I had no idea Leeds were in this much trouble.  All the talk was about Burnley or Everton.  Fucksake i thought it might finally be the end of Burnley in the league.   
Its not been the best weekend
It seems that Burnley's new manager bounce is also over, so it will be between them and Leeds ...
It is in many respects a repeat of 18/19 where we simply have to put the disappointment of the league behind us and put all our energies into winning the Champions League and having the last laugh.

Quite sad that Pep was still talking about us in his post match interview today. He probably knows how hollow a victory it will be if City do prevail in the league and hes also probably miffed that we will be the ones contesting the final in a few weeks where he want to be - we can then hit the ground running next season like we did in 19/20 with a bit summer recruitment and try and go again in the PL.

I was also quite amused to see a Newcastle fan on Facebook saying he wanted City to win the league as we voted against their take over and Man City didnt oppose it  Someone corrected him in that City didnt vote for the take-over they abstained  :butt

The only crumb of comfort if we lose the league by 3 points or more is at least the Rodri hand ball will not have been the deciding factor
dont want to piss on your chips but they were gifted more points than that my friend but all that is in the VAR thread
Goes without saying that that was one miserable weekend of results.  At least we got 1 point and not 0.  That's about the only thing that would have been worse.

I think the AV match will be the hardest of the season for the guys to get motivated for.  They've all got to be exhausted mentally. 

We need the Mentality Monsters and more...
