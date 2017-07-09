Tough game but have every reason to be optimistic. The PL is totally out of our hands so big hopes we can scoop up the trophies and make it a season we'll never forget.



Is a bit shite we always seem to get the plastics in a final but that is how it is, am sure they don't relish getting us either!



As at least one of Chelsea or Man City have been in each of the past five FA Cup finals and League Cup finals it's sadly quite inevitable. Getting a walkover final against a side like Watford is becoming increasingly rare as pretty much every club prioritises the league now so it's the clubs with the strongest squads that do well. I suspect FSG will think we're carrying too big of a squad at the moment so we may be less of a threat for the domestic cups next season - all the more reason to make the most of this one!!Chelsea's league form had been really poor before the Leeds game and it's good that they've got Arsenal breathing down their necks. It's a star studded squad for sure but even without Fab I rate our starting XI better than theirs.Time for Mo to sparkle and twist Rudiger into knots! I'm very envious of anyone that managed to get a ticket - have a great day