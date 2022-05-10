« previous next »
PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022

Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
3 points is a must
GD is bonus
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Just win and let's see what happens.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
You see the schedule and know how full on it is but i'm still surprised whenever there's a new game update every couple days.  What a relentless season.  This game is going to be a struggle so any sort of win would be incredible.  If not we just have to pick ourselves up and go for the cup final.  Well one of the remaining cup finals we have  ;D
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:08:55 am
7-8 changes for this one?
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:12:49 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:08:55 am
7-8 changes for this one?

Matip back in, one if not both full backs rested, two changes across the midfield (Keita and one of Milner/Jones?), and I could see Jota and Div both starting.

I'd personally guess about 6 changes from Saturday. Very rare we heavily shuffle the pack like that these days but the final is the bigger game now given the league position.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:19:29 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:12:49 am
Matip back in, one if not both full backs rested, two changes across the midfield (Keita and one of Milner/Jones?), and I could see Jota and Div both starting.

I'd personally guess about 6 changes from Saturday. Very rare we heavily shuffle the pack like that these days but the final is the bigger game now given the league position.

Allison
Gomez
Matip
Konate
Tsmikas
Hendo
Keita
Curtis
Jota
Origi
Salah (Mane on at halftime)

Good enough team to beat Villa and plenty of players rested for the FA Cup final. 
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:20:24 am
Would love to know how these conspiracy theorists think this is going to work with Gerrard

His team talk

Right lads I really want my club to get a hatful here so just let them

Then all the players oh ok boss, well say nothing of this either honest


Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:07:11 am
Win and win big. We need to keep the pressure on City however unlikely them dropping points may be. I expect well see changes however only 3/4. Im going with 0-4, Diaz, Jota, Salah x2
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:27:25 am
Come on Redmen!!
Really thorough op thanks ChaCha. Klopp said after our draw that the crime will be not to be ready if City do slip. They still can and so we must go pretty strong I think. Jota and Divock are good shouts. Hendo and Milner also in midfield. They will be well organised but are not beating top teams so this is pretty winnable. Just more composure required and Booby to come on after 60 to help seal the win.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:25:03 am
Alison,
Greek
Konate
Matip
Gomez
Keita
Jones
OX
Jota
Bobby
Salah (captain)
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:29:09 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Need to win by 3 or 4 goals to stay in with a chance imo, winning by 1-0 imo would not be enough to stay in this title race

Lets not to a Palace 2014 though! Any win for now will still do, given if its going to come down to GD City have to lose a game somewhere, albeit probably just by 1. Of the 3 games left this is probably the toughest looking.
