Just need to win by any margin to keep our momentum going into the FA Cup Final. If we can win the Cup, then even if we lose the league next week we should still have no problem with confidence going into the CL.



Still think we can play around half of the team that will start the Cup final. Alisson, Matip, VVD, one of Henderson/Keita and 1-2 of the forwards who I think will all start the Cup final can and should start this Villa game. We don't need to talk about rotating the entire team.