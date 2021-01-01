This morning the best thing about us is still the best thing.We are an incredible team led by an incredible coach. We can rely on an atmosphere like no others (in the UK).Whatever happens next Ill always look back at this side in the same way I look back at the 87/88 side. The football they play is from heaven and the manner with which they conduct themselves will go down in history. Immortals for sure.Im going to immerse myself in my family over the next few weeks because they dont really give a monkeys about football and thats good for my well-being. I think Im dangerously close to being a bit obsessive and a bit too moody with all the games now being at maximum tension.I was frustrated that we resorted to hopeful crosses last night. England and English teams historically do that when desperate and it never succeeds. When you dont have an imposing CF on the pitch it is even more futile. It was the tippy tappy raids around the box that was working. Its forgivable though, we are at the tired end of the season.As for Man City, the inconvenient truth is that they are going to get even better. The nation state funding has no limits. This is like the space race JFK NASA budget. It can keep doubling until it hits the target. Amazingly unfortunate for everyone else, capitalism un-checked, innit.However, Id always chose to be a red and no amount of money is going to alter that.