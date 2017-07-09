Hopefully Kovacic misses out, hes brilliant at resisting the press and would be as big a loss to them as Fab is to us. Looked a nasty challenge on an ankle hes injured before so would be shocked to see him play. Theyre sweating on Kantes fitness too so heres hoping he misses out, the cynic in me says expect both Kovacic and Kante to start.
As for us I think our midfield pretty much picks itself - Hendo, Thiago and Naby.
Going to be a tight game, hope we dont get off to a slow start, saw a stat during their last game that theyve conceded plenty in the second half, will be something to keep an eye on and exploit.