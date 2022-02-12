This shit adds even further to the reason why I hope we win the Champions League this season (pretty much goes without saying
) - because after this there's only two seasons left with a format that despite a few flaws, isn't really broken.
"The top eight will go through to the knockout stage, while those from ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged play-off to progress."
Look at the fucking state of it. What are you doing to the greatest competition ever devised across any sport?
Also ...
Uefa added that "similar format changes will also be applied to the Europa League (eight matches in the league stage) and Europa Conference League (six matches in the league stage) and both will also include 36 teams in the league phase".
Ruining the Europa League even further and somehow making the new competition, which is disgracefully bad, even worse. If you didn't laugh you'd cry really. It's going to be like in Brazil where about 14 fucking teams get into the continental trophies.