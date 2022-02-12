« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74  (Read 23061 times)

Offline kesey

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #840 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:59:29 am
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)



Boss !
Online Red Raw

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #841 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:42:20 pm
From the other angle you can see how the goalie made Fab's mind up for him. He shimmied to his right, in anticipation of a cross I guess, and left a nice open goal. He actually did well to get anything on the shot at all.
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:50:38 pm
dont think it happened that way, in his post match interview fab said he was aiming to cross it but wasn't sure if mane was onside when he looked across so decided to shoot
The keeper is bouncing around and does seem to help make up Fab's mind, and though Sadio is borderline offside there is not much space left to pick him out (Torres looks like he was expecting a cross). On balance then, probably the right decision!  :thumbup



Offline Son of Spion

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #842 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:48:33 pm
ditto

maybe im a boring fucker but this deep in im just looking at the next game to go win, tick them off, keep going
If we're boring, we're in good company, because this is the exact same approach that Klopp and the team have too.  :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #843 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:41:19 pm
Has any other English team ever done this?

A team called Liverpool from 77-81.

United made it to three out of four from 08-11 (and lost in the semis in 07).

Online William Regal

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #844 on: Today at 03:44:04 pm »
Got to say I was surprised Henderson was left out of this starting line up, I thought a midfield of fabinho, Thiago, keita got out-hustled in the first half of the merseyside Derby, and I think we got badly outhustled for the 2nd balls first half yesterday as well.

I don't think that happens with Henderson in the side, it's not only his own attitude and mentality that is so important, it's the fact that he makes everyone else around him up for the fight as well.

Klopp turned both those games round at halftime imo because he is an outstanding football manager, he has a complete game changer in Diaz and there is also the fact that these teams cannot keep up the intensity to smother us for 90 minutes.

Thought Keita was excellent 2nd half between the lines when the pace dropped, and Diaz and Mane are on fire. Seen some very good Liverpool teams in my time but none better than this, I'd still love Gini's athleticism in our squad but that's being really picky, what a fucking season, what a football club.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #845 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Son of Spion nailed it above when he reminded us of the dark years where all we asked for was the opportunity to challenge again. As someone who grew up spoilt by the 80s sides, thats precisely how I felt between the early 90s and Klopps arrival. Even now during this new golden age I would gladly take the PL or CL at the start of any season. Worrying about quads and trebles is for the birds.

As for last night, the first half was actually my fault. My lucky red top was in the wash and I though ah f*ck it well win this anyway. At half time with the game on the line I dug it out from under an unpleasant pile of grundies and running kit and put it on. All this talk of Villarreals energy levels and Klopps genius are total bollocks. It was me.
No such complacency in future, please. Make sure it's freshly laundered and ready to go before our remaining games.  :)
Offline nico 8

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #846 on: Today at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 02:12:07 pm
Not by a team in the Champions League :-)

But that wasn't the statement / question but we get what you meant. It is absolutely monstrous.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #847 on: Today at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:28:35 pm
The keeper is bouncing around and does seem to help make up Fab's mind, and though Sadio is borderline offside there is not much space left to pick him out (Torres looks like he was expecting a cross). On balance then, probably the right decision!  :thumbup


Wasn't a good shot. Thankfully the keeper messed up so we scored.

Allison would've probably saved that.
And Salah would have probably found the corners.
 ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #848 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:53:29 pm
Wasn't a good shot. Thankfully the keeper messed up so we scored.

Allison would've probably saved that.
And Salah would have probably found the corners.
 ;D

Reminds me of the one Fernandinho (or was it Fernando?) put past Mignolet in the 2016 League Cup final.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #849 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Offline JRed

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #850 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #851 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #852 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Son of Spion nailed it above when he reminded us of the dark years where all we asked for was the opportunity to challenge again. As someone who grew up spoilt by the 80s sides, thats precisely how I felt between the early 90s and Klopps arrival. Even now during this new golden age I would gladly take the PL or CL at the start of any season. Worrying about quads and trebles is for the birds.

As for last night, the first half was actually my fault. My lucky red top was in the wash and I though ah f*ck it well win this anyway. At half time with the game on the line I dug it out from under an unpleasant pile of grundies and running kit and put it on. All this talk of Villarreals energy levels and Klopps genius are total bollocks. It was me.

There's a saying in dating that can be seen as objectifying "They are not yours, it's just your turn". That's how I feel about cycles in football. It's never our divine right to be in the CL or winning our bread and butter of the league. It's just our turn in the cycle to dominate. Why when Project big picture started were 6 clubs pitched to be tasked from making big decisions forever? So just because those clubs are in the top 6 at this moment in time, they are in charge forever?

We are not guaranteed to be challenging like we are now forever, we could easily end this decade at pre Klopp levels. And that's okay, because I will always cherish this era. This moment in time.

It was never United's tournament it was just their turn. It was never invincible Arsenal's league it was just their turn. It was never Forest's tournament after winning back to back, it was just their turn.

I hope for many many more turns after this era is over. Whenever I look back on the 80s, it was beyond my wildest dreams we would have something remotely close to that again. But here we are with ANOTHER turn.

Who knows what the world has in store, it's not guaranteed we get another turn. So I'm treating getting to this final like I did in 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019...as if it was our first ever final. Going wild, soaking it all in. Heck, I may even get a one month subscription to LFCTV and TAW. I want to soak in all of it, because it's never your tournament, it's just your turn. And who knows how many turns you get.
Offline spider-neil

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #853 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:58:00 pm
Now, this is a good one :lmao

https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1521808320365010944

I can't tell if they are being sarcastic or genuinely don't know the offside rule.
Offline smutchin

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #854 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:38:25 pm
I can't tell if they are being sarcastic or genuinely don't know the offside rule.

I have to admit it's one I always forget - I remember Mo's second against United last season (or was it the season before? the last-minute one with the Alisson assist) where my initial reaction was surely he's miles offside, until I remembered... like duh!

Still, at least I was quick to admit my mistake rather than make myself look like a tit on the internet about it.
Online Nico CARP

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #855 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Happy for a new Liverpool final, but the defensive aspect will have to be better adjusted.
Offline decosabute

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #856 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:36:09 pm
Why waste your time listening to that shite?

It is shite, but I only listen when they've lost (which is obviously a lot lately). You could call it a waste of time, especially when we're so good and mostly have our minds on bigger things, but I simply love reveling in their misery!
Offline wampa1

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #857 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
I'll never forget Kuyt being called offside from a corner somehow.
Offline Keita Success

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #858 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:38:25 pm
I can't tell if they are being sarcastic or genuinely don't know the offside rule.
It's ironic. He's a Liverpool fan  ;D

So many people caught out by it.
Offline KloppRoy

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #859 on: Today at 05:12:15 pm »
To be fair i know everyones happy as we are through to another final. But surely the best news is Roy Hodgson is now a CBE.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #860 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:06:29 pm
It's ironic. He's a Liverpool fan  ;D

So many people caught out by it.
He certainly caught a few with that.  8)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #861 on: Today at 05:14:43 pm »
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 05:12:15 pm
To be fair i know everyones happy as we are through to another final. But surely the best news is Roy Hodgson is now a CBE.

For services to Icelandic football.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #862 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 05:12:15 pm
To be fair i know everyones happy as we are through to another final. But surely the best news is Roy Hodgson is now a CBE.
No OBE? Owl of the British Empire.
Offline spider-neil

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #863 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:44:04 pm
Got to say I was surprised Henderson was left out of this starting line up, I thought a midfield of fabinho, Thiago, keita got out-hustled in the first half of the merseyside Derby, and I think we got badly outhustled for the 2nd balls first half yesterday as well.

I don't think that happens with Henderson in the side, it's not only his own attitude and mentality that is so important, it's the fact that he makes everyone else around him up for the fight as well.

Klopp turned both those games round at halftime imo because he is an outstanding football manager, he has a complete game changer in Diaz and there is also the fact that these teams cannot keep up the intensity to smother us for 90 minutes.

Thought Keita was excellent 2nd half between the lines when the pace dropped, and Diaz and Mane are on fire. Seen some very good Liverpool teams in my time but none better than this, I'd still love Gini's athleticism in our squad but that's being really picky, what a fucking season, what a football club.


We were out-hustled in the first half vs City home and away with Henderson in the team. I think Klopp went with Keita because the midfield three of Fabinho, Thiago and Keita were excellent in the Benfica away match in a hostile ground.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #864 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 01:33:26 pm
I guess thats what halftime threads are for mate. Some people are calm and collected and offer context, some fans get scared and lash out etc. Its just being human and it literally happens for 15 minutes every 4 or 5 days (depending on result, obviously) so its not worth moaning about a day after, in my opinion. If no one would have mentioned the half time thread today then everyone would have forgotten and talk of the final would be in full flow, instead Ive logged on at 1pm to see some fans crying about some other fans crying during a very small 15 minute window over 12 hours ago

Have to agree whole-heartedly with this. 

Saying we were miserable in the first half does not also correspond to and is not the same thing as "we have no chance in the second".  One can honestly call out a lame performance and still expect us to be better in the second.   

But whining about people grousing and complaining in a halftime thread is lamer than our first half last night.
Offline rob1966

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #865 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:55:31 pm
I'll never forget Kuyt being called offside from a corner somehow.

I'll never forget a lineo flagging for offside at Anfield from a throw in :butt
Offline KloppRoy

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #866 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:15:05 pm
No OBE? Owl of the British Empire.
hell ye . very good
Offline PaulF

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #867 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:54:21 pm
some team did 77 78 And 81 cant for the life of me think who it was

81 84 and 85 also ring a bell

Cheeky f.
That's why I said 'other' . Though I suppose team, not club.  Fair enough.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #868 on: Today at 06:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:43:20 am
I think it's just typical English media. They revel in setting people up to fail, then they revel in the failure like pigs in shit. Just look at the nonsense around the England team when the World Cup and Euros come around.

I've not spoken to a single Red who has even mentioned a potential quad. It's not something that occupies my mind either. For me, we just keep going and see where it takes us. The media are hyping it for all it's worth, though.

It's a win-win for them. They get to pick over the bones regardless.

They create their own narrative and feast on it. They don't break news, they make it these days
Offline JohnSullie

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #869 on: Today at 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:56:10 am
I'm talking about the quad!

I'm not listening to the press babble on but this is already the longest into a season that the remote possibility has ever existed. That is a major achievement in its own right.

There is no weight of expectation, there's no sense of failure if its not completed, there's no narrative bought or sold--its just cool. Really cool. Its the journey, not the destination.

Every day the possibility exists is a new brilliance. Every game we play it could fall off the table and when it doesn't that's another great day to be a fan of this team, for opening up possibilities nobody even thought remotely achievable.

Every time we win a game and its still on as an outside chance i just revel in it. Its glorious. there will be no tears if we fall short simply a giant smile at the balls of these to give it a go like that. its fucking amazing. Every day its on is an achievement and a gift to the fans. Feeling like its a trap by the press to minimize whatever our eventual result will be seems one brilliancy too far to me. The mere fact that the chance exists and, improbably, just keeps existing is madly excellent and great fun.

THE SUBMARINE HAS SUNKEN! LONG LIVE THE QUAD! 


Can we just win the FA cup  and go on from there?  Bravo!
Online Oldmanmick

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #870 on: Today at 06:16:48 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 05:22:09 pm
Have to agree whole-heartedly with this. 

Saying we were miserable in the first half does not also correspond to and is not the same thing as "we have no chance in the second".  One can honestly call out a lame performance and still expect us to be better in the second.   

But whining about people grousing and complaining in a halftime thread is lamer than our first half last night.

I'm pretty sure Klopp would have had a few choice words to say to the players at half time. Bet none of the players called him a betwetter.

 
Online Oldmanmick

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #871 on: Today at 06:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 04:11:44 pm
There's a saying in dating that can be seen as objectifying "They are not yours, it's just your turn". That's how I feel about cycles in football. It's never our divine right to be in the CL or winning our bread and butter of the league. It's just our turn in the cycle to dominate. Why when Project big picture started were 6 clubs pitched to be tasked from making big decisions forever? So just because those clubs are in the top 6 at this moment in time, they are in charge forever?

We are not guaranteed to be challenging like we are now forever, we could easily end this decade at pre Klopp levels. And that's okay, because I will always cherish this era. This moment in time.

It was never United's tournament it was just their turn. It was never invincible Arsenal's league it was just their turn. It was never Forest's tournament after winning back to back, it was just their turn.

I hope for many many more turns after this era is over. Whenever I look back on the 80s, it was beyond my wildest dreams we would have something remotely close to that again. But here we are with ANOTHER turn.

Who knows what the world has in store, it's not guaranteed we get another turn. So I'm treating getting to this final like I did in 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019...as if it was our first ever final. Going wild, soaking it all in. Heck, I may even get a one month subscription to LFCTV and TAW. I want to soak in all of it, because it's never your tournament, it's just your turn. And who knows how many turns you get.

As football fans we all just live for the moment. We're just lucky that so many of our 'moments' have been fucking brilliant.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #872 on: Today at 06:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:25:55 am
.

Yes, the above posts were over the top. But that is not everyone. Constructive criticism is like saying Jota needs to improve on keeping the ball better, decision making when to pass, and his hold up play.
Online Kekule

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #873 on: Today at 06:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:59:29 am
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)



Square itSQUARE IT!No! You pr.Yes! Fab you beauty!  ;D
