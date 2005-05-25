Saturday, May 7th, 7:45pmVenue: AnfieldIn football 27 million quid doesn't get you very much these days. In 2009 your money went a bit further. At least that's what the brilliant minds at Lawrence Berkeley National Labs found when they built the Team 0.5, the world's most powerful microscope, A perfection of the design that harks all the way back to Galileo, it can image particles as tiny as one angstrom (one ten-millionth of a millimetre). For the nerds out there that's smaller than a single hydrogen atom.On the other end of the spectrum if you'll pardon the pun, stands (though not literally) the James Webb Space Telescope. Roughly the size of a tennis court (which feels like it should be an American unit of measurement - if it isn't that's roughly 158 hamburgers long), the JWST has a 6.5-meter diameter gold-coated beryllium primary mirror made up of 18 separate hexagonal mirrors. The mirror has a polished area of 26.3 m2, of which 0.9 m^2 is obscured by the secondary support struts, giving a total collecting area of 25.4 m^2. (The original machine has a base-plate of prefabulated amulite, surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two spurving bearings were in a direct line with the pentametric fan. The latter consisted simply of six hydrocoptic marzelvanes, so fitted to the ambifacient lunar waneshaft that side fumbling was effectively prevented.) Ever since being launched in to space last Christmas the telescope is now on its way to point roughly 1 million KM away from earth. It would take Pep at least another 3 years of spending to match the JWST's price tag (10 billion bits of linen and cotton blended together).These two devices are a testament to humanity's ingenuity, creativity and curiosity about the world; from the infinitesimally small, to things you people wouldn't believe in the rough vicinity of Orion's scapula. Despite all the wonderful discoveries that have been made with these devices (and the ones yet to come) and the proverbial giants upon which they rest, no-one in human history has been able to discover the point of Tottenham Hotspur. Sure, they've won a few pots over the course of human history and had their moments, but who hasn't. Their true contribution to footballing history is their persistent mediocrity; almost good and almost bad simultaneously, the Laodicea of football clubs.You might rightly ask; why the antipathy? For me, its not just the constant eulogies and hagiographies of the least personable Neville Longbottom look-alike on the planet; its not just the invidious cheating seemingly ignored by the media in its bid to crown the most successful loser of all time; its not even Alan from year 9 who supported Spurs and was a complete gobshite. Its mostly that when you get past all that, there's nothing left. You are left with dull soulless bit of sod upon which journeymen go through the motions and little ever happens. Football is emotion - so to any Spurs fans; savour and delight in the antipathy. Its the only thing you've ever made us feel.Some highlights over the years.And what of us?Fresh off making our 4th European final in 6 years, having now reached the final in every competition we've played in this season. Coming off the back of one of our worst halves of football all year, and one of our best we stand on the precipice of greatness. Every game is now a "must win" insofar as that meaningless platitude conveys any sort intelligible thought. Perhaps it conveys a bit more now than it does usually. 33% of our remaining games are finals. It seems somewhat remote that City might drop 2 points let alone more, so what room for error there might have been has been squeezed tighter still; perhaps as tightly as the JWST after it has been pulled into a black hole in a billion years time. If we miss out by one point come the end of the season, one might quite reasonably look back to our previous meeting and the interesting refereeing which took place that day. I will not. Whatever happens now, this has been an incredible season and every season is made up millions of moments - some earned, and some unjustly taken away. It does not serve us well to dwell too long on the endless warrens of "what if's"?