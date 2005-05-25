« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM  (Read 1437 times)

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Saturday, May 7th, 7:45pm
Venue: Anfield



In football 27 million quid doesn't get you very much these days. In 2009 your money went a bit further. At least that's what the brilliant minds at Lawrence Berkeley National Labs found when they built the Team 0.5, the world's most powerful microscope, A perfection of the design that harks all the way back to Galileo, it can image particles as tiny as one angstrom (one ten-millionth of a millimetre). For the nerds out there that's smaller than a single hydrogen atom.

On the other end of the spectrum if you'll pardon the pun, stands (though not literally) the James Webb Space Telescope.  Roughly the size of a tennis court (which feels like it should be an American unit of measurement - if it isn't that's roughly 158 hamburgers long), the JWST has a 6.5-meter diameter gold-coated beryllium primary mirror made up of 18 separate hexagonal mirrors. The mirror has a polished area of 26.3 m2, of which 0.9 m^2  is obscured by the secondary support struts, giving a total collecting area of 25.4 m^2. (The original machine has a base-plate of prefabulated amulite, surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two spurving bearings were in a direct line with the pentametric fan. The latter consisted simply of six hydrocoptic marzelvanes, so fitted to the ambifacient lunar waneshaft that side fumbling was effectively prevented.) Ever since being launched in to space last Christmas the telescope is now on its way to point roughly 1 million KM away from earth. It would take Pep at least another 3 years of spending to match the JWST's price tag (10 billion bits of linen and cotton blended together).



These two devices are a testament to humanity's ingenuity, creativity and curiosity about the world; from the infinitesimally small, to things you people wouldn't believe in the rough vicinity of Orion's scapula. Despite all the wonderful discoveries that have been made with these devices (and the ones yet to come) and the proverbial giants upon which they rest, no-one in human history has been able to discover the point of Tottenham Hotspur. Sure, they've won a few pots over the course of human history and had their moments, but who hasn't. Their true contribution to footballing history is their persistent mediocrity; almost good and almost bad simultaneously, the Laodicea of football clubs.

You might rightly ask; why the antipathy? For me, its not just the constant eulogies and hagiographies of the least personable Neville Longbottom look-alike on the planet; its not just the invidious cheating seemingly ignored by the media in its bid to crown the most successful loser of all time; its not even Alan from year 9 who supported Spurs and was a complete gobshite. Its mostly that when you get past all that, there's nothing left. You are left with dull soulless bit of sod upon which journeymen go through the motions and little ever happens. Football is emotion - so to any Spurs fans; savour and delight in the antipathy. Its the only thing you've ever made us feel.



Some highlights over the years.

And what of us?



Fresh off making our 4th European final in 6 years, having now reached the final in every competition we've played in this season. Coming off the back of one of our worst halves of football all year, and one of our best we stand on the precipice of greatness. Every game is now a "must win" insofar as that meaningless platitude conveys any sort intelligible thought. Perhaps it conveys a bit more now than it does usually. 33% of our remaining games are finals. It seems somewhat remote that City might drop 2 points let alone more, so what room for error there might have been has been squeezed tighter still; perhaps as tightly as the JWST after it has been pulled into a black hole in a billion years time. If we miss out by one point come the end of the season, one might quite reasonably look back to our previous meeting and the interesting refereeing which took place that day. I will not. Whatever happens now, this has been an incredible season and every season is made up millions of moments - some earned, and some unjustly taken away. It does not serve us well to dwell too long on the endless warrens of "what if's"?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:49 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,509
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:23:52 am »
Wouldn't be surprised if there is some light rotation. Then again I thought the likes of Tsimikas would start instead of Robertson last night
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,546
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
State of that KO time. Our hardest game left, must win!
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
Why the late Kick off time?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,080
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:25:24 am
Why the late Kick off time?

Because Sky are dicks
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:26:35 am »
This is the first decent gap between games we have had since at least March although you wouldn't know it with our results and, apart from the first half last night, our performance levels.

I've given up trying to predict who needs a rest and who doesn't (I was certain Robbo would get last night off) but I would go something like this:

                 Alisson
TAA      Matip       VVD      Robbo

   Henderson  Fabinho   Thiago

        Salah   Jota    Diaz

I wouldn't like to think Jota takes the first half last night personally so I'd throw him straight back in, and since both he and Diaz only played 45 minutes they are well rested. I'd also like to get Firmino on for 30 minutes as soon as he is available. We know he won't start his first game back.

Anfield at 745pm on a Sat night against an up-and-down Spurs team. I kinda dreaded this fixture a month ago but I'm quite bullish about it now. The only concern I have are long balls between Matip and TAA for Son to race onto but if we are at our best, Son could have his hands full going the other way.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,834
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:27:15 am »
Think I'd be resting Robbo and Fab for this one. Maybe bring in Curtis for Naby too and then Diaz, Jota and Salah up top.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:58 am »
thanks for this OP.
Come on Redmen you can have this lot  - 3 points please

anybody think Joe Gomez at RB could be a good shout for Saturdays match
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,096
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Think we will go really strong and maybe rotate a couple at Villa

Huge week with two PL matches and the FA Final.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
Thanks for the OP. A very lengthy way to put down Spurs  :D

Regarding this match, buzzing for it now. Fresh off the back of securing our place in the final, with a 19:45 Saturday KO under the lights. Odd KO time, but I don´t see why people are complaining about that. Anfield should be feisty, and our squad well rested.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Kane, Son, high line blah blah blah. All you'll hear for the next week.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,576
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:58:28 am »
Tuesday to Saturday night feels like a luxurious break these days so I hope Jurgen can put out whatever side he wants to without having to worry too much about resting anybody.

This will obviously be tricky. Or at least it has the potential to be. Our recent record against Spurs is very decent but they do great chances with how they set up and they have hit a couple of clinical finishers if they do get in behind. Theyve also got a lot to play for themselves.

However, I dont think theyll press us in the way Villarreal did first half last night. So I think well get plenty of the ball. And if we do I cant see how they keep us out. Saturday night, penultimate home game, first game at Anfield since Klopp signed his contract and we reached another Champions League final. Absolutely must win game which will send us top again for a few hours at least. Theres too much going for us there to let Spurs get anything from this one I think.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:02:02 am »


I expect Matip to return and hopefully Bobby is fit enough to start, would love to see Harvey get some minutes
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,080
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Tues - Sat evening is solid enough turn-around I think. Rotation will be around the standard 3/4 I reckon and the subs/starting line-up from last night probably inform the starting 11 relatively well imo:

Ali, Trent Matip, Virg, Tsimikas, Hendo, Salah, Jota all nailed on imo.

The heavy rotation comes between Spurs and Villa - that way we get a solid weeks rest into those that need it ahead of the cup final.

Toughest league fixture left by far for me. Kane/Son always dangerous and Spurs have added some good players to midfield in January.

As always though, if we play near our best, we win this match. Saturday evening kick-off, at home, infront of a raucous, CL final celebrating support will be a big factor.

Got a feeling we might just smash these.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:05:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:43 am
Because Sky are dicks

the game is on BT sport mate so BT are dicks.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:12:47 am »

Thanks for the OP CowboyKangaroo!

If we are going to rest some players this is the game to do it. Aston Villa away will be a much harder game.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:19:56 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:05:45 am
the game is on BT sport mate so BT are dicks.

Isnt a late kick off better for us since we get more rest?
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:19:56 pm
Isnt a late kick off better for us since we get more rest?

I think so. Added to Anfield under the lights.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:27:12 pm
I think so. Added to Anfield under the lights.

Yep, remember people complaining about us not being able to play under the Lights

Im really looking forward to it, Spurs will be super motivated
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,105
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Decent amount of rest for this one and it's probably the toughest game left so I'd expect minimal changes.  Diaz probably comes in and maybe Matip and Henderson too.  Think we'll use Tsimikas against Villa.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm »
First home game since Klopp signed his extension, a crowd buzzing in the afterglow of another CL final appearance secured, and a game under the lights at Anfield. All the ingredients for a great atmosphere.

Yes, Spurs will cause us problems in attack and could score a couple of goals. However, they are shit in midfield and defensively, and Lloris might do his version of the Villarreal keeper given his propensity for chucking the odd one in. Remember that Man United Ronaldo scored 3 against these!

They have taken early leads at Anfield at least twice that I can remember but we have won both games. Indeed, they have a dreadful record at Anfield (2011 the last time they won at ours) and a poor record against us overall (0 wins in 9, 1 win in 20 with 14 losses) and the travesty of a draw broke a 7-game Liverpool winning run. We'll have these 3-2  ;)
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm »
So this is the first of two last home games left, and every game is pretty much a final now. This is the toughest one yet because Conte, Kane and co would be giving it a good go.

But so would we.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,738
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm »
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Love the OP ;D
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Great OP! The only OP that can be seen from space.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Glad Michael Oliver is ref'ing this one
Glad it is an evening kickoff

They will have more energy than us...their set of players, especially Son/Kane are a problem for us on the counter....which we have seen before. But we have beaten them with less at stake and I am hoping the momentum will carry us through

Resting players last week at Newcastle and eventually last night was very welcome, as these last few games are going to be tough

A tight win
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,746
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
This is going to be very difficult after the intensity and emotion of yesterday's game.  Will be key how we bounce back from that match.  I'd expect another handful of changes with Diaz, Hendo, Curtis, Matip, Tsmikas, Gomez, maybe Milner all starting.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:15 am
Think I'd be resting Robbo and Fab for this one. Maybe bring in Curtis for Naby too and then Diaz, Jota and Salah up top.

Robbos  revenge on Sir Harold of Kaneshire ?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm »
Can see Tsmikas coming in for Robbo not as a planned change but an enforced one given how knackered Robbo looked yesterday.
Logged

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
Love that OP ;D

Is the kickoff time a sign that BT are finally listening to Klopp? Probably not. Klopps remained noticeably tetchy with Des Kelly since he (correctly) had a go at him/BT over 12:30 kickoffs (last year was it?) :D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:35:06 pm by Red-4-Ever »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
If there's a game where you should make multiple changes for in the next week I'd rather it be Villa than Spurs. Villa are pretty crap to be honest and have been all season. We should still be alright against Spurs even though they have a couple of really good forwards in Kane and Son, but we've dealt with them on multiple occasions before. I'd expect a few goals for us here as their back 3 and keeper are poo.

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo   Thiago
Salah   Mane   Diaz

Matip, Henderson and Diaz back in. Expecting more brilliance from Diaz which is hopefully the difference. In the week bring Konate, Keita, Tsimikas, Jota back in. On paper this is the toughest game we have left, people said it would be Newcastle but they didn't put up much of a fight. All four games are very winnable, though. If we have an 'easiest' game it's got to be Southampton who are looking terrible again. One game at a time, though.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 