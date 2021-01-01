« previous next »
Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM

Reply #80
Today at 11:16:17 am
Quote from: newterp on May  4, 2022, 05:22:02 pm
Well - we know they will be going for it as they need to catch Arsenal.

That should give us space to exploit.  We just have to be cautious of Kane and Son (of course) - and apparently from time to time Kuvleleleivciski and Bentancour are good too.

From a Conte team who played a low-block away to Middlesbrough in a cup game?

No flipping chance
Reply #81
Today at 11:39:19 am
I must admit that this game makes me nervous.  Part of that is because my wife is a Spurs fan and so that adds additional household pressure to the game, but also because Spurs are at their best when they can sit back and look to hit teams on the break, which will be perfect for this game.

However, they are pretty ropey defensively and we'll get plenty of chances, so we just need to make sure that we take them.  Hopefully Fabinho will be paying special attention to Kane dropping deeper into midfield, as that avenue of play with him then playing balls in behind the fullbacks for Son and Kulusevski to chase will be their main threat.  Well, that and diving all over the place to try and get our players booked and sent off obviously.
Reply #82
Today at 11:50:17 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:39:19 am
I must admit that this game makes me nervous.  Part of that is because my wife is a Spurs fan and so that adds additional household pressure to the game, but also because Spurs are at their best when they can sit back and look to hit teams on the break, which will be perfect for this game.

i highly recommend , watch the game outside without your wife.
