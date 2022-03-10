U get one League Cup final and 1 Fa cup in your ref career.OLiver and Taylor both have done 2(each got one behind closed doors)Friend,Moss, Marriner, Atkinson, Dean All have games used.Attwell, Pawson, England, Madley or Tierney. And with Pawson being the oldest of that group makes sense it went to him. Plus Attwell got the League Cup final this year
Tierney is on VAR. Pawson the ref
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.
agree. not sure why people are getting rattled over a Spurs supporter enjoying a very good night for them
Not too bothered who wins here, but Im very happy that Ive somehow managed to find a preset sound setting on my TV which has somehow increased the stadium noise considerably and also decreased the commentary to a background mumble
. Its an absolute joy to watch a game (even these two) without hearing very much of the utter unnecessary rambling nonsense that counts for commentary nowadays.
Whos rattled
Pawson is such a weak ref.
Tierney's wife
Crosby Nick never fails.
Son is going to win the golden boot isn't he?
Harry Kane demanding Tierney give a penalty for a Spurs player handling the ball.Prick.
Who's arsed?
Only found this out recently but fairly sure you can only ref a cup final once...so I have that right? Bit mad that good refs get ruled out and the barrel gets scraped.
Spurs are so much better than Arsenal. Arsenal will fuck it up at Newcastle.
Mo and his agent I imagine.
Just seen the penalty decision. I know others have said it but that he gives that but doesn't give the one on Jota at Spurs is mind boggling. He's an awful ref, same as most Premier League refs.
He'll be alright once he's going around the city on that bus with the league cup, FA cup and arl big ears wearing his brand new hatWhen Son retires he can stare at his golden boot and wonder why the fuck he wasted his career at Spurs
