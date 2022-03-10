« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74  (Read 15149 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:40:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
What a bunch of bastards we are for being a bit down about probably missing out on the title.
Most people (but plainly not all as you're illustrating) beyond the age of 8 understand the difference between 'being a bit down', perhaps offering constructive criticism on the one hand, blubbering and throwing a public tantrum on the other.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:58:18 am »
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:58:31 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:56:18 am
To commemorate it, 10 years on, I'm holding out hope for a 'reverse Aguero' (2 injury time goals by Villa ... 1-2)

Agueroooooooooo
to
Rodrygooooooooo
to
Coutinhoooooooooooooooo

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #563 on: Today at 02:48:09 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

It aint over till its over. Spurs beat Man City twice this season, we drew with them twice. Spurs was always going to be a tough game, under Conte and going for a CL spot, with Son & Kane theyre a threat.
Its a battle drawn, the war is still on. Today wasnt the result we needed, but we needed City to drop points before and we still do. IF this title comes down to goal difference and thats how we win it, I wont give a monkeys.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:54:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

City still have to win all 4 games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:16:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:18 am
City still have to win all 4 games.
3 wins and a draw is all they need now
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56’ Diaz 74’
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:22:18 am »
We should never really have been in this title race and the fact that we have basically won all but two league games since the start of Jan illustrates that. Its an insane level of form and if anything shows why the league was done by December, because even going on such a run wont give you a title when you are that far behind this City team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:45:55 am »
Just nags that in a league without a sportswashing cheating club, were strolling to our third league title in four years. Instead, we (probably) only have one to show for what has been one of the most incredible runs of all time. And as glorious as that league triumph was, it was of course greatly dampened by Covid.

If that doesnt sting, youre lying to yourself. Still so much to play for in this season (including a very slim chance at winning the league), but it also feels like a giant case of what if. And it shouldnt be like that, solely because of one club run by oil soaked bastards.

This group of players and coaching staff deserve so much more than just one league title these last several years. And it sucks that a draw in May against a very solid Tottenham team can feel like a crushing blow in the title race - which feels wrong, with how this team has played week in and week out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:57:37 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:45:55 am
Just nags that in a league without a sportswashing cheating club, were strolling to our third league title in four years. Instead, we (probably) only have one to show for what has been one of the most incredible runs of all time. And as glorious as that league triumph was, it was of course greatly dampened by Covid.

If that doesnt sting, youre lying to yourself. Still so much to play for in this season (including a very slim chance at winning the league), but it also feels like a giant case of what if. And it shouldnt be like that, solely because of one club run by oil soaked bastards.

This group of players and coaching staff deserve so much more than just one league title these last several years. And it sucks that a draw in May against a very solid Tottenham team can feel like a crushing blow in the title race - which feels wrong, with how this team has played week in and week out.

Good job that the new season starts in 3 months then.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #569 on: Today at 04:55:44 am »
dissapointed but not over yet

just feels like the 89th min of the madrid vs city CL match

we still have a lot to go for.

Come on red men!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:52:38 am »
The only thing that irking me a bit is we have Origi, and didn't use him
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:54:07 am »
Woke up with a spring in me step. The main thing for me is we get to watch and support this fantastic team every week, and its not over yet plenty to go for still. I thought we were good last night, sublime in the press. they were always going to pose a threat with that forward line. Villa then the FA cup final next up reds. eh?.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:42:13 am »
Morning after the night before time.  That slightly nauseous feeling as last nights result kicks into the memory.  Just seeing Klopps reaction at the equaliser and think he (like most) expected us to go on to win.  But not to be unfortunately, all a bit underwhelming from that point onwards.

But as has been said it doesnt really change a lot in that the reliance remains that city will drop points.  I guess it may mean goal difference is more likely to come into play should city lose one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:20:59 am »
Im a little disappointed we didnt win but not overly, its only because we are having to compete against the biggest cheats the game has ever known that we have to win every single game. Its ridiculous. What I didnt want was for both teams to win every game again and we lose by 1 point. There should be twists and turns in a title race, thats what makes it exciting. Lets not forget, Abu Dhabi will be fucked after the game on Wednesday. Yes they may get a lift from our result, or it make subconsciously make them relax a bit. Maybe they were so relentless because we were also winning every game. Maybe they will let their performance drop a bit, this combined with the effects of Wednesday could see them slip up, or maybe they will smash the Saudis. I dont care because we have the big one, and an FA cup final, to look forward to, they dont.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:30:14 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Earlier than that. I can remember lots of people complaining that we didn't put them to the sword at Anfield and some proclaiming that it meant the league was lost- and I agree. At the time, I felt it was kneejerking, but couldn't shake the thought that it could mean the difference at the end of the season, since we usually run them close.
We lost it at Anfield, because we played for the draw. I still believe and believed, but whenever the thought about where we lost it came up- I couldn't think of anywhere else but Anfield.

We lost the league by not beating Man City at Anfield? We did well to take the lead twice, but we didn't at all deserve to win that game - they battered us for some of the first half and the second half was basically even. And yet you're saying we played for a draw? Think that's a strange take.

IF we've lost it (and it's not for sure we have yet), then it was far more in the stupid draws from winning positions against teams far weaker than City  - Brentford and Brighton especially, but also Spurs away and Chelsea away. At least three of those should have been wins from the position we were in and our superiority to the opponent.

But overall, we haven't really 'lost' the league - we're probably going to finish on 92 points, in addition to possibly winning all three cups. That is insane, and definitely not throwing anything away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:37:40 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:52:46 am
No disgrace in the result tonight at all, Spurs played well and deserved the point.

Worst part was the constant crossing yet not bringing Origi on, very weird one that.

I agree with all that. I don't want to criticise the team or manager much - they've been superhuman since early January and there's still so much to achieve. But I still thought it was mad bringing on Keita and not Origi for those last few minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:01:40 am »
This morning the best thing about us is still the best thing.

We are an incredible team led by an incredible coach. We can rely on an  atmosphere like no others (in the UK).

Whatever happens next Ill always look back at this side in the same way I look back at the 87/88 side. The football they play is from heaven and the manner with which they conduct themselves will go down in history. Immortals for sure.

 Im going to immerse myself in my family over the next few weeks because they dont really give a monkeys about football and thats good for my well-being. I think Im dangerously close to being a bit obsessive and a bit too moody with all the games now being at maximum tension.

I was frustrated that we resorted to hopeful crosses last night. England and English teams historically do that when desperate and it never succeeds. When you dont have an imposing CF on the pitch it is even more futile. It was the tippy tappy raids around the box that was working. Its forgivable though, we are at the tired end of the season.

As for Man City, the inconvenient truth is that they are going to get even better. The nation state funding has no limits. This is like the space race JFK NASA budget. It can keep doubling until it hits the target. Amazingly unfortunate for everyone else, capitalism un-checked, innit.  :butt

However, Id always chose to be a red and no amount of money is going to alter that.

 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:03:21 am »
Just said to the wife, City dont drop points, she said, they probably thought the same thing about Liverpool. she has a point.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:07:21 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:03:21 am
Just said to the wife, City dont drop points, she said, they probably thought the same thing about Liverpool. she has a point.

Will they drop them twice though? Not happening.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:12:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:21 am
Will they drop them twice though? Not happening.
once would be enough if its a defeat.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:14:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:12:03 am
once would be enough if its a defeat.

City can be beat but by teams who have something about them in attack. The only team that has anything close to that is West Ham. Very unlikely however.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:16:11 am »
One of them. Spurs came here to sit deep, keep it tight and ride out their luck. Normally we can force a goal or two, but they were more than happy to clear every cross and block every shot.

Winning every game, while hoping City lose is going to be a tough ask. I can't see it happening.

Wembley next weekend and Paris is three. Up the reds 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:27:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:18 am
City still have to win all 4 games.

Im trying not to be pessimistic but Man City have won 20 of their last 24 Premier League matches, with just one defeat and three draws.

One defeat is asking a lot for a team like city.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:32:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:27:57 am
Im trying not to be pessimistic but Man City have won 20 of their last 24 Premier League matches, with just one defeat and three draws.

One defeat is asking a lot for a team like city.

They have also lost just 3 games all season and 2 of them to Spurs. I know people like to make out that they have a defeat and upset in them, but they really dont, not often enough for it to be considered part of their make up.

A draw was possible, but not probable. A defeat is as close to impossible.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:35:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:42:13 am
Morning after the night before time.  That slightly nauseous feeling as last nights result kicks into the memory.  Just seeing Klopps reaction at the equaliser and think he (like most) expected us to go on to win.  But not to be unfortunately, all a bit underwhelming from that point onwards.

But as has been said it doesnt really change a lot in that the reliance remains that city will drop points.  I guess it may mean goal difference is more likely to come into play should city lose one.

I expected us to go on and win too. That in itself shows how great we are and how far weve come that in your mind you expect there to always be one last twist in a game. When we got that corner at the end I was about 60% sure wed score it.

Cant always happen I guess. Just makes those turnarounds and late winners all the sweeter when they do happen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:56 am
They have also lost just 3 games all season and 2 of them to Spurs. I know people like to make out that they have a defeat and upset in them, but they really dont, not often enough for it to be considered part of their make up.

A draw was possible, but not probable. A defeat is as close to impossible.

Drawing so many games has destroyed our chances again. IMO weve taken this as far as we can and it was close. No way are they getting beat against Newcastle, Wolves or West Ham. A draw was possible but everyone get realistic here. Im more than happy to be wrong  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:45:42 am
Drawing so many games has destroyed our chances again. IMO weve taken this as far as we can and it was close. No way are they getting beat against Newcastle, Wolves or West Ham. A draw was possible but everyone get realistic here. Im more than happy to be wrong  :D

We havent destroyed our chances in any way. We were on for 82 points in the first half of the season simply because as a side we were getting back up to speed after a mad year. We started to hit our stride in December but then Covid hit us and our rhythm. Ultimately it was that adjustment period that is why we were always outsiders.

Next season we wont have that concern and can go at it from the start.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:52:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:49:51 am
We havent destroyed our chances in any way. We were on for 82 points in the first half of the season simply because as a side we were getting back up to speed after a mad year. We started to hit our stride in December but then Covid hit us and our rhythm. Ultimately it was that adjustment period that is why we were always outsiders.

Next season we wont have that concern and can go at it from the start.

Yeah Im confident well win it next season. Lets just get this campaign over with now as its eating into rest time for some of the players who must be feeling it now
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Didnt Spurs kind of need to win ?

Son taking ball into corner with 10 mins left and play acting to waste time 🙄
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:55:51 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:45:55 am
Just nags that in a league without a sportswashing cheating club, were strolling to our third league title in four years. Instead, we (probably) only have one to show for what has been one of the most incredible runs of all time. And as glorious as that league triumph was, it was of course greatly dampened by Covid.

If that doesnt sting, youre lying to yourself. Still so much to play for in this season (including a very slim chance at winning the league), but it also feels like a giant case of what if. And it shouldnt be like that, solely because of one club run by oil soaked bastards.

This group of players and coaching staff deserve so much more than just one league title these last several years. And it sucks that a draw in May against a very solid Tottenham team can feel like a crushing blow in the title race - which feels wrong, with how this team has played week in and week out.

This. Losing to cheats basically. I feel it for the team because they should be getting even more praise than they do they are a historic team this one. Man City lucky with injuries then vs Everton no penalty?? They cheat and then get the luck on top
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:56:52 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:45:42 am
Drawing so many games has destroyed our chances again. IMO weve taken this as far as we can and it was close. No way are they getting beat against Newcastle, Wolves or West Ham. A draw was possible but everyone get realistic here. Im more than happy to be wrong  :D

Kind of galling we need to be near perfect when United were winning leagues with the points we have now
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:59:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:56:52 am
Kind of galling we need to be near perfect when United were winning leagues with the points we have now
This is it, the only reason we may not win the league is because the cheating bastards have been allowed to get away with it, and in fact been helped further by some absolutely inexplicable refereeing decisions.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:03:43 am »
Tough luck tonight. All the pressure but no precision. A tired performance in all likelihood after such a demanding schedule. Tottenham also very well set up to do a very specific job and had one moment of quality when we were disorganised after a corner.

Feels like we should've started Tsimikas if we were going to bring him on and surely Divock was the sub to make rather than Jota who's in a total lull at the moment. Also missed Firmino tonight I think.

League was always unlikely with City's schedule, but it could end up being a vital point. Who knows. Up the reds!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:04:30 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:56:52 am
Kind of galling we need to be near perfect when United were winning leagues with the points we have now

Yeah its just typical.

Liverpool could finish with 92 points and not win the title. Out of the 13 Man United's PL title winning seasons only once they have managed that tally.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:10:17 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:04:30 am
Yeah its just typical.

Liverpool could finish with 92 points and not win the title. Out of the 13 Man United's PL title winning seasons only once they have managed that tally.
They didnt have to as they werent competing with a cheating, state-owned sportswashing project.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56’ Diaz 74’
« Reply #595 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:10:17 am
They didn’t have to as they weren’t competing with a cheating, state-owned sportswashing project.

City and Chelsea won a few titles from United.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #596 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: howes hound on Today at 01:40:43 am
Most people (but plainly not all as you're illustrating) beyond the age of 8 understand the difference between 'being a bit down', perhaps offering constructive criticism on the one hand, blubbering and throwing a public tantrum on the other.

What's wrong with throwing a public tantrum if that's what people want to do?

Perhaps for some people it's a release like going to the alehouse with your mates and having a rant or a whinge about stuff.

Nothing wrong with people getting stuff off their chest and then you shrug and start again the next day.

I'd rather people do that than keep it in, get upset or take it out on someone else. We're all big boys and girls on here if someone wants or needs a rant then I'm sure we can all take it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #597 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:05 am
City can be beat but by teams who have something about them in attack. The only team that has anything close to that is West Ham. Very unlikely however.

Unlikely as it is, you can still hope. Some might not wish too, probably wise. But fuck it, if they get beat, it will be some day, so i'm going to watch them. At least until 20 minutes when they are 2 up and I switch off  :(
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #598 on: Today at 09:33:54 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:27:09 am
Unlikely as it is, you can still hope. Some might not wish too, probably wise. But fuck it, if they get beat, it will be some day, so i'm going to watch them. At least until 20 minutes when they are 2 up and I switch off  :(

They beat us at their place, so why can't they beat City? They will deffo get the Europa instead of Utd if they win their last 3 games, even if the Mancs win their last game, as West Ham will have a well superior GD, so they still have everything to play for and are capable of bullying City and knocking them off their stride.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #599 on: Today at 09:39:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:33:54 am
They beat us at their place, so why can't they beat City? They will deffo get the Europa instead of Utd if they win their last 3 games, even if the Mancs win their last game, as West Ham will have a well superior GD, so they still have everything to play for and are capable of bullying City and knocking them off their stride.

Im with you Rob. I still think they can be beat. West ham, or another. hope more than think, but like I say, if they lose it will be amazing. If they don't then so be it.
