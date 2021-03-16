Whilst there are plenty of Carlo topics, he does not appear to have his own dedicated thread, apologies if I've missed it.





Anyway, after 2005, 2007, 18 months in Crosby in a bizarre episode in his life and now Paris in 2022 he probably deserves his own space.





If you'd said to any blues in late 2020 that Carlo would be leading a team out in the 2022 CL final the excitement would have been palpable, the reality of knowing Carlo will be playing us whilst he left behind such a mess must sting. Who would have thought in 2005 and 2007 that both managers would be managing Everton so many years later.



This is one man whose path has crossed with Liverpool's (and Klopp's) on so many occasions he almost feels part of our fabric as well. A member of the 1984 Roma squad, 2005/2007, winning at Anfield with Everton, beating Klopp's Dortmund, beating us 3-0 at Anfield with Real, beating us with Chelsea and Napoli. We've played him 16 times, we've won 4 (including Istanbul), Carlo has won 8. Klopp has won 3 of 10 v Carlo and lost 4.





History may be on Carlo's side but quality, form and hunger is on ours