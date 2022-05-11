Also why are UEFA ignoring the obvious and not just having 4 groups of 9 teams?
The only downside is two groups each having two teams from one of the associations with 5 teams (each team getting a bye week could be viewed as a negative, but actually seems like a net positive to me).
Plus if anyone didn't know; the new format will have 2 European midweeks without any CL games which seems like insanity from a media rights perspective.
"The eight matches of the UEFA Champions League will be played over the ten European weeks foreseen by the decision made in April 2021. The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will all enjoy one week of calendar exclusivity."
Not to mention how poor the UEFA coefficients are (all 5 years weighted evenly, PSG doing well means more places for other French teams regardless of their own performance).
I'd also look to limit the CL to the top 20 associations by (a better) 5 year ranking, with 13-20 playing one seeded qualifying round. Then guarantee the top 32 associations at least EL group stage and have the longer preliminaries (mini league format) be for the conference league and start in August, followed by 6 group games in the competition proper.
I sketched out a rough idea over a year ago when the SL talk was prominent: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SP_ra0ei2tH8riHP1CeUj65ANKIQ1hGAlpNW8Jiypeg/edit#gid=0
Edit: The UEFA coefficients are even worse than I thought. By virtue of Ajax doing very well in the group stage and then having 3 teams in the conference league (with a 4th joining in the knockout rounds from the EL) who beat up on some pretty bad teams it seems the Netherlands are likely in line for 3 teams in the group stage for the first year of the new format.
While there are bonus points more readily available in the CL for progressing, it's still the same 2 coefficient points for any group win.
CL: 4 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss = 18 c-points (9+9 bonus)
CL: 2 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses = 12 c-points (9+4 bonus, assuming not finish top 2)
ConL: 4 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss = 11 c-points (11+2 bonus, assuming group win)
