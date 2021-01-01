Epic work on the Op. My thanks and congrats on everyone who worked on it. Such amazing memories and a part of our history!It's telling that Liverpool Football Club have almost as many European Cups as they do FA Cups. Frankly, it's barmy. But for all the talk about having nine League Cups, we can safely say that Liverpool is, for the most part, the opposite of a cup team. The past five years under our Jurgen (or Yerrrgin as he's starting to be known), showed our priorities are always the title and the CL.This season has been an absolute blunderbuss though. With the youth players bloodied in the cups in previous years now starting to establish themselves, and canny work in the transfer market yielding dogs' bollocks dividends, we've seen an epic battle in all four competitions this season. In 2001, our battle was to qualify for the CL - this year we are out to win it, and make Yerrrgin our second multiple European Cup winning manager. Few clubs can boast even one such beast.But to win the FA Cup is always special, and it's a measure of how far we have come over the past decade, largely shepherded by Klopp. This is a game I'm actually looking forward to. The odds are in our favour, and the situation since the two clubs faced each other back in February couldn't be more stark.We will naturally be playing a much stronger side from back then, but it was hardly a weak side we put out, and Kelleher earned his stripes in that match and then some. We lost Thiago in the warm up, and Diaz had barely arrived, but was already making his presence known. Imagine how he will be now, three months down the line when he has somehow managed to make himself undroppable?Alas, I have a 75th birthday part to attend in the evening (my dozy mate who organised it is a red too, shame on her!) so I'm praying we can do the business in normal time. I'll probably avoid the pubs for the match and stick to RAWK, as I don't want to be rolling into this party at 9pm completely shitfaced.Good luck everyone!