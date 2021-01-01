It is in many respects a repeat of 18/19 where we simply have to put the disappointment of the league behind us and put all our energies into winning the Champions League and having the last laugh.Quite sad that Pep was still talking about us in his post match interview today. He probably knows how hollow a victory it will be if City do prevail in the league and hes also probably miffed that we will be the ones contesting the final in a few weeks where he want to be - we can then hit the ground running next season like we did in 19/20 with a bit summer recruitment and try and go again in the PL.I was also quite amused to see a Newcastle fan on Facebook saying he wanted City to win the league as we voted against their take over and Man City didnt oppose it Someone corrected him in that City didnt vote for the take-over they abstainedThe only crumb of comfort if we lose the league by 3 points or more is at least the Rodri hand ball will not have been the deciding factor