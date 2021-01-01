« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74

howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • underdearm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #560 on: Today at 01:40:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
What a bunch of bastards we are for being a bit down about probably missing out on the title.
Most people (but plainly not all as you're illustrating) beyond the age of 8 understand the difference between 'being a bit down', perhaps offering constructive criticism on the one hand, blubbering and throwing a public tantrum on the other.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #561 on: Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #562 on: Today at 01:58:31 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:56:18 am
To commemorate it, 10 years on, I'm holding out hope for a 'reverse Aguero' (2 injury time goals by Villa ... 1-2)

Agueroooooooooo
to
Rodrygooooooooo
to
Coutinhoooooooooooooooo

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #563 on: Today at 02:48:09 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

It aint over till its over. Spurs beat Man City twice this season, we drew with them twice. Spurs was always going to be a tough game, under Conte and going for a CL spot, with Son & Kane theyre a threat.
Its a battle drawn, the war is still on. Today wasnt the result we needed, but we needed City to drop points before and we still do. IF this title comes down to goal difference and thats how we win it, I wont give a monkeys.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #564 on: Today at 02:54:18 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

City still have to win all 4 games.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #565 on: Today at 03:16:37 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:18 am
City still have to win all 4 games.
3 wins and a draw is all they need now
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,981
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56' Diaz 74'
Reply #566 on: Today at 03:22:18 am
We should never really have been in this title race and the fact that we have basically won all but two league games since the start of Jan illustrates that. Its an insane level of form and if anything shows why the league was done by December, because even going on such a run wont give you a title when you are that far behind this City team.
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,282
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #567 on: Today at 03:45:55 am
Just nags that in a league without a sportswashing cheating club, were strolling to our third league title in four years. Instead, we (probably) only have one to show for what has been one of the most incredible runs of all time. And as glorious as that league triumph was, it was of course greatly dampened by Covid.

If that doesnt sting, youre lying to yourself. Still so much to play for in this season (including a very slim chance at winning the league), but it also feels like a giant case of what if. And it shouldnt be like that, solely because of one club run by oil soaked bastards.

This group of players and coaching staff deserve so much more than just one league title these last several years. And it sucks that a draw in May against a very solid Tottenham team can feel like a crushing blow in the title race - which feels wrong, with how this team has played week in and week out.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,981
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #568 on: Today at 03:57:37 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:45:55 am
Just nags that in a league without a sportswashing cheating club, were strolling to our third league title in four years. Instead, we (probably) only have one to show for what has been one of the most incredible runs of all time. And as glorious as that league triumph was, it was of course greatly dampened by Covid.

If that doesnt sting, youre lying to yourself. Still so much to play for in this season (including a very slim chance at winning the league), but it also feels like a giant case of what if. And it shouldnt be like that, solely because of one club run by oil soaked bastards.

This group of players and coaching staff deserve so much more than just one league title these last several years. And it sucks that a draw in May against a very solid Tottenham team can feel like a crushing blow in the title race - which feels wrong, with how this team has played week in and week out.

Good job that the new season starts in 3 months then.
Logged

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #569 on: Today at 04:55:44 am
dissapointed but not over yet

just feels like the 89th min of the madrid vs city CL match

we still have a lot to go for.

Come on red men!
Logged

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,939
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #570 on: Today at 05:52:38 am
The only thing that irking me a bit is we have Origi, and didn't use him
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #571 on: Today at 05:54:07 am
Woke up with a spring in me step. The main thing for me is we get to watch and support this fantastic team every week, and its not over yet plenty to go for still. I thought we were good last night, sublime in the press. they were always going to pose a threat with that forward line. Villa then the FA cup final next up reds. eh?.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:34 am by red1977 »
Logged

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #572 on: Today at 06:42:13 am
Morning after the night before time.  That slightly nauseous feeling as last nights result kicks into the memory.  Just seeing Klopps reaction at the equaliser and think he (like most) expected us to go on to win.  But not to be unfortunately, all a bit underwhelming from that point onwards.

But as has been said it doesnt really change a lot in that the reliance remains that city will drop points.  I guess it may mean goal difference is more likely to come into play should city lose one.
Logged

JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #573 on: Today at 07:20:59 am
Im a little disappointed we didnt win but not overly, its only because we are having to compete against the biggest cheats the game has ever known that we have to win every single game. Its ridiculous. What I didnt want was for both teams to win every game again and we lose by 1 point. There should be twists and turns in a title race, thats what makes it exciting. Lets not forget, Abu Dhabi will be fucked after the game on Wednesday. Yes they may get a lift from our result, or it make subconsciously make them relax a bit. Maybe they were so relentless because we were also winning every game. Maybe they will let their performance drop a bit, this combined with the effects of Wednesday could see them slip up, or maybe they will smash the Saudis. I dont care because we have the big one, and an FA cup final, to look forward to, they dont.
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #574 on: Today at 07:30:14 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Earlier than that. I can remember lots of people complaining that we didn't put them to the sword at Anfield and some proclaiming that it meant the league was lost- and I agree. At the time, I felt it was kneejerking, but couldn't shake the thought that it could mean the difference at the end of the season, since we usually run them close.
We lost it at Anfield, because we played for the draw. I still believe and believed, but whenever the thought about where we lost it came up- I couldn't think of anywhere else but Anfield.

We lost the league by not beating Man City at Anfield? We did well to take the lead twice, but we didn't at all deserve to win that game - they battered us for some of the first half and the second half was basically even. And yet you're saying we played for a draw? Think that's a strange take.

IF we've lost it (and it's not for sure we have yet), then it was far more in the stupid draws from winning positions against teams far weaker than City  - Brentford and Brighton especially, but also Spurs away and Chelsea away. At least three of those should have been wins from the position we were in and our superiority to the opponent.

But overall, we haven't really 'lost' the league - we're probably going to finish on 92 points, in addition to possibly winning all three cups. That is insane, and definitely not throwing anything away.
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #575 on: Today at 07:37:40 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:52:46 am
No disgrace in the result tonight at all, Spurs played well and deserved the point.

Worst part was the constant crossing yet not bringing Origi on, very weird one that.

I agree with all that. I don't want to criticise the team or manager much - they've been superhuman since early January and there's still so much to achieve. But I still thought it was mad bringing on Keita and not Origi for those last few minutes.
Logged

Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #576 on: Today at 08:01:40 am
This morning the best thing about us is still the best thing.

We are an incredible team led by an incredible coach. We can rely on an  atmosphere like no others (in the UK).

Whatever happens next Ill always look back at this side in the same way I look back at the 87/88 side. The football they play is from heaven and the manner with which they conduct themselves will go down in history. Immortals for sure.

 Im going to immerse myself in my family over the next few weeks because they dont really give a monkeys about football and thats good for my well-being. I think Im dangerously close to being a bit obsessive and a bit too moody with all the games now being at maximum tension.

I was frustrated that we resorted to hopeful crosses last night. England and English teams historically do that when desperate and it never succeeds. When you dont have an imposing CF on the pitch it is even more futile. It was the tippy tappy raids around the box that was working. Its forgivable though, we are at the tired end of the season.

As for Man City, the inconvenient truth is that they are going to get even better. The nation state funding has no limits. This is like the space race JFK NASA budget. It can keep doubling until it hits the target. Amazingly unfortunate for everyone else, capitalism un-checked, innit.  :butt

However, Id always chose to be a red and no amount of money is going to alter that.

 
Logged

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #577 on: Today at 08:03:21 am
Just said to the wife, City dont drop points, she said, they probably thought the same thing about Liverpool. she has a point.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,981
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #578 on: Today at 08:07:21 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:03:21 am
Just said to the wife, City dont drop points, she said, they probably thought the same thing about Liverpool. she has a point.

Will they drop them twice though? Not happening.
Logged
