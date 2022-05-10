« previous next »
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #40 on: May 10, 2022, 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2022, 06:01:03 pm
Do you reckon Ronaldinho meant that? Still looks like an over hit cross to me. I know hes was absolutely brilliant so everyone assumes he meant it but I dont know.

Inspired another generation of lobbed Seaman from 40 yards jokes that didnt quite work to take over from Nahum though.

I dont know, but the celebration smacked to me of someone who didnt mean it but was trying to kid on that they did. Im great me, what a fucking goal that was, yeahtotally meant that. type celebration.
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #41 on: May 10, 2022, 10:42:06 pm »
Will always have a special place for me this one, as the first World Cup I was old enough to get excited about in the anticipation of the build up. I also still have fairly vivid memories of all of Englands games, as well as the final and some of the smaller teams putting together good runs.

In 1998, I can bizarrely remember Scotlands boring opener v Brazil and Owens goal v Argentina but I was barely 5 so didnt appreciate the context. By the time 2002 rolled around I was Football crazy and enjoyed it massively.
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #42 on: May 12, 2022, 02:12:11 pm »
Watching the final few minutes of Senegal beating France in the window of a Media Markt in Cologne during a school trip. We thought it very, very funny.

Only other thing is probably the special school busses being put on an hour earlier than usual because they were showing England v Brazil in the sports hall and then spending the rest of the day with a tit lip because of David Seaman (I was 13 at the time)
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:48:57 pm »

20 years to the day - 'Revisiting Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy's infamous World Cup bust-up':-

www.irishpost.com/sport/roy-keane-mick-mccarthy-world-cup-bust-up-155134

^ '"Mick, you're a liar  you're a fucking wanker. I didn't rate you as a player, I don't rate you as a manager, and I don't rate you as a person. You're a fucking wanker and you can stick your World Cup up your arse. The only reason I have any dealings with you is that somehow you are the manager of my country! You can stick it up your bollocks.' - Roy Keane.
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
Can anyone remember a humorous book about two Irish lads who head off to the 2002 World cup on a scooter? Cant remember the name of it  at all and Google is not helping.
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:56:31 pm »
I recall it more as it was on at the same time as Big Brother which for this series only I watched incessantly.
