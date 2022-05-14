« previous next »
THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May

THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Saturday 14th May 2022 - 16:45, Wembley Stadium

PART 1 (I've had to split the preview into two parts, as it was too big for one post - Enjoy!)

On Saturday we play in our first FA Cup final in a decade, against the same opponents we faced in our last one. However a lot has changed in that 10 years. That day we were underdogs and reliant on Andy Carroll coming off the bench to score and almost save us. This time around we are without doubt the favourites going in, with arguably the strongest squad of players in European if not World football. Like last time we've also won the League Cup on penalties, but unlike last time we are facing the same team who pushed us and at times bettered us earlier this season, so we know it'll be no pushover despite the strength of our squad.

So what's happened since the League Cup win.

Well Chelsea actually responded quite well. After narrowly avoiding defeat in the FA Cup 5th round at Luton, coming back from 2-0 down they won the next five games, before a 4-1 home defeat to Brentford was followed by the 3-1 loss also at home to Real Madrid in the CL. Again they bounced back well with a 6-0 win over Southampton and winning their semi final against Crystal Palace, either side of their 2nd leg victory in the Bernabeu albeit despite the win a late capitulation saw them go out.

Since then they've been patchy at best losing to Arsenal and Everton and drawing with Man Utd and letting a two goal lead slip to Wolves.

There's obviously a lot of uncertainty at the moment with a number of players looking like they could be off in the summer, but it seems like they may be close to a new owner so perhaps they will stabilise. They don't appear to have any fresh injury concerns with Kante and Jorginho expected back against Leeds on Wednesday, and I still expect one last big effort from those who line up on Saturday and think we'll need to be at our best to win out.

As for us, we've largely continued our march since the League Cup win, progressing both to this final and to Paris for a shot at winning our 7th European Cup, while still in with a shout of the league.

Depending on how Fabinho is after coming off feeling the back of his leg against Villa we probably know most of the likely line up.
Alisson, Trent, Robertson, VVD, Thiago, Fabinho (if fit), Salah & Mane are almost certain to start. So will we go with Matip or Konate alongside Virgil, If Fabinho is fit will Henderson lead us out or will Keita take the final midfield slot, and will it be Diaz, Jota or Bobby up front.

Mane has largely been on fire since going through the middle so I think it's likely we'll continue with him there and Diaz has certainly been in tremendous form since joining so I think he'll start. Bobby has had his injury issues this season and Jota hasn't seemed as sharp as late, despite always seemingly being good for a goal so thats my thinking.

Konate/Matip is a coin toss and I expect one will play in this final with the other lining up in the European Cup, I'd imagine we may see Matip here, as we need our high defensive line at it's best as it's something Chelsea have done well at getting behind (without ultimately scoring on most occasions). Konate's pace may be more essential against the Madrid attack.

The most interesting decision will be between Keita and Henderson if Fabinho is fit. For me Keita's recent form makes him hard to leave out, plus he was excellent against them in the League Cup final when a late replacement for Thiago, and I think him starting ahead of Jordan in the FA Cup semi final against City may indicate he's now in our strongest 11, we'll know soon enough. It'd be tough on Jordan and sometimes we suffer without his on pitch drive and leadership, and this is the toughest call for me, but I've no doubt Jurgen will get it right. Obviously if Fabinho isn't ready then I'd expect them both to play with Henderson taking up the Fabinho role.

Ultimately I see this being a close game, but we must try to avoid the slow start we made against them last time and have been guilty of in a few games recently. If we can perhaps get an early goal like against City then we may just be able to overwhelm them and win 2-0 or 3-1.

Whatever the result, hopefully it won't be ten years before we're back again.



So why has it taken us 10 years to return to the FA Cup Final?

If you're able to challenge for the Premier League Title, and for the European Cup, the domestic cups seem to pale in significance to many both at the club and amongst the fanbase. So to be able to challenge on more than just two fronts, you need a great squad, but also a squad that is harmonious with players having to be patient and willing to play supporting roles. Thanks to our manager and the team behind the scenes over the last 6 and half years we've been able to gradually put that together, and now we're in a position of strength that not many of even our greatest sides of the past have been.

Hopefully the way our club has worked these past few years means we'll be able to challenge for the domestic cups as well as the League & European Cup, for a good few years to come.

Once upon a time the FA Cup was held in equal and sometimes more esteem than winning the league. When we finally won it for the first time 1965, Shankly felt it was the clubs and his greatest achievement, I'm not sure he changed his mind on that despite the other titles he and we won afterwards.

For me, the FA Cup should be the last domestic game of the season as it always used to, no other game should be held on that day. The authorities really need to make it a big event like it used to be, to help re-establish its importance with supporters, particularly the younger ones, who probably don't recall the 6 hour FA Cup Final Grandstand marathons that used to precede the game and gradually build up to the kick off.
Helicopters following the coaches from hotel to stadium, Question of Sport with ex pros from the sides in the final, a bit of Alas Smith & Jones to lighten to the mood, and before my time it appears there were even It's a Knockout contests! Back then there were only 3 or 4 channels, 2 of which usually showed the game, so it was much more difficult to escape it even if you wanted to.


OUR HISTORY IN FA CUP FINALS

I'm sure many of you know the history of both our club and the FA Cup, and if truth be known it's not a competition we've always done well in throughout our history. It took us 73 years to win it, and prior to that we'd only made the final on two occasions. The first of those finals was in 1914. It was the last final to be played at the old Crystal Palace ground, and was also the first to attended by a reigning monarch - King George V.


We lost 1-0 to Burnley who were also playing in their first FA Cup Final. Our team that day was managed by Tom Watson our first great manager, who would sadly be dead just over a year later. We also had a couple of early Liverpool legends in Ephraim Longworth and Donald McKinlay playing that day, both of whom were part of our Untouchables - the league title winners in 21/22 & 22/23.

We didn't reach another FA Cup Final for 36 years, and it's at this point I'd like to bring in some of our fellow RAWKites to share their memories and recollections to highlight what a special occasion Cup Final day can be.



The ﻿1950 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Arsenal

redtel

I heard the score, Liverpool 2 Everton 0 at Maine Road. We were going to Wembley for the first time.  I had just missed our first final at Crystal Palace in 1914 😝

Liverpool fans were mocked as the club had never won the FA Cup, mainly because it was the only trophy a major club could win outside of the League Championship. The League Cup didnt start until 1960 and European Competition in 1955.

The thought of actually seeing this match never entered my head. As a little kid in short pants Id never been to Anfield, Id never seen a television and only knew the names of half our team. But I was a Red thank goodness.

Two uncles then stepped forward like fairy godfathers!

My Uncle George was an Inspector for Crosville buses based at The Pier Head and had many contacts there.  He came up with two Wembley tickets and offered my Dad one. My Dad contacted his sister in London to stay there for two nights. Her husband,Bill, said he was going to watch the final as his friend had a new television set.  He was an Arsenal fan and said if I came with my Dad he would take me with him.

Thanks Uncle Bill, the dream was beginning.

Uncle George booked us seats on the coach, so off we set from our flat in Tuebrook on the Friday night to catch the 10pm coach from the depot in Edge Lane. It set off down Edge Lane to the tunnel not up to The Rocket and the M62 as Motorways were still 10 years away. We did the old long route stopping at Chester, Stratford and Oxford before arriving at Victoria at 6am! Then my first tube journey up to Stoke Newington which is dense Arsenal fan territory. I think I must have had a short kip before Bill said we were going to Wickford in Essex by tube and train whilst my Dad rested before Wembley.

We arrived at a small holding outside the town which had one of the first battery hen farms which I was shown around. As a city lad I dont think I had seen even one live hen but there were thousands of them in cages in the sheds. Egg sandwiches for lunch probably! A controversial business even then. Big money in that game meant a new television set for the Cup Final with family and friends invited. In fact there was quite a crowd in his front room by 3pm as I got my first view of a small 12 inch black and white picture. Yes, 12 inch! I didnt know anyone with a TV set at that time.The curtains were drawn to help see it and as the whistle started the match I realised I was outnumbered about 10-1.

Both teams had to change colours back then and so we wore white shirts and black shorts which was our usual change colour back then.
Ive since learnt that Arsenal wore gold shirts and white shorts with yellow socks but only the shorts looked different on TV. Also Liverpool were made to play in blue and white socks which looked normal red on the black and white screen.

This reminds me of that line many years later For those watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball.

(While writing this and mentioning shirt colours Ive just remembered that the same Uncle George who obtained the tickets, actually gave me one of the first junior size football shirts ever seen in Liverpool. It was a year later when Newcastle won the Cup and I proudly wore the small black and white striped shirt for games lesson at Dwerryhouse Lane! I never found out who gave it to him but pals still talked about it years later. 😂)

Back to the Cup Final. Our team selected on the day contained a shock as Bob Paisley was left out even though he scored in the semi-final (he was even in the programme as playing too - see below). Laurie Hughes was selected at Centre Half(5) with Bill Jones moving from (5) to (6) to play in Bobs position. Bob was distraught and even talked about leaving I believe. This must have affected our service to Liddell although I cant remember how Jones played. The program actually had Paisley down to play at (6). I was familiar with only a few of Arsenals players. Denis Compton,of Brylcreem fame, was the left winger who was also an England Test batsman while his brother Leslie was Arsenals Centre Half. Joe Mercer, from The Wirral, was captain and later a successful manager with Man City. Joe still lived on The Wirral and actually trained with the Liverpool squad although I dont know if he did in the period before the Final.




Billy Liddell was our star man aided by Albert Stubbins at centre forward, ok, striker these days. Billy was a force of nature down the left wing and had been selected for the GB eleven to play Rest of Europe such was his class. The tone for the match was set very early on when Alex Forbes, a tough right-half, or DM, fouled Billy with a crunching tackle. Billy, who was a tough Scot, got up but he was in pain and these scything tackles continued for much of the first half. The referee had no cards in his pocket then, just a book to take names, and I later learnt that Billy had difficulty dressing himself the next day such was the pain and bruising.

Arsenal scored through Ray Lewis mid-way through the first half, much to the delight of those around me, which didnt upset me. That was to come later. As the half drew to a close it seemed we still hadnt created a lot. Forbes had seen to that.

The second half seemed to fly by as it does when your team is behind but we did attack more and I remember Baron, a small inside right, striking the angle of bar and post when it seemed we must score. Stubbins also missed a good chance to score. Then Lewis scored again and my hopes of seeing us win the Cup for a first time seemed to be disappearing. The fouls on Liddell had stopped but Arsenal had the lead and their defence kept us out. A disappointing result for me but not for the rest of the room as Joe Mercer received the Cup to much cheering and congratulations. It was now that I started to get a lump in my throat which grew to be the biggest I can remember!

The curtains were then opened and I decided I didnt want to have any more of this. I found my way into the back garden where the dam burst and floods of tears started. This was my first experience of the  joys and sadness of being a football supporter. Joy at our next FA Cup final in 65 was also followed by despair at my first European Final in Glasgow a year later.

My uncle found me and after some consoling he led me back into the room where they were all full of compassion and cries of youll win it next year!
If only. The arrival of Shanks would sort that one.

After a cuppa we were off back to North London and Bill asked if I would like to see the lights of central London after it went dark. Im not sure if it was planned or if he felt it would cheer me up but after a meal we boarded the famous red bus and sat at the front upstairs. We passed through Piccadilly Circus which was ablaze with neon lighting of all the popular brands. Id never seen anything like it as Liverpool city centre was still rebuilding on the many bomb sites. It left a big impression on me. How I stayed awake during this marathon Im not sure but Ive never needed a lot of sleep although Im sure I did that night.

We travelled back on the Sunday morning coach for another 8 hour trip but I did make it back to Roscoe school on Monday morning to relate my London trip and of actually seeing a television set. Youngsters now travel  around the U.K. and often on foreign holidays while at primary school but back then we were lucky to have visited North Wales 😀

Postscript- We lost to Arsenal again in 1971 FAC Final but when we played them in Cardiff I took my young grandson to his first final. Outplayed and losing 0-1 until two M.Owen goals near the end prevented history repeating itself.
The margin between joy and sadness is still very narrow for us football fans.



1965 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Leeds

rob1966

Spoke to my Stepdad, here's his recollections.

He'd been to every FA Cup final since 1957, he got tickets through the Lancashire FA due to a football team he played for in Southport. Every year he'd struggled to get a ticket, but for some reason, the 65 Final was really easy, he thinks it was because we hadn't been in the first division that long and that we weren't that big a draw. He managed to get 4 tickets, 2 from the Liverpool FA and 2 from the Lancashire FA.


Previously he had gone to London on the train, but as there were 4 of them, they decided to drive, one of the 4, who my stepdad has no idea who he supported drove there and back, they went in a Mini.

So we have an unknown qty, A PNE supporter (my Step dad) a Liverpool supporter and an Everton Supporter, all off to Wembley and all Supporting Liverpool. They set off from Southport Friday night for the long drive to London, arriving early Saturday morning. I asked him where they were staying, "oh we didn't have a hotel, we were just driving down and back".

The morning was spent getting breakfast and having a look around London before they made their way up to Wembley. He tells me that the atmosphere was brilliant, he really enjoyed the game and that they were behind the goal where St John scored the winner and it was chaos when it went in. I can imagine the outpouring of joy at the end, my Mum watched the game at home with the Brothers in Everton and she told me they cried when we won the cup.


After the match they went into the West End - he had done this after previous finals and it was always quiet. This time the West end was rammed with Scousers celebrating the win, there were taxis everywhere, people dancing on them, dancing in the streets, he said it was a wonderful night. They went to an Irish pub, opposite some fancy hotel and it was rammed with people singing, dancing and having a whale of a time.

They then set off about midnight for the long drive back to Southport, with a very happy Liverpool fan in the car.


1971 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Arsenal

Gladbach73

First season as a season ticket holder. Just about to leave school and start work. Dad and I went to the semi at OT when we beat the Ev 2-1, Brian Hall getting the winner. We qualified for the final, and as its my birthday in May, Mam and Dad bought a day return by train with breakfast and evening meal, all for £8! Hated Charlie George ever since, but met him at Arsenal a couple of years ago when as LFC tour guides we were taken down to see how Arsenal did their tours. Heighway scored but Georges goal won it. Amazed at two people per step width, and needless to say I didnt feel like eating on the way back.


scouse neopolitan

I ve been to numerous of our semi-finals over the years but Ive only been to three Liverpool Cup finals, the FA Cup in 1971, the League Cup against Forest in 1978 and the European Champions League in Athens in 2007. Ive never seen us win. I even saw Everton in the League Cup Final in 1977 but that ended in a boring draw as well.

In the 1971 Final my Dad and his mates went down to London to stay with one of my uncles. Dads and my ticket were in the Arsenal end but that didnt matter because we were up for the cup and I was an excited 9- year- old who knew I was a lucky so-and-so to be going.
Id seen Liverpool beat Everton at Old Trafford in the semi-final. The atmosphere that day was amazing. We were in the Stretford End and the come-back was to be the first of many . For one of those really odd reasons, one of my most vivid memories of the afternoon ,is day-dreaming at half-time and listening trance-like to Glen Campbell belting out Little Green Apples on the tannoy and me wondering whether wed equalise and thinking of what life was like in America, where Glen Campbell lived. The 9-year-old in me can still remember the whole thing.

But I digress. I dont actually remember much about the Final at Wembley, though I do remember about fifteen of us scousers jumping up when Steve Heighway put us in front. And I remember the Arsenal supporters singing their song not long after. It rang right  through my ears when they equalised and when Charlie George scored right in front of where we were standing, they sang it again.   Good old Arsenal , were proud to sing that name, and the memory of Frank McClintock is still  vividly raw. He came right up to us  with the Cup when he did the lap of honour. I could swear he was looking at me and smiling when he lifted the cup. And I hated him for it.


The next day we went home to Liverpool and as if I hadnt been through enough emotional distress, my wonderful Mum, a long time Evertonian from a big family of Evertonians had put a black tie on the front door and shes stuck pictures of the Arsenal team all over the front windows.

Dad wasnt impressed and told her that Id been through enough and she wasnt funny. She thought she was and told me that I should support a decent team.
Dad told me to take no notice and that it was only the start of great things. Dad was right. Those were the days when Liverpool families bantered about football and the beers and butties on Saturday night when the boozers closed were served with laughs and innocent piss-taking and nothing more. And thats what I remember. I was 9. And I didnt even have to do any homework that weekend.


1974 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Newcastle

John C

The desperation to see the Reds win the FA Cup didnt start with the commencement of the televised build-up on the morning of 4 May 1974, which if Im correct included a mock-up of Its-a-Knockout. It started on the evening of 8 May 1971 after Id seen Liverpool beaten in a hard fought game involving extra-time against an extremely competent Arsenal A game in which Charlie George killed the hopes of me and my best mate, also called John, with a smash past Ray Clemence from outside the box.

Like all Reds who had been desperate ahead of the famous 1965 cup win, which I was too young to know about, I became obsessed after the 71 defeat. A defeat which at the time was as disappointing to me as Kiev 2018 was to you. I was in despair, I can still remember sitting on my mums stairs inconsolable.
John & I were gutted.

Because Liverpool Football Club really were on the march as our golden era was developing, opportunity came quickly. Although at that age it seems a life-time, a 3-year wait had lapsed on that glorious morning in May 1974.

Ive mentioned before that a lot of my early memories and memorabilia of LFC came from a bloke my mum was seeing at the time, Bill Hughes. He wasnt living with us, but I knew Bill had already set off for Wembley when I scrambled out of bed early in the morning as my mind buzzed with cup final day excitement. Looking out of the window every 5-minutes wondering what time John would arrive.

I didnt really appreciate at the time that Newcastle had quite a few decent players, I knew about MacDonald and Moncur, but Kennedy, McDermott and others were unknowns to me. As far as I was concerned the cup was won, we had Kevin Keegan. Our name is on it.

Wembley was packed, theres been few scenes like it. Liverpool fans made another indelible statement that day taking a sea of red and making a colossal noise.

At last, the FA Cup final 1974 is finally underway. Newcastle frustrated the mighty Reds as the first half ended 0-0.
I had no concerns, our team was packed with class. The unassuming Ian Callaghan had been player of the year previously. We the best goalie in the league, we had Emlyn Hughes, we had Heighway on the wing and the best attacking combination in Toshack and Keegan who had proven mind-reading skills.

Alec Lindsay had a superb strike ruled out for off-side, it was an absolute travesty of a decision by the linesman.
But we got at Newcastle in the second half and devastated them with clinical effect. After Keegans opener the travelling Kop bellowed we shall not be moved around the stadium.


Stevie Heighway drove in a clever ball from inside the box to make it two and then Liverpool finished the job with a classic pass and move combination resulting in Keegan slotting in the 3rd from close range.


Wed finally witnessed Liverpool lift the FA Cup, and in consummate style.
And all goals were re-enacted in my back garden with my best mate John before he was called home to bed.

Bill Hughes came round the following day, beaming with delight and his voice so hoarse he could hardly explain the days events.

You all know I have little time for anyone that disparages the FA Cup and dilutes its importance. Look what it meant to Shankly, Paisley and the boot-room staff after that win. I understand our priorities, but these are memories and occasions we must cherish.


Same with John, he still values it enormously. 51 years later he is still my best mate. We still park up and walk to the game together.

Its incredulous that Liverpool havent won an FA Cup since 2006. In fact, 74 was probably the last cup final of any description that we eased to victory, weve done it the hard way in every final ever since.

Good luck Jurgens Reds, continue making history.



1977 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Man Utd

Gladbach73

Similar to this season, sweeping all before us. Won the league and ready to meet Dochertys United. The old Supporters Club were asked to provide a team to play the BBCs Its a Cup Final Knockout which I was in but although winning the joker game, we lost on the day. It was played at the old South Liverpool ground in Garston, where the Parkway station is.
The game was one where the rub of the green didnt go for us, and we lost 2-1. We went to the Wormwood Scrubs Prison Officers Club for the night and got absolutely smashed, setting the prison alarm off at midnight. Got home at 4:30 and was up at 7:00 to go and collect my plane tickets for Rome.




1986 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Everton

AllyouneedisRush

Ive been fortunate enough to see the mighty Redmen in a number of FA cup finals. 86 88 92 96 and 06...  Each one having their own tale,
My first season match going was in 85-86 as a 9 year old. When we made the final I pestered my Dad to get a ticket, not really understanding that, even in normal circumstances, getting a ticket for the FA cup final was going to be tough, let alone the first Merseyside derby final.

As time went by, Id given up any hope until one day he came home from work and said he had got hold of a couple of tickets for the match.  To say I was happy was an understatement!  £6 a pop, I still have the stubs, a bit more expensive this year!
The famous Merseyside squad poster adorned my bedroom wall and the countdown to the day had started.


Wearing my 85-86 red Crown Paints replica top, we (my Dad and I) dropped my Uncles off at the Travellers Rest pub in Harrow (they always went to that pub pre-match at Wembley) and made our way to the ground.  To be honest the day was all a bit of a blur, but I clearly remember seeing thousands and thousands of red and blue drinking all around Wembley on a hot sunny day, to the sounds of Merseyside Merseyside, and  Were on the march with Kennys Army
After soaking up the atmosphere for a while we grabbed a match programme and made our way to the turnstiles.  It was packed!  Some alternative ways of getting in were witnessed..

When in the concourse I got sent flying by someone with 2 policemen chasing after him, I guess he was one of the aforementioned.  The concourse in the old Wembley was big but very dingy and as we made our way into the stands the bright sunshine hit me, what a sight and the singing was already ringing around the huge bowl-shaped ground. We were behind the goal opposite to where all the goals were scored and for the first 10 minutes I didnt see much, until we made our way back up the stand to get a better spec.

Cant say much about the game, but Lineker scores to make it 1-0 to the blues, we had a fair few of them around us from what I remember.  I turned to my Dad at half time and told him not to worry as we always play better second half, there was absolutely no science to this statement, but its something I always believed in during my early years.

Rush, Johnston and Rush again made us 3-1 winners and Id seen us win the cup on my first outing.  Jockey lifted the trophy in the stand to our left and a massive cheer went up.  Double winners!


During the next season I managed to get the team to sign the programme from that day, It still is my most prized bit of Liverpool FC memorabilia. In my collection I also have the 74 and 12 final programmes which my dad went to, he also went in '65 but I don't have that as he probably lost it on the day.  He was on the midnight train to London the day before and ended up in Covent garden, started drinking at 6am, watched the game and us lifting the cup, then back that night... playing football for his team in Huyton the next day he fell asleep in goal...


Kopite1971

3 of us drove to Wembley in a blue Cavalier that we'd try to cover in red and white ribbons, balloons scarfs and flags. We were all dressed totally in red. At the time I lived in Sheffield so i drove over to Liverpool with my wife and 6 week old daughter dressed in a red and white hand made dress in her red carry cot passing about 100 empty coaches on the M62 heading to Liverpool for the LFC/EFC fans and picking up one of my mates at the Rocket. Over to the Wirral before dropping wife and daughter off at her Mims and then picking up mate number 2 for the journey south. The journey was uneventful apart from my mate losing his hat in a traffic jam on the M1 and we stopping in the outside lane for him to run back and retrieve it.

Arriving at Wembley in good time about middayish we saw the team coaches drive by and made our way to Turnstile E I think it was. Best part of an hour later we're still at the bottom of the steps and no ones moving. It's the famous turnstile where the guys climbed the tower and jumped getting caught by his mate and pulled through a window.


Time is passing and now we worry will we get in as its nearly 2.30pm. So we decided to walk round to the main ticket office. Surprisingly we get through a door and meet a guy on reception. Some quick words pointing out that we'd bought all 3 tickets from Anfield carry out any check you want and WTF cant we get in through our turnstile. The guy looked at our tickets and said, here you are guys, lifted up the counter said go through this door and turn left and make your way in. Hey Presto there we were and git onto the terraces a few moments before the teams came out.

the rest is history, apart from my 2 mates sitting on the roof of the car as we drove away from Wembley honking the horn to the Dalglish chant with a big flag at about 20mph. Thank goodness they didn't fall off....:)

Drove back to Sheffield on the Sunday after the tour of the City, still one of the happiest days of my life and the little baby girl who was joined by a sister just after Hillsborough in 1989 celebrated her 36th birthday in March just gone. How time flies.

TBC...
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
PART 2

1988 FA Cup Final - Liverpool FC vs The Crazy Gang

Red_Mist
 
Our little band of merry Reds (plus a random Tranmere fan) had been to Wembley the year before against Arsenal, so we were keen to put that memory behind us and were looking forward to a good thrashing of Vinny and Co by the best Liverpool side wed ever seen. The signings of Beardsley, Barnes and Aldridge had made us almost unbeatable. Two defeats in 40 league games had seen us wrap up the league in style, and I mean in real style.
 
For their part, Wimbledon, a non-league side until a decade before, had had a good season too and had held us to a draw at Plough Lane, which maybe shouldve been a warning to all the pundits that were predicting the most one-sided final in history. Of course, that Wimbledon teams infamy still endures to this day. Commentators mention them with a smile and a laugh at the antics of hard man Vinny, Fash the Bash and that cheeky little scamp Dennis Wise.  Like most Reds, we thought they were a bunch of c*nts.
 
The day was a warm one and Wembley was absolutely packed to the rafters. Best part of 100,000 in those days of standing upper and lower tiers. As we gazed around at the shimmering scene before us, it looked and sounded 90% red. We were supposed to be in the Wimbledon end, but it didnt look much different to the opposite end. Wombles were an endangered species, except for a small section of blue and yellow above and just to the left of us in the upper tier. Anfield South was a good description that day.
 
The match itself was poor. Wimbledon did their thing, we didnt do ours, Dave Beasant performed a few miracles, Peter Beardsley scored a perfectly good goal, only for the ref to rule it out for a foul.on Peter Beardsley!  Then Wimbledon scored from the dodgiest of free kicks awarded by the linesman right in front of us. In the second half, we also unfortunately got a great view of Aldos saved penalty which confirmed the growing feeling that it was going to be one of those days.


But hey, you cant win em all. And if Ive got an abiding memory of the 14th May 1988, its of thousands of despondent Scousers heading to the exit at the back of the lower tier, but pausing briefly to reach up and shake the hands of the happy Wombles in the tier above. We decided it was the right thing to do and grudgingly reached up and added our own congrats as we left. That show of sportsmanship gave us a warm glow about this football club that we all support and we honestly couldnt feel too down after that.   
 
In the coach park, someone already had a big, white bed sheet hanging off the back of a coach with the words, THE CHARITY SHIELD IS THE BIG ONE. And I think the song, were forever blowing doubles might have been born. Meanwhile on the coach next to us on the way out of Wembley, a moment of surrealism. A fan had dropped his kecks, and was bending over and mooning out the back window at the denizens of North London. Nothing too unusual in that, lads will be lads etc., except his mates had drawn two very artistic eyes in black marker pen on his arse cheeks, a great big nose and a big, smiling mouth where no mouth should be. The effect was uncanny. As we watched and laughed, into that mouth was inserted a cigarette, which was lit with a zippo and, lo and behold, he proceeded to smoke it.  An impressively contemptuous way to say not really arsed, ta-ra to the home of football.

88_RED

The FA Cup has always held a special place in my heart. Not because its the oldest national cup competition in the world. But because it led to me following this beautiful game we call football. It also led me to follow the best football team in the world and become a Red.

The first ever match I had seen on TV was an FA Cup match back in 1988. The mighty Reds smashed Manchester City 0-4 at Maine Road and my love story with Liverpool Football Club started.

That year we reached the final after seeing off City in the quarter-final and Nottingham Forest in the semi-final. This season, the order has been reversed. We saw off Nottingham Forest in the quarters, in a match that brought back lots of memories of the late 80s for me. (It was one of the reasons why I volunteered to write the FA Cup semi-final preview against City a few weeks ago.)

The league title had been wrapped up about 3 weeks earlier, so all my focus was on the FA Cup final. Being a new convert to the Red way of life, I was giddy with excitement. Its fair to say I was a little glory hunter ;-) who had seen his new team win the league title and was now waiting to see the unfancied underdogs from London put to the sword.

The day of the final against Wimbledon, was a fairly hot one in London. The sun had been beating down. It was our families first summer in London and while it couldnt compare to the heat of Delhi, the fact that we didnt have ceiling fans or table fans or air conditioners in the house meant that temperature of 25 degrees Celsius or around 77 degrees Fahrenheit, couple with the beating sun made things very uncomfortable.

The match unfortunately didnt help either. It just seemed that winning an unprecedented 2nd double wasnt written in the stars. How else do you explain Peter Beardsleys goal being disallowed because the ref had decided to give us a free kick (So much for playing the advantage). Or how our top scorer that season, John Aldridge, someone you would put your mortgage on to score from the spot, missed a penalty to equalize. At the final whistle I was in a flood of tears, much to the bemusement of my parents, who couldnt understand what all the fuss was about.




1989 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Everton

88_RED

The following season will forever be etched in my memory. Hillsborough turned me from a little glory hunter who started supporting Liverpool a year earlier because they were the dominant force of the time to a fan for life. I became a true Red through and through. It brought me closer to the club and created a bond that has lasted for nearly 35 years now.

I have never written about this before, but I remember the 15th of April, 1989 as if it happened yesterday. On that fateful morning, I remember having a chat with my dad about whether to stay at home and watch the FA Cup semi-final on TV or go to Loftus Road and watch the league game between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesborough. A few days earlier, I had received tickets from my primary school. We would often get match tickets distributed at school from our local team QPR as part of the clubs outreach program. (We lived in the Shepherds Bush area of London)

In the end, my dad and I decided to go to Loftus Road to watch the live match. The QPR vs Middlesborough match was my dads first game at the stadium and I remember him being a bit disappointed on the walk back home as the game had finished nil-nil. He couldnt understand what all the fuss was about. He also couldnt get over how loud the fans in the stadium had been.

As we reached home, I remember my mom opening the door in a flood of tears and just hugging me as tightly as she had ever done before. Both my dad and I were taken aback. She then informed both of us about what she had seen on the TV. All three of us watched in shock as we saw the events of Hillsborough unfolding on TV. My mom didnt know any better. She thought we were at the same stadium as we had also gone to watch a football match.

I remember telling my dad that I wanted to go to Liverpool and pay my respects at Anfield. On the Monday, we travelled up to the city in what was my first ever visit to Liverpool and my first time ever to Anfield. I will never forget the visit and seeing the sea of flowers. It was heart breaking, emotional and very touching all at the same time.
   
It was very poignant and perhaps fitting that Liverpool and Everton reached the 1989 FA Cup Final. It was an extremely emotional match and Ill never forget the rendition of Youll Never Walk Alone that day by Gerry Marsden and from what I could make out everyone inside Wembley was singing, whether they were of a Red and Blue persuasion.

I decided to record the match on our home VCR (Video Cassette Recorder) and just as well I did. It was one of the most exciting finals in history, with Liverpool winning 3-2 after extra time. We took an early lead and held on to it for most of the match, only for Stuart McCall to equalize with arguably the last kick of regulation time leading to a pitch invasion by Everton fans. McCall again equalized after Ian Rush, who had come on as a substitute had given us the lead for a second time in the match. But a second from Rushie and Liverpools 3rd on the day ensured we won the FA Cup. Im pretty sure, I saw the VCR recording well over a hundred times and wore out the head of the VCR player in the process.




1992 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Sunderland

De La Goal

Rarely has a victory felt so much like a defeat as Liverpool's 2-0 win over Sunderland in the 1992 FA Cup Final.

The Reds were in a terrible state that season - with Graeme Souness's first full year in charge not just finishing with our worst league placing in more than a generation (an abysmal 6th, with a yawning 18 point chasm to champions Leeds), but the destruction of many things which had made Liverpool an irresistible force for most of the 60s, 70s and 80s. The Boot Room, the team spirit, the sense that you could never write off the Reds... All of that turned to dust in that miserable year. I had longed to go to a Cup Final - but now I finally had the chance, it was an occasion approached with forboding rather than anticipation.

On the pitch, it was grim. I saw more of Liverpool at Anfield than I had for a long time, spending a year at home after four years away from Merseyside. Souness had culled previous favourites - Beardsley, Gillespie, Staunton - with substandard replacements ushered in: Walters, Wright, Saunders. Nick Tanner and Gary Ablett toiled miserably in defence, the latter's confidence clearly shot by constant carping from the Kemlyn. He left for Everton in January. McMahon also went around then, replaced by - of all people - Michael Thomas, Liverpool's nemesis from the final match of the 1988-89 season. Nothing personal, but that always felt wrong.

Liverpool should have pulled the trigger on Souness that season. If the League Cup loss to Peterborough was perhaps too soon, it was a sign of ignominies to come. He certainly should have been given his papers after that notorious, exclusive interview to the rag-that-shall-not-be-named after his triple bypass heart operation. By then we were already out of Europe - comfortably beaten in the Uefa Cup by Genoa - and effectively out of the running in the league.

The Reds only scraped into the FA Cup final by beating Portsmouth - then in the second division - on penalties, after a replay. Our final opponents, Sunderland, were at the wrong end of the second division, but had enjoyed a journey to the showpiece occasion under a caretaker manager, Malcolm Crosby. All the romance of the Cup was theirs. We had a rotten manager, a decadent squad and a hideous, generic Adidas kit, which seemed to reflect that we were now just one team among many rather than the elite to which all others should aspire.

Given all that, any victory would have felt somewhat hollow. My dad and I made it to the match and enjoyed the walk up Wembley Way. But the football was forgettable - goalless at half-time, before Michael Thomas (naturally) opened the scoring just after the interval, with Rush adding a second shortly after the hour mark. Club doctor Bill Reid kept a tight hold on Souness to prevent him straining his heart by reacting to the goals.


The highlight was watching Brucie totter past us on his hands during the celebrations - I took some terrible photos of that. To compound the sense of a club which had misplaced its identity, Mark Wright even managed to eff and jeff while picking up the trophy in the Royal Box. Perhaps that was apt. We all knew there would be a lot more foul language if Souness remained in charge.

The mood today could hardly be more different. It is a privilege to follow this current Liverpool team - my enjoyment only heightened by the memories of those miserable Souness years.

philippe

My first and only FA Cup final.

Growing up in Switzerland in the seventies and eighties, the only english match shown on TV every year was the FA Cup final. This was big. 100'000 singing fans. The thing of dreams!
I started supporting Liverpool in the mid eighties, and the best way to listen to football at the time was to tune in to the BBC on Short Wave Radio. Short of that, I would phone the Echo to ask for the score!  :)

When I found out Liverpool had qualified for the FA Cup final in 1992, I just knew I had to be there.
As this was long before Internet, I had no way to even try to get a ticket.

But I had to be there.

So I bought a plane ticket and flew to Heathrow on the Saturday morning, May 9th.

I was outside Wembley at around 11 am, frozen and wet from the constant rain.
Running around shouting "Spare ticket" for a couple of hours got me nowhere. I wasn't the only one with that in mind.

Then I came up with the brilliant idea to go to the coach parking lot.
I jumped in the first coach I saw arrive and believe it or not, someone from the back of the coach had a spare that he sold at face value.

I was over the moon!

Then I was in the arena and starting the queue to my allocated section, only to find out that the ticked I had bought was at the Sunderland end. I din't mind too much, I had a ticket, I'd get to see the mighty Liverpool live!

Luckily for me, while in te queue, I get a tap on the shoulder and this guy tells me: "I think you and me got the same problem. Wanna swap?".

Sure thing, and I got to sit in the corner among fellow reds!

Fantastic memory!




1996 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Manchester United. Does it get any worse?

Yorkykopite

Its now universally known as the White Suit Final and has achieved a mythology almost as famous as the White Horse Final of 1923 when Wembley stadium first opened its gates to the football public only to be engulfed by the biggest sporting crowd in history.


I was there - in 96 I mean - but I didnt see the white suits and knew nothing about them until it was all over. David James chose them it seems. He had a contract with Armani or something. He thought wed look good in magnolia.

Occasionally Calamity James (as he was fondly known) would pull himself away from the cat walk and his video-game console and try his hand at goalkeeping. It was a tough watch for Kopites. The occasional acrobatic save hardly compensated for the decision-making ability of a small child and kicking ability of a small dog. There was something comedic about his performances between the pegs and it wasnt his sense of timing. I actually saw him laugh at his own mistake once. You could admire that if someone else had cleared the ball. But the ball was in the back of our own net. His net. The winning goal in the Final was inevitability caused by James hopelessly trying to reach for a cross that was never his and punching out the lights of his centre back Mark Wright instead. When Cantona scored from the rebound, a weakly hit volley from outside the box, James was lying on top of Wright on the penalty spot. He was wearing a goalkeepers jersey that looked like it had seen former use in a school panto. A perfect end to his day when you think about it.


As I said I was there that day, but I dont recall much about it. Thats partly because you tend to blot out Liverpools rare failures and partly because I was bladdered from several hours entertainment in a Marylebone pub. I know that our group wove its drunken way from the overground station through crowds of Manchester United fans on the Wembley concourse while singing the Robbie Fowler Blind drunk song. It contained some choice lyrics about Eric Cantona. How no punches were thrown I dont know. Perhaps they were.

Id been to Wembley the season before for our League Cup win against Bolton and it was one of those times when the Kop had turned Wembley into a genuine football arena. The singing had been incessant. The red banners were everywhere. In 96 however everything was strangely subdued. Even the National Anthem was respectfully listened to and in some sections behind our goal - whisper it - even sung. That was a bad start.

The team made a bad start too. I dont think we touched the ball for the first five minutes. The whole side seemed stupidly lethargic and unforgivably unprepared. Id missed most of the season since Id been working in America for a year and therefore I probably had unrealistically high expectations of what we might do. Some of this was based on the fabulous display wed put on against United at Old Trafford - a game I saw with fellow New York Reds in a bar in the Lower East Side. That match had ended in a draw but it was clear as day that we were the better football team, keeping the ball for large segments of time and weaving pretty patterns around a stolid Manchester midfield. Robbie scored two of the finest goals of his career that day. I was expecting more of this at Wembley. But it didnt happen.

The team couldnt raise themselves. And we couldnt raise them either. United had won the league a few days before of course and that seemed to have an effect on us. We were miserably out-sung, I do remember that. I admit my share of the blame. Once the euphoria of the drink wore off I easily succumbed to the depression around me. I definitely think it was one of my worst games for Liverpool.

What was memorable apart from the absurd goal near the end? Not much at all. It was Rushies last game for Liverpool (I think) and he came on as a sub near the end, but to no avail. Digger couldnt stir himself. Rob Jones was played on the left to accommodate McAteer - something I have always hated to see for a right-footed full back. Redknapp was outmuscled in midfield by Keane, lending credence to the theory that Michael Thomas should never have been dropped. Maybe. McManaman, so energetic at Old Trafford, looked daunted by Wembley's open spaces rather than vitalised. We were shocking.


Oh, one other thing, our shirts. Just to keep the courture theme going a tad longer. We were wearing that green and white quartered monstrosity - the sort of thing that might look good on a medieval page in Henry IVs court, but was clearly designed to infantilise a professional footballer.

Its always better to suffer a loss in a big crowd than at home on your own. I left Wembley that day dejected, but not entirely eviscerated. Its something to do with sharing the burden Im sure. By the time we were back in the pub near Euston station it didnt seem such a catastrophe. I put this down also to A Liver Bird on my chest - one of the great consoling songs in our repertoire which was being sung by a large contingent of Reds as we entered. The soulful tune and nostalgic lyrics always work their magic on occasions like this. And, in truth, thats what was keeping the Good Ship Liverpool afloat in the mid-90s. The remembrance of things past.   

The Cup Final against Chelsea will be cut from wholly different cloth. It will be a passionate and, I think, a triumphant affair. Liverpool know who they are again. The team of 96 no longer did. Among Klopps greatest achievements is that he has buried - hopefully once and for all - the lie that a team comprises a quota of artistes and a quota of artisans. It doesnt. Everyone is an artiste and everyone is an artisan. Sheer hard work will once again liberate high skill and awesome technique in every single Liverpool player. Therell be nothing lethargic about the team or the occasion. The force is with us this time



2001 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Arsenal

Redbonnie

My cup final memory is of the 2001 final in Cardiff. It was to be one of the most memorable weekends of my life. I had been a season ticket holder at Anfield but I was now exiled down south working in Croydon.

The day before the final a woman in work emailed  to say her husband worked for the sponsors and had two tickets at face value.  I remember literally running to her desk to snap them up. My then girlfriend and I got the train to Cardiff and it was the most beautiful  sunny day. Liverpool fans were playing football in the streets and the atmosphere was so chilled and happy. The city looked gorgeous. I remember the castle and the wooden walkway across the river to the stadium with the sun glistening off the water.

 My memory of the game was of the fantastic stadium and of hoping we could get them to extra time. At 1-1 late in the game Michael Owen took the ball and whizzed past the Arsenal defence. You just knew he would score. His slide ruler pass into the goal seemed to travel in slow motion and the ground erupted.  The Arsenal fans felt robbed as they had dominated, which only made the victory sweeter.


After the game we had a ball celebrating with the locals. We missed our train home but  being young and entirely unfazed we stayed in Cardiff and met a group  of rugby fans who were there for the principality cup.  We were two girls in our twenties and we couldnt have been made more welcome. It was wonderful to hear the singing all over the city. We went back to the millennium stadium with those lads on the Sunday and watched Newport beat Neath with another late decider.

A few days later Liverpool went on to win the Uefa cup final and complete the treble. I felt so privileged that I had the unexpected pleasure to be there for one of those magical moments, and it was a weekend I will never forget.



2006 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v West Ham

rob1966

Our 2006 experience almost didn't happen. I had a half share on my mates ST back then, 4 of us sharing 2 ST's. I'd done every home game, including the CL pre qualifiers and a few aways, so when we got to the Final, we had to have a ballot between the 4 to who got the 2 tickets - as I'd done every game, my mate said it was only fair I automatically got a ticket, was made up as you can guess.

Mate sent the application off, I said send it Special Delivery and was glad he did. Getting close to the Final I asked my mate had he received the tickets yet, only to be told no. He was in a meeting all day so I rang the T/O with the ST details. Nope, we've not had your application, yes you have, such and such signed for it on such a date. Oh right, we'll call you back. I was worried as this was after the stolen tickets fiasco was revealed.

Few hours later, gets a call "We found your application, it was in the wrong draw, we've now processed it and you've got the tickets" :butt

I was originally planning to travel with my mate and his missus, they qualified for tickets on their fan cards, but because of the theft of the tickets, they ended up losing out and didn't get them. So, the Night before the game I drove down to Surrey to stay at my mates, I was up first so made myself some toast. Mate comes down, did you make toast? Yeah, did you use this bread? Yeah why? Its covered in mould you blind bastard. Great start to the day, lets hope it improves. Sets off to pick the others up and off we go.

Gets to Cardiff, great atmosphere, had a few bevvies, bumped into Stephen Warnock near the ground, shook hands with him and went in. We were wondering where we would be due to the ticket mess up, ended up in a great spec, just to the right of the goal about 10/15 rows or so from the pitch, cracking view, not realising what we would see right in front of us.

Game certainly didn't go as expected, Carra doing a Carra and falling over his feet to score an own goal, you're thinking OK, not good but we'll get back into this and then Reina only goes and fumbles a weak shot to allow Dean Ashton to score, fucking hell 2-0 down inside 25 minutes, what's going on? Thought we'd got one back, but Crouchy was given offside, before Cisse did score.


Even though we weren't playing well, you always felt we could get back into the game and Gerrard pops up, as he always did to make it 2-2. When Konchesky then mis-hits that cross and I just saw it drop from the sky into the net, I honestly thought it wasn't our day. I'll always clearly remember the stadium announcer saying "The 4 th official has indicated there will be 4 minutes added time" thinking oh fuck and then Gerrard unleashes that absolute thunderbolt and pandemonium breaks out, my shins got battered on the seat in front, cut and bruised.


At the time I never realised just how far out Stevie was, couldn't believe it when I saw it on playback and realised it was 35 yards or so. Extra time came and went without much excitement that I can remember and I felt really relaxed about the pens, even when we missed one, just knew we'd do it. Was one of those games though where we all felt the better team lost that day

After the game, we went to get something to eat in this cafe/restaurant that was downstairs, chatted to some West Ham fans, then back to London. I hadn't been seeing my latest that long, so I drove back home about midnight. The woman I'd been seeing previously, who is the same ex RAWK member who introduced me to the missus, rang me while I was on the M25 and we chatted about the footy for a couple of hours and general shit, just to keep me awake. Long but bloody great day....



2012 FA Cup Final - Liverpool v Chelsea

Kopite1971

Little bit of background about me first, 61 years old been a match going male kopite for the last 51 years and luckily been to all the FA Cup Finals since 1977.

I normally drove to a cup final but money was tight back in 2012 so I chose to go on a coach, A Happy Als leaving from Birkenhead. The journey south was pretty uneventful until leaving the M1 when a guy on the coach asked for some music to be played handing over a tape. As we headed into Wembley the music exploded into life and a coach load of supporters groan before joining in singing Take That's Greatest Day of Our Lives. Apparently it was this guys good luck charm!!!

The coach parked up in the coach park, now disappeared under flats and I made my way onto Wembley Way before heading up onto the walkway surrounding the stadium.

Later an open topped bus of Chelsea fans arrived music blaring out doing several laps of the coach park before being escorted out by the cops.

The game was ...............well the game until Andy Carroll's moment of near glory that didn't actually cross the line and Chelsea won the cup.


Mass exodus at fulltime and back onto the coach who promptly crashed into the back of a car, whose driver didn't appear to wish to argue, and the coach driver phoning the cops claiming the car had caused him to crash. 30 minutes later we're out of the car park and heading to the car park before someone shouts out we've left someone behind. Coach pulls over and a bunch of this guys mates jump off to find this missing guy, before all eventually arriving back at the coach about 45 minutes later. Homeward bound Wembley was over and a few weeks later Sir Kenny was sacked with the news that even if he'd won the cup he was off anyway.

10 years later here we go again on a FA Cup Final adventure and its a Barnes travel coach that will help me get to Anfield South this time round...:)

Theoldkopite

The only good thing about 2012 was the sing along to the Gary Mac song on Wembley Way before the game. Theres a U Tube video somewhere and it was a very entertaining 20 minutes or so. I believe some Chelsea supporters complained to the police, no idea why, and they came and moved everyone on. On reflection, it could have been because of the You aint got no history song!

The game itself was quite forgettable apart from Andy Carrolls contribution. Nice goal and a header which looked to have crossed the line from where we were stood. Maybe that was retribution for the ghost goal in 2005.
And give me Cardiff for a final any day!




To sum up...

Hopefully you've had chance to read at least some of those contributions from fellow Reds. A massive thank you to those whove taken the time to share their stories.

If any of you reading were unsure about the FA Cup then perhaps these recollections have helped bring home just what an important competition this still is and has been throughout our history. Whatever happens on Saturday thousands more memories, just like these, will be made again.

The FA Cup is a competition to be embraced not maligned as an inconvenience that gets in the way of our bread and butter or our chase of another "big ears". There's room for all of them and hopefully come 7pm on Saturday, it'll be time to update our Champions Walls once again and celebrate another famous day to be cherished and enjoyed for many years to come.


Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
:wellin

Great work pulling that together duvva! Going to take my time to read through it all before I even start to think about the game on Saturday, potential line ups, what suits well be wearing, which bakers to buy my LFC gingerbread man from and all the other drama.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Cheers Nick. Most of the heavy lifting done by others, but Im a dab hand with the old cut and paste
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
great OP duvva had a nice read.

1/4 of quad is already done and lets make it %50
Cheers everyone who contributed to that. I have finished Part 1 and it was a great read. Feels like a different world with some of those recollections, but fantastic to see these stories passed on.

I will get around to reading Part 2 later.

Looking forward to Saturday now! Even with us going for the League and European Cup still, we have won the FA Cup only twice in my lifetime that I have been old enough to appreciate. And the last of those was 16 years ago. Still a very exciting prospect for me.

Bloody Chelsea

Looking forward to it but have a feeling this might be similar to the League cup and the last thing we need is extra time.

This is Chelsea's last chance domestically for silverware and despite how inconsistent they have been I expect a tough game.

Terrific op Duvva. Deserving of an FA cup final and some great mixed memories, thanks all to the contributions. First shirt I ever had was, as a six year old, the 71 cup final shirt. Long sleeved too and pretty heavy duty. Think it was said year later how impractical the material was and how our players suffered as a result in the Wembley heat.

Am very optimistic this year. We have players who are some of the most talented anywhere, the mentality  and Klopp! Lets do this!
Fantastic OP. Thanks Duvva. Epic and beautiful. Let's hope we add another one to the cabinet come Saturday.
