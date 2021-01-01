Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.
Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.
It aint over till its over. Spurs beat Man City twice this season, we drew with them twice. Spurs was always going to be a tough game, under Conte and going for a CL spot, with Son & Kane theyre a threat.
Its a battle drawn, the war is still on. Today wasnt the result we needed, but we needed City to drop points before and we still do. IF this title comes down to goal difference and thats how we win it, I wont give a monkeys.