had been really poor before the Leeds game and it's good that they've got Arsenal breathing down their necks.  It's a star studded squad for sure but even without Fab I rate our starting XI better than theirs.

Time for Mo to sparkle and twist Rudiger into knots!  I'm very envious of anyone that managed to get a ticket - have a great day  :champ
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:04 am
What a fucking liar. Tuchel that is, not Samie.

Did you see the tackle?!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
I think we have to treat this like a cup final.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:28:54 pm
Did you see the tackle?!

Yeh. Tuchel is lying, Kovacic will play.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:32:39 pm
I think we have to treat this like a cup final.

So you don't think this is as important as a regular Premier League game then?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:21 pm
Yeh. Tuchel is lying, Kovacic will play.

if he does (which I expect with a ton of painkillers) - I hope he's ineffective and they are forced to bring him off early.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:21 pm
Yeh. Tuchel is lying, Kovacic will play.

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1524465420849270784?s=21&t=REegB9Pmk2e4wKV30LeyqA

If he survived that, fair play. Tuchel isnt lying though  ???

If that was one of ours Klopp would 100% say after the game its unlikely hed make the final too
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:08:30 pm
Kante will definitely be fit. I'm sure he only ever plays against Liverpool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8OJO0REQNA
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:21 pm
Yeh. Tuchel is lying, Kovacic will play.
Only if Tuchel doesn't care about his career.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Only if Tuchel doesn't care about his career.

Why would he? What is it about the sportswashers chief employee that thinks he would?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:41:11 pm
So you don't think this is as important as a regular Premier League game then?

Its a must win, six pointer.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:34:54 pm
Its a must win, six pointer.

True. We can't afford to draw.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
We don't EVER do these games the easy way.

Without doubt, we will concede and there will be either extra time, pens, a comeback, an injury time equalizer.. something that causes a near heart attack.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 01:40:49 pm
We don't EVER do these games the easy way.

Without doubt, we will concede and there will be either extra time, pens, a comeback, an injury time equalizer.. something that causes a near heart attack.

And a bare breasted streaker and a lad will chain himself to the crossbar.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:34:17 pm
Why would he? What is it about the sportswashers chief employee that thinks he would?
He won't play.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
When was the last time we had an "Comfortable" win in a final? None of the finals I went to under Ged were comfortable nor the 06 final.

Can the lads just give me a comfortable final win please? Preferable in the Champions League final.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Sunderland should have been, but wasn't... We made hard work of that... they were in the division below at the time
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:33 pm
When was the last time we had an "Comfortable" win in a final? None of the finals I went to under Ged were comfortable nor the 06 final.

Can the lads just give me a comfortable final win please? Preferable in the Champions League final.  ;D

Call me whatever you'd like but I'd snap your hand off to be 3-0 up within 25 minutes and just quietly see the game out.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
 :D

Yes, I'd love that. Preferably in Paris.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:33 pm
When was the last time we had an "Comfortable" win in a final? None of the finals I went to under Ged were comfortable nor the 06 final.

Can the lads just give me a comfortable final win please? Preferable in the Champions League final.  ;D

Spurs was reasonably comfortable.

Other than that, none of them really.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:42:34 pm
And a bare breasted streaker and a lad will chain himself to the crossbar.
And Gerry Byrne will play almost the entire match with a perm or something.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:33 pm
When was the last time we had an "Comfortable" win in a final? None of the finals I went to under Ged were comfortable nor the 06 final.

Can the lads just give me a comfortable final win please? Preferable in the Champions League final.  ;D

2-0 vs Spurs in 2019 CL final was relatively comfortable after going 1 up in the first couple of minutes

