« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 3026 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:50:34 pm »
Still no Kante then. Its sounded like he wasnt far off so will probably be back Saturday but hopefully wont be 100%
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,871
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:50:34 pm
Still no Kante then. Its sounded like he wasnt far off so will probably be back Saturday but hopefully wont be 100%

Kante's always available for our games. Thats a rule.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:56:15 pm
Kante's always available for our games. Thats a rule.
You Kante be serious!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,127
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:20:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:50:34 pm
Still no Kante then. Its sounded like he wasnt far off so will probably be back Saturday but hopefully wont be 100%

He will be 100% and play out of his mind.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm »
Kovacic crocked by Dan James, taken off.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:32 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
So which front 3 are we having ?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,942
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:40:07 pm »
Epic work on the Op. My thanks and congrats on everyone who worked on it. Such amazing memories and a part of our history!  8)

It's telling that Liverpool Football Club have almost as many European Cups as they do FA Cups. Frankly, it's barmy. But for all the talk about having nine League Cups, we can safely say that Liverpool is, for the most part, the opposite of a cup team. The past five years under our Jurgen (or Yerrrgin as he's starting to be known), showed our priorities are always the title and the CL.

This season has been an absolute blunderbuss though. With the youth players bloodied in the cups in previous years now starting to establish themselves, and canny work in the transfer market yielding dogs' bollocks dividends, we've seen an epic battle in all four competitions this season. In 2001, our battle was to qualify for the CL - this year we are out to win it, and make Yerrrgin our second multiple European Cup winning manager. Few clubs can boast even one such beast.

But to win the FA Cup is always special, and it's a measure of how far we have come over the past decade, largely shepherded by Klopp. This is a game I'm actually looking forward to. The odds are in our favour, and the situation since the two clubs faced each other back in February couldn't be more stark.

We will naturally be playing a much stronger side from back then, but it was hardly a weak side we put out, and Kelleher earned his stripes in that match and then some. We lost Thiago in the warm up, and Diaz had barely arrived, but was already making his presence known. Imagine how he will be now, three months down the line when he has somehow managed to make himself undroppable?

Alas, I have a 75th birthday part to attend in the evening (my dozy mate who organised it is a red too, shame on her! ;D ) so I'm praying we can do the business in normal time. I'll probably avoid the pubs for the match and stick to RAWK, as I don't want to be rolling into this party at 9pm completely shitfaced. :lmao

Good luck everyone!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:41:08 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 08:39:34 pm
So which front 3 are we having ?

Diaz, Mane, Salah
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:41:08 pm
Diaz, Mane, Salah

Same here. No doubt for me.

Jota and Bobby brilliant options to have to come on.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,122
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:05:39 pm »
Jota, Mane, Salah. Save Diaz for later from the bench. This is going into extra time.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,804
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:47:36 pm
Same here. No doubt for me.

Jota and Bobby brilliant options to have to come on.

Plus big Divvy in case of emergency.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:22:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:39 pm
Jota, Mane, Salah. Save Diaz for later from the bench. This is going into extra time.

If Diaz isn't starting both the finals already that's a big mistake from Kloppo.

Jota puts fear into no one.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,127
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:31 pm
If Diaz isn't starting both the finals already that's a big mistake from Kloppo.

Jota puts fear into no one.

Arsenal is scared shitless of Jota.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:05:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:32:18 pm
Arsenal is scared shitless of Jota.
But they are not in the final.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,127
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:09:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:05:45 pm
But they are not in the final.

He said no one.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:11:15 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:11:35 pm »
when I said "no one" I meant Arsenal. Do keep up mate.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • @tharris113
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:39 pm
Jota, Mane, Salah. Save Diaz for later from the bench. This is going into extra time.
Don't think we can beat them in normal time?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • @tharris113
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:43:27 pm »
Kovacic would be a big miss for them
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,122
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:44:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:42:47 pm
Don't think we can beat them in normal time?

They match up really well against us and their strength is being defensive and playing on the counter. It wont be easy at all as we saw in the League cup final and Id like to have the option of Diaz against their lot.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:44:45 pm
They match up really well against us and their strength is being defensive and playing on the counter. It wont be easy at all as we saw in the League cup final and Id like to have the option of Diaz against their lot.
We can smash them if we are clinical this time AND Thiago didn't start the previous games.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
  • @tharris113
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:50:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:44:45 pm
They match up really well against us and their strength is being defensive and playing on the counter. It wont be easy at all as we saw in the League cup final and Id like to have the option of Diaz against their lot.
I don't think we'll play as badly as we did in that final
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:04:15 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:50:43 pm
I don't think we'll play as badly as we did in that final
We didnt play badly for most of the game. We started slowly then were the better team for large periods, albeit they played well as well and also had periods when they were on top. Was one of the best 0-0s I can remember.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 