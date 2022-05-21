What about if you are under 18. They only have single vaccine and booster



All unvaccinated children aged 12 to 17 are subject to the same travel regulations as unvaccinated adults (PCR/antigen test prior to departure), whether or not accompanied by vaccinated adults.➡️ Children under 12 are exempt from all COVID travel restrictions in all cases.Children aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from 3 February for outbound travel, making it easier for children and families to travel to countries which require proof of vaccination or prior infection to gain entry, avoid isolation, or access venues or services.