Ticketless fans in Paris

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
So they must be closing that road to traffic - makes sense and good that there's giant screens. Where do they get this figure of 22, 000 from - thought it was just under 20k ?

Edit - well done MP for finding this !
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Sounds from the article like the giant screens are just for the 'concert' during the day at this stage though. But you'd at least know you can contain everyone to one area. Fingers crossed they can just show the match on them.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Sounds from the article like the giant screens are just for the 'concert' during the day at this stage though. But you'd at least know you can contain everyone to one area. Fingers crossed they can just show the match on them.
yeah hopefully they confirm actually showing the match
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Sounds from the article like the giant screens are just for the 'concert' during the day at this stage though. But you'd at least know you can contain everyone to one area. Fingers crossed they can just show the match on them.

Yeah thats what I got from the translation.
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
That road is massive...if they close it ok but if they don't then it's long narrow shit hole on the side...where would the stage be!??
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
For 50000 reds pretty certain it'll be the whole avenue closed between Nation and Porte de Vincennes mate
Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
For 50000 reds pretty certain it'll be the whole avenue closed between Nation and Porte de Vincennes mate

That is correct
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
So they must be closing that road to traffic - makes sense and good that there's giant screens. Where do they get this figure of 22, 000 from - thought it was just under 20k ?

Edit - well done MP for finding this !

No worries mate. Will repost it so it's seen being as it was the last post of the preceding page  ;D

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Actualites/Une-deferlante-de-supporters-de-liverpool-attendue-a-paris-le-28-mai/1334047


More than 50,000 Liverpool supporters expected in Paris on May 28
Liverpool supporters here in the fan zone in Madrid ahead of the 2018-19 Champions League final.  (D. Despotovic/The Team)
Liverpool supporters here in the fan zone in Madrid ahead of the 2018-19 Champions League final. (D. Despotovic/The Team)
More than 50,000 Liverpool supporters are expected on May 28 in Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France. Faced with this English influx, a huge reception area will be set up on the Cours de Vincennes, to the east of the capital.
It was a tour de force for the public authorities, the bodies concerned (FFF and UEFA) and the State services: organizing a Champions League final in three months, when UEFA's specifications required it. legally eighteen. The Russian invasion in Ukraine, launched on February 24, led to the relocation of the Champions League final - initially scheduled for Saint Petersburg - to the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) under the impulse of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron.


The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, should not attend the Champions League final
One week before the event, and after more than seventy preparatory meetings, to date, between the various actors involved, under the aegis of the prefect hors classe Michel Cadot, interministerial delegate for major sporting events (Diges), the system reception of the supporters of the two clubs is almost finalized. Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters will have 22,000 seats each, including VIPs.

Real fans will meet near the Stade de France
On the Spanish side, the fan meeting point will be located in the public part of the Legion of Honor park, in Saint-Denis, near the Stade de France. It will open Saturday at midday, will close around 5 p.m., and will be reserved for Madrid fans in possession of a ticket for the final.

Real Madrid fans attending the Champions League final were expected to gather near the Stade de France.  (G. van Keulen/Sports Press)
Real Madrid fans attending the Champions League final were expected to gather near the Stade de France. (G. van Keulen/Sports Press)
On the other hand, the discussions were denser to find a base suitable for the British supporters, who will be much more numerous. The authorities estimate that they will be between 50,000 and 60,000 to come to Paris next weekend (including the 22,000 ticket holders ). To accommodate them, half a dozen avenues have been explored, such as that of the Jean-Bouin stadium. But the enclosure hosts "hospitalities" linked to the Roland-Garros tournament.

UEFA settles the bill
The choice finally fell, according to our information, on a long artery to the east of the capital: the Cours de Vincennes. An option which was not necessarily that of the town hall of Paris, which anticipated in particular the reaction of local residents, and which had proposed hall 1 of the exhibition center at Porte de Versailles, south of the capital. Option rejected for safety reasons: too many smokers or the "cracking" of smoke bombs in this closed place could have triggered the fire alert system, causing an evacuation of the public without an immediate plan B...

This fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes should open at 2 p.m. on the day of the final, and will not only be reserved for Reds supporters, whether or not they have a ticket for the match. Pat-downs will be carried out to enter the area and musical entertainment is planned inside: two giant screens will be installed to broadcast the concerts that will take place in the afternoon. Food trucks and beer taps will also be available. The bill for the organization of these two spaces, Spanish and English, is paid by UEFA. As for the FFF, it has legal and operational responsibility.
Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
So from that article it sounds like thats a mixed fan zone, and no confirmation they'll show the game on the screens?

Surely there should be separate fan zones/screening for both sets of fans?
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Nah, the Madrid fanzone is in St Denis (ticket holders only).

Cours de Vincennes is just for Reds, ticket holders or not.
Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Nah, the Madrid fanzone is in St Denis (ticket holders only).

Cours de Vincennes is just for Reds, ticket holders or not.

The article translated says 'This fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes should open at 2 p.m. on the day of the final, and will not only be reserved for Reds supporters, whether or not they have a ticket for the match'.

Unless it's just a translate issue...
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Ah yeah my bad, you could be right. Guess we'll see.
Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
It will be a lot more than 50k ...closer to 80k
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Yeah thats what I got from the translation.

Here's the latest from the main man in Paris, Hadrien.  Its looking good for the screening of the match.   :scarf

https://twitter.com/HadrienAgnew/status/1527653370663936000
Life long red since standing on the Kop for the first time in '76.  Unfortunately now living in Hertfordshire.
Enjoy this time as Reds!!
YNWA
Enjoy this time as Reds!!
YNWA

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Is their offys nearby get crate of cans in like Madrid? 😆
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Is their offys nearby get crate of cans in like Madrid? 😆
Was there for work a couple of months ago and loads of them nearby, hope they know whats coming their way and pile up their stock  8)
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Is their offys nearby get crate of cans in like Madrid? 😆

Not if theres pat downs just to get in and theyre putting in refreshment bars, so £10 a pint!
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
fuck I cannot wait for this
YNWA

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
fuck I cannot wait for this
;D
Your whatsapp group must be as big as the Goodison pitch invasion mate.
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Anyone in Eindhoven on Friday night? Im getting the overnight bus to Paris but nothing to do in the day, may go to Dam for a few
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
;D
Your whatsapp group must be as big as the Goodison pitch invasion mate.
broke the 50 mark today  ;D
YNWA

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
broke the 50 mark today  ;D
It's great that Reds can be together and most importantly be safe.
Keep tight and take care of each other folks.

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
It's great that Reds can be together and most importantly be safe.
Keep tight and take care of each other folks.



There's already tension brewing up depending on where people have made their booking for the match. It's mainly between Corcorans losers and god like chalet du lac people... ;D
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
There's already tension brewing up depending on where people have made their booking for the match. It's mainly between Corcorans losers and god like chalet du lac people... ;D

I hear tonysleft is going to Chalet du lac, together with Andy Allerton 👀
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
There's already tension brewing up depending on where people have made their booking for the match. It's mainly between Corcorans losers and god like chalet du lac people... ;D
:duh




 ;D




Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
I hope all these new members requesting their post count be upgraded see fit to chuck some spare change into Rawk funds 👍
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
Interested in being added to the WhatsApp if someone could let me know how!
