Come on Redmen!!

Really thorough op thanks ChaCha. Klopp said after our draw that the crime will be not to be ready if City do slip. They still can and so we must go pretty strong I think. Jota and Divock are good shouts. Hendo and Milner also in midfield. They will be well organised but are not beating top teams so this is pretty winnable. Just more composure required and Booby to come on after 60 to help seal the win.