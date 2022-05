My 2 nephews meant to fly out with easyjet from Edinburgh today at 1325. Easyjet cancelled the flight at about 1230.



Theyve now booked on a one way flight to Brussels for £250 each. Get to Brussels and Ive just checked the trains for them and first one is £277 quid for both of them.



Shittin it now as Im on the 1325 flight from Edinburgh tomorrow as well