« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May  (Read 33046 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 09:16:56 am »
Never mind the boring title race, watching city playing friendlies with no atmosphere against wolves and Newcastle who wont even put a tackle in.

Its all about the top 4 tonight, fittingly its on Thursday night as whoever loses will be playing on Thursdays next season.

What a chance to secure top 4 outright, a win tonight would be incredible. Getting top 4 , winning at the new spurs stadium for the first time, and finishing above them for the first time in 5 years. Could all be clinched tonight .
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 09:19:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:53 am
I was just looking for an excuse combined with a cheap dig. :D

From memory Arsenal went out at that weird second group stage. Think you lost to a Juve second string who had already qualified.

We went out in the Quarters to Leverkeusen, United lost to them in the semis so both had some extra midweek games to contend with. That winning run you went on felt pretty unusual at the time. Ljungberg kept on scoring didnt he?

Im sure we lost to Valencia but I could be wrong , we absolutely destroyed leverkusen 4 or 5 when Bergkamp put on a magic show. I think it was the same year.

Yes in the league Ljungberg went on a great run, with his red hair. Scored in the cup final too, against the real Chelsea.

Edit: you were right about the 2nd group stages , I totally forgot about that format . We lost to Juve but they too didnt qualify , it was leverkusen and deportivo La Coruna , whatever happened them.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:18 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:48:34 am
In fairness back then European teams were elite. Now the premier league has killed off the competition with money, and city has killed off the competition in the premier league with money.
Everything was better back then, something needs to happen or CL will be largely a cup competition for English teams and city will win the English league 9/10 seasons, until the Saudis start sportswashing.
Football is in a really bad place.
Yet an average Liverpool side still won it :D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,555
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:17 am

Edit: you were right about the 2nd group stages , I totally forgot about that format . We lost to Juve but they too didnt qualify , it was leverkusen and deportivo La Coruna , whatever happened them.

Sadly lingering in the third division of Spanish football
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 09:37:42 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:34:09 am
Sadly lingering in the third division of Spanish football

Juan Carlos Valeron , he was some talent
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 09:40:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:17 am
Im sure we lost to Valencia but I could be wrong , we absolutely destroyed leverkusen 4 or 5 when Bergkamp put on a magic show. I think it was the same year.

Yes in the league Ljungberg went on a great run, with his red hair. Scored in the cup final too, against the real Chelsea.

Edit: you were right about the 2nd group stages , I totally forgot about that format . We lost to Juve but they too didnt qualify , it was leverkusen and deportivo La Coruna , whatever happened them.

The second group stage was weird. We got out of it without winning a game until the last match! Absolute Group of Death with Barca, Roma and Galatassarray. Lost at home to Barca, drew 4 in a row and then beat Roma 2-0 to qualify.

I do remember Valencia knocking you out. Have a feeling that was the next year when they were managed by Rafa and very handy. Did John Carew score?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 09:58:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:50 am
The second group stage was weird. We got out of it without winning a game until the last match! Absolute Group of Death with Barca, Roma and Galatassarray. Lost at home to Barca, drew 4 in a row and then beat Roma 2-0 to qualify.

I do remember Valencia knocking you out. Have a feeling that was the next year when they were managed by Rafa and very handy. Did John Carew score?

Ged's return. Was a great atmosphere in The Bot in Belfast for that, although a fucking weird one.
The main screen coverage was slightly behind the smaller screens. Maybe 2 seconds or so. Commentary was going off the main screen so you had a hundred people shouting and cheering based on what was happening on the small screens rather than what was happening on the main screen and commentary.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,156
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm »
Come on Arsenal
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 06:46:29 pm »
Our only good defender is out, so that's not ideal.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Subs: Leno, Tavares, Swanson,White, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lacazette.


^ 7.45pm kick off. The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League


Streams: http://1stream.top/soccer/MjA1NjE5NTY1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur-vs-arsenal/66740/

And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 06:51:25 pm »
I don't watch any games that don't feature us anymore but might give this one a go, should be a good game. i'm going for 2-2
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 06:46:29 pm
Our only good defender is out, so that's not ideal.
fortunately for you, Arsenal's attack is dog shit, just sit back with 9 behind the ball like you did against us and you should be fine
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 06:46:29 pm
Our only good defender is out, so that's not ideal.

Dont' worry you have 9 others playing at the back so you'll be grand.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 