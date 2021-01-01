Definitely agree, Jill but, it's tough. For me anyway, it's just the robotic nature of it all. The year we won it, they fell away from the start, other than that they just never lose, never look like losing and just blow teams away. It's not a "title race" really, it's City will win all their games from January by 3 or more goals and Liverpool will provide Roy of the Rovers type drama til they draw with a Champions League threatening team while City continue to score 4 and 5 a game. It's a load of bollocks.



Yea, it's not really a title race with the twists and turns of the past. Like even the mid-90s ones where we can't quite put it together, Newcastle can't keep it together, and then United sneak it, or like the 70s/80s where you can fall off quick between seasons (so others join in on the fun) or a run of consistency gets you from the middle of the pack to the front (like us in 81 I think?).Now it's: "Well, City will probably win 15 in a row at some point in the season, or not drop points in their last 14 or whatever and beat everyone easily." The twists and turns of a title race are gone. It's more you need a recording-setting pace of near perfection to stay ahead and that's it.But on the flip side, that's probably fueled Klopp to stick around. We know he loves the challenge, and just imagine the emotions when we win another title in these circumstances.Oh, and we'll always have that chance in cups.So not all bad despite monotonous title runs from City almost every season.