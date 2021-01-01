« previous next »
Author Topic: Ticketless fans in Paris  (Read 18654 times)

Offline Morning Glory

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm
Yes - just download it from the NHS App

You dont need to do any tests though

Cheers pal 👍
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm »
note that DAM Health are offering a prize draw for 2 hospitality tickets + travel/hotel if you book a test via them.

https://dam-health.com/travel-and-home-test/
YNWA.

Online ScubaSteve

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm
note that DAM Health are offering a prize draw for 2 hospitality tickets + travel/hotel if you book a test via them.

https://dam-health.com/travel-and-home-test/

Do you only need a test though if youve not had the booster?
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #323 on: Today at 05:39:46 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Do you only need a test though if youve not had the booster?
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:09:08 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 05:39:46 am
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated

Ok thanks.
Online lfcrule6times

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:20:38 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 05:39:46 am
If your last jab was more than 9 months ago you are considered unvaccinated

What if you've had a booster though? Thought this meant you'd be fine regardless of when you had it.
Online claresy2005

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:58:58 am »
Sounds like you are fine with a booster :

For travellers aged 18 and over, France will recognise you as vaccinated for entry purposes if you completed your initial vaccine course within the last 9 months. If more than 9 months have elapsed since your initial course, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules detailed below.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/france/entry-requirements
Online claresy2005

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:59:48 am »
It could be more definitively worded tho like the Spanish one that says  no expiry date on boosters 
Online Jaska

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:23:47 am »
Do you know if anyone has actually managed to buy a ticket feom someone who won the ticket i. The UEFA ballot?
