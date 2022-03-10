We didn't 'lose' the league by not beating City, our record would have won practically every league since sportswashing began. So we didn't 'lose' anything, we were beaten by the sportswashing. Hopefully in time, and it could take 20/30 years, people will look back and realise this.
We've done exceptionally well of course, and it can still change, but Sportswashing or not, romantics or not- had we beat these, at least at Anfield, we'd be in the driving seat- PROVIDED things would have gone as they've gone now.
There is no argument against that.
Of course, like I said- things can still change- don't get me wrong.
If beating your eventual rivals at home- Sportswashers or not, is not that important to winning the league, then logically it means that there is really no point in trying to beat them at home next season.