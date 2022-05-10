Will always have a special place for me this one, as the first World Cup I was old enough to get excited about in the anticipation of the build up. I also still have fairly vivid memories of all of Englands games, as well as the final and some of the smaller teams putting together good runs.



In 1998, I can bizarrely remember Scotlands boring opener v Brazil and Owens goal v Argentina but I was barely 5 so didnt appreciate the context. By the time 2002 rolled around I was Football crazy and enjoyed it massively.