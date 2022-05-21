« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ticketless fans in Paris  (Read 20101 times)

Offline Morning Glory

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #320 on: May 21, 2022, 09:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on May 21, 2022, 07:45:08 pm
Yes - just download it from the NHS App

You dont need to do any tests though

Cheers pal 👍
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #321 on: May 21, 2022, 09:59:53 pm »
note that DAM Health are offering a prize draw for 2 hospitality tickets + travel/hotel if you book a test via them.

https://dam-health.com/travel-and-home-test/
Logged
YNWA.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #322 on: May 21, 2022, 10:09:46 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 21, 2022, 09:59:53 pm
note that DAM Health are offering a prize draw for 2 hospitality tickets + travel/hotel if you book a test via them.

https://dam-health.com/travel-and-home-test/

Do you only need a test though if youve not had the booster?
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 05:39:46 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 21, 2022, 10:09:46 pm
Do you only need a test though if youve not had the booster?
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:09:08 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 05:39:46 am
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated

Ok thanks.
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:20:38 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 05:39:46 am
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated

What if you've had a booster though? Thought this meant you'd be fine regardless of when you had it.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 07:58:58 am »
Sounds like you are fine with a booster :

For travellers aged 18 and over, France will recognise you as vaccinated for entry purposes if you completed your initial vaccine course within the last 9 months. If more than 9 months have elapsed since your initial course, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules detailed below.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/france/entry-requirements
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 07:59:48 am »
It could be more definitively worded tho like the Spanish one that says  no expiry date on boosters 
Logged

Offline Jaska

  • Hävytön mulkku - cheek shagger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 am »
Do you know if anyone has actually managed to buy a ticket feom someone who won the ticket i. The UEFA ballot?
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 07:58:58 am
Sounds like you are fine with a booster :

For travellers aged 18 and over, France will recognise you as vaccinated for entry purposes if you completed your initial vaccine course within the last 9 months. If more than 9 months have elapsed since your initial course, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules detailed below.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/france/entry-requirements
So what happens if your last booster was more than 9 months?

I took it as "the last time a needle was inserted into your arm be it initial jabs or booster"  :)
Logged

Offline Jaska

  • Hävytön mulkku - cheek shagger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on May 19, 2022, 12:26:24 am
Fucking heartbroken writing this, but it's looking increasingly likely that I won't be able to get to Paris thanks to my passport renewal not coming through in time.

With that in mind, I'm looking to swap the final ticket that I have for Wolves (ideally 3).

My final ticket is level 2, behind the goal (£129, including fees). If there is any difference we can sort that separately.

Full disclosure, I'm going to leave it until Friday to see if I get anything back from the Passport Office, but if not then this swap will be available.

Mods - I hope you don't mind me posting this. Please remove if needed.

Cheers,

Mark
I'll DM you.
Logged

Online Radoo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 01:26:46 pm »
Quote from: willss on May 21, 2022, 08:41:06 pm
What about if you are under 18. They only have single vaccine and booster

All unvaccinated children aged 12 to 17 are subject to the same travel regulations as unvaccinated adults (PCR/antigen test prior to departure), whether or not accompanied by vaccinated adults.
➡️ Children under 12 are exempt from all COVID travel restrictions in all cases.
Children aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from 3 February for outbound travel, making it easier for children and families to travel to countries which require proof of vaccination or prior infection to gain entry, avoid isolation, or access venues or services.

https://uk.ambafrance.org/COVID-19-rules-for-travel-between-France-and-the-UK-28918#Travel-with-minor-under-18-07ba

Logged

Online KOPDOP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm »
First ever post here - Im going out to Paris but could only get the Eurostar that gets in 10 minutes before kickoff! Madness! Anyone else on this train or anyone know any pubs near the station to watch?
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm »
Don't need a PCR if you are classed as unvaccinted and recovered from covid in the last 6 months and have a recovery certificate.
Logged

Online davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:56:31 am »
Quote from: KOPDOP on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
First ever post here - Im going out to Paris but could only get the Eurostar that gets in 10 minutes before kickoff! Madness! Anyone else on this train or anyone know any pubs near the station to watch?

I think these trains are usually on time and also you pass passport control in London so you do just walk off.  Having said that Paris will be busy that day obviously. With 10 mins to spare  Id probably stay and watch it near St Pancras!
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 05:56:31 am
I think these trains are usually on time and also you pass passport control in London so you do just walk off.  Having said that Paris will be busy that day obviously. With 10 mins to spare  Id probably stay and watch it near St Pancras!
think they mean arrives into Paris with 10 mins to spare? Try Belushis Gare Du Nord, its bookings only but 10 mins before KO Im sure theyll do a walk in
Logged

Offline tomx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:58:46 am »
Still nothing from BOSS concert.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:54:31 am »
Quote from: KOPDOP on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
First ever post here - Im going out to Paris but could only get the Eurostar that gets in 10 minutes before kickoff! Madness! Anyone else on this train or anyone know any pubs near the station to watch?

i usually cut things fine but even that is pushing it for me lol. you'd also miss all the day's activities in the fanpark / UEFA 'experiences'. is there no better options there?
Logged
YNWA.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: KOPDOP on Yesterday at 09:22:32 pm
First ever post here - Im going out to Paris but could only get the Eurostar that gets in 10 minutes before kickoff! Madness! Anyone else on this train or anyone know any pubs near the station to watch?

I feel daft for being a bit iffed that I arrive at 14:00...
Logged

Offline stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,534
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #339 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 07:51:14 am
think they mean arrives into Paris with 10 mins to spare? Try Belushis Gare Du Nord, its bookings only but 10 mins before KO Im sure theyll do a walk in

They are hopeful of getting something on for Saturday afternoon..
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:06:49 am »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
Don't need a PCR if you are classed as unvaccinted and recovered from covid in the last 6 months and have a recovery certificate.

What is actually certified as a 'recovery certificate' and how would I go about getting on of these?

Had COVID end of December...
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:14:32 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:06:49 am
What is actually certified as a 'recovery certificate' and how would I go about getting on of these?

Had COVID end of December...

If you had an NHS PCR positive test, you can get a recovery certificate through the NHS app.

LFTs don't count for it unfortunately.
Logged

Online KOPDOP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #342 on: Today at 11:17:41 am »
Yep its a bit mad but was only train option left! Just hoping we can get somewhere to watch near the station then enjoy the atmosphere afterwards! Will check out Belushis! Anyone else on that train? See you for a beer! X
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,475
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #343 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Where is everyone congregating during Saturday before the match?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 