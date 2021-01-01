Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.



Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.



It aint over till its over. Spurs beat Man City twice this season, we drew with them twice. Spurs was always going to be a tough game, under Conte and going for a CL spot, with Son & Kane theyre a threat.Its a battle drawn, the war is still on. Today wasnt the result we needed, but we needed City to drop points before and we still do. IF this title comes down to goal difference and thats how we win it, I wont give a monkeys.