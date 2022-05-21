Yes - just download it from the NHS AppYou dont need to do any tests though
note that DAM Health are offering a prize draw for 2 hospitality tickets + travel/hotel if you book a test via them.https://dam-health.com/travel-and-home-test/
Do you only need a test though if youve not had the booster?
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated
Sounds like you are fine with a booster :For travellers aged 18 and over, France will recognise you as vaccinated for entry purposes if you completed your initial vaccine course within the last 9 months. If more than 9 months have elapsed since your initial course, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules detailed below.https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/france/entry-requirements
Fucking heartbroken writing this, but it's looking increasingly likely that I won't be able to get to Paris thanks to my passport renewal not coming through in time.With that in mind, I'm looking to swap the final ticket that I have for Wolves (ideally 3).My final ticket is level 2, behind the goal (£129, including fees). If there is any difference we can sort that separately.Full disclosure, I'm going to leave it until Friday to see if I get anything back from the Passport Office, but if not then this swap will be available.Mods - I hope you don't mind me posting this. Please remove if needed.Cheers,Mark
What about if you are under 18. They only have single vaccine and booster
First ever post here - Im going out to Paris but could only get the Eurostar that gets in 10 minutes before kickoff! Madness! Anyone else on this train or anyone know any pubs near the station to watch?
I think these trains are usually on time and also you pass passport control in London so you do just walk off. Having said that Paris will be busy that day obviously. With 10 mins to spare Id probably stay and watch it near St Pancras!
think they mean arrives into Paris with 10 mins to spare? Try Belushis Gare Du Nord, its bookings only but 10 mins before KO Im sure theyll do a walk in
Don't need a PCR if you are classed as unvaccinted and recovered from covid in the last 6 months and have a recovery certificate.
What is actually certified as a 'recovery certificate' and how would I go about getting on of these?Had COVID end of December...
