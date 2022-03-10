« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May  (Read 36180 times)

Online DivisiveNewSigning

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 09:18:27 pm »
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:17:08 pm
U get one League Cup final and 1 Fa cup in your ref career.
OLiver and Taylor both have done 2(each got one behind closed doors)
Friend,Moss, Marriner, Atkinson, Dean All have games used.
Attwell, Pawson, England, Madley or Tierney. And with Pawson being the oldest of that group makes sense it went to him. Plus Attwell got the League Cup final this year
Cant they just drag someone in off the street to do it.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 09:19:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:17:50 pm
Tierney is on VAR. Pawson the ref

Pawson is such a weak ref.
Online deano2727

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:18:27 pm
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.

Quite the imagination.  :o
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 09:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:07:46 pm
agree. not sure why people are getting rattled over a Spurs supporter enjoying a very good night for them

Whos rattled

Im only having a bit of fun with him

Wtf is with people on here the last few days. Talk about tetchy
Offline Armand9

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:09:50 pm
Not too bothered who wins here, but Im very happy that Ive somehow managed to find a preset sound setting on my TV which has somehow increased the stadium noise considerably and also decreased the commentary to a background mumble . Its an absolute joy to watch a game (even these two) without hearing very much of the utter unnecessary rambling nonsense that counts for commentary nowadays.  :)

wish i could do that with a stream, the first half is one of the worst comms i've ever had to suffer from neville - total wankface bollocks spouting continually

i'd mute it but a game feels dead without crowd noise
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:17:50 pm
Tierney is on VAR. Pawson the ref

Release the Kraken
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 09:20:52 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:18:27 pm
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.

Personally think he looks like a skinny Al Capone

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:19:29 pm
Whos rattled

Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:18:27 pm
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.

Tierney's wife
Online RedG13

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:19:23 pm
Pawson is such a weak ref.
England probably the best out of the group I listed Irc that would give it. Options are not the best
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 09:21:26 pm »
Should be no added time. Game has been over for 20 minutes already.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Online DivisiveNewSigning

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 09:24:22 pm »
Spurs trying to blag a pen from their own players handball. Utter shithouses
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Kane wanting a penalty for his own man handling it.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:09:50 pm
Not too bothered who wins here, but Im very happy that Ive somehow managed to find a preset sound setting on my TV which has somehow increased the stadium noise considerably and also decreased the commentary to a background mumble . Its an absolute joy to watch a game (even these two) without hearing very much of the utter unnecessary rambling nonsense that counts for commentary nowadays.  :)
Settings > Audio > Commentary > Tyler & Ratboy > Reduce inane rambling noise

I just need to find the setting for Fletch & Macca now.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 09:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:51:19 pm
Son is going to win the golden boot isn't he?

Who's arsed?

Mo's getting FA cup & European cup winners medals and a new hat
Offline Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 09:25:02 pm »
Harry Kane demanding Tierney give a penalty for a Spurs player handling the ball.

Prick.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:25:02 pm
Harry Kane demanding Tierney give a penalty for a Spurs player handling the ball.

Prick.

I get angry every time theres a close up of his gormless face on my screen. Would say its irrational but I think its perfectly normal.
Online amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 09:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:25:02 pm
Harry Kane demanding Tierney give a penalty for a Spurs player handling the ball.

Prick.

And yet we're all probably more surprised Tierney didn't give it.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 09:27:11 pm »
Spurs should win both their matches so Arsenal have to do the same.

Spurs are a better team than them anyway.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:25:02 pm
Who's arsed?
Mo and his agent I imagine.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 09:28:53 pm »
No one (apart from Kane) seems to want to leave Spurs. Bit mad that Lucas Moira never seems to mind playing 10 minutes every week. Same with the Dutch fella. Lamela stunk the gaff out for years without anyone seeming to mind.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 09:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:07:59 pm
Only found this out recently but fairly sure you can only ref a cup final once...so I have that right? Bit mad that good refs get ruled out and the barrel gets scraped.

True, you can only Ref the FA Cup Final once.

Although, during covid that changed for those matches as the reason given was there were no fans. So we're back to only ref'ing once.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
Spurs are so much better than Arsenal. Arsenal will fuck it up at Newcastle.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 09:31:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:24 pm
Spurs are so much better than Arsenal. Arsenal will fuck it up at Newcastle.

And yet they have two class players and the rest are bang average. Shows what a top coach can do I guess.
Online amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 09:32:44 pm »
Imagine getting the first match postponed to end up watching this.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 09:34:04 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:18:27 pm
Tierney always gives me vibes of a cuckold trying to rub one out in the corner while his wife gets rattled.

Just seen the penalty decision. I know others have said it but that he gives that but doesn't give the one on Jota at Spurs is mind boggling. He's an awful ref, same as most Premier League refs.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 09:34:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:27:13 pm
Mo and his agent I imagine.

He'll be alright once he's going around the city on that bus with the league cup, FA cup and arl big ears wearing his brand new hat

When Son retires he can stare at his golden boot and wonder why the fuck he wasted his career at Spurs
Online Fruity

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 09:36:42 pm »
I would rather see Arsenal qualify for the CL but it is going to hurt them big time if Spurs nick it from them especially as they were in such a strong position.
Offline Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:34:04 pm
Just seen the penalty decision. I know others have said it but that he gives that but doesn't give the one on Jota at Spurs is mind boggling. He's an awful ref, same as most Premier League refs.

Its not even the crapness that pisses me off some of the time. Its that they seem to be so fucking smug with it.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 09:38:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:34:54 pm
He'll be alright once he's going around the city on that bus with the league cup, FA cup and arl big ears wearing his brand new hat

When Son retires he can stare at his golden boot and wonder why the fuck he wasted his career at Spurs
all true :)
Online Red Berry

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1911 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm »
Cheer up, Arsenal!



Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 09:47:14 pm »
Everton are fortunate to have picked up points, otherwise tonight's result would have put them in a situation where they would be needing to get something at Arsenal on the final day
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 09:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:07:46 pm
agree. not sure why people are getting rattled over a Spurs supporter enjoying a very good night for them

Shit club. Shit fans. Shit city.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1914 on: Today at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:34:04 pm
Just seen the penalty decision. I know others have said it but that he gives that but doesn't give the one on Jota at Spurs is mind boggling. He's an awful ref, same as most Premier League refs.
