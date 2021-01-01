Never mind the boring title race, watching city playing friendlies with no atmosphere against wolves and Newcastle who wont even put a tackle in.
Its all about the top 4 tonight, fittingly its on Thursday night as whoever loses will be playing on Thursdays next season.
What a chance to secure top 4 outright, a win tonight would be incredible. Getting top 4 , winning at the new spurs stadium for the first time, and finishing above them for the first time in 5 years. Could all be clinched tonight .