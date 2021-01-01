I must admit that this game makes me nervous. Part of that is because my wife is a Spurs fan and so that adds additional household pressure to the game, but also because Spurs are at their best when they can sit back and look to hit teams on the break, which will be perfect for this game.



However, they are pretty ropey defensively and we'll get plenty of chances, so we just need to make sure that we take them. Hopefully Fabinho will be paying special attention to Kane dropping deeper into midfield, as that avenue of play with him then playing balls in behind the fullbacks for Son and Kulusevski to chase will be their main threat. Well, that and diving all over the place to try and get our players booked and sent off obviously.