PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74

howes hound

« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:40:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
What a bunch of bastards we are for being a bit down about probably missing out on the title.
Most people (but plainly not all as you're illustrating) beyond the age of 8 understand the difference between 'being a bit down', perhaps offering constructive criticism on the one hand, blubbering and throwing a public tantrum on the other.
RedForeverTT

« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:58:18 am »
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.
macmanamanaman

« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:58:31 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:56:18 am
To commemorate it, 10 years on, I'm holding out hope for a 'reverse Aguero' (2 injury time goals by Villa ... 1-2)

Agueroooooooooo
to
Rodrygooooooooo
to
Coutinhoooooooooooooooo

Johnny Aldridge

« Reply #563 on: Today at 02:48:09 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

It aint over till its over. Spurs beat Man City twice this season, we drew with them twice. Spurs was always going to be a tough game, under Conte and going for a CL spot, with Son & Kane theyre a threat.
Its a battle drawn, the war is still on. Today wasnt the result we needed, but we needed City to drop points before and we still do. IF this title comes down to goal difference and thats how we win it, I wont give a monkeys.
Al 666

« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:54:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:58:18 am
Disappointed having come so close but what a ride.

Now go on to win the CL and FA cup.

City still have to win all 4 games.
collytum

« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:16:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:18 am
City still have to win all 4 games.
3 wins and a draw is all they need now
killer-heels

« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:22:18 am »
We should never really have been in this title race and the fact that we have basically won all but two league games since the start of Jan illustrates that. Its an insane level of form and if anything shows why the league was done by December, because even going on such a run wont give you a title when you are that far behind this City team.
