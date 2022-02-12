Broadcasters and advertizers of course. Where woukd UEFA be without their money



Let's be fair though. It's also clubs like us who want stuff like this. I'm not sure what our stance of this is, but clearly for the big clubs it's a way to make sure they get the sweet CL-money every season even, if they have an off year. We don't need it at the moment, but in other years it might have been good for us, if the Premier League had additional CL-places. It's part of the reason why the European Super Leauge was planned. The big clubs want to be on the biggest stage every season and they want to make sure, that it is very unlikely that they aren't. Uefa, broadcasters and advertisers play their part, too, but please let's not pretend that the (big) clubs aren't pushing for this as well...Edit: And just to make it clear, that doesn't mean I'm for this change. It's a complete clusterfuck and it's providing a solution for a problem that doesn't exist... If anything I want more national champions in the Champions League.