Son of Spion nailed it above when he reminded us of the dark years where all we asked for was the opportunity to challenge again. As someone who grew up spoilt by the 80s sides, thats precisely how I felt between the early 90s and Klopps arrival. Even now during this new golden age I would gladly take the PL or CL at the start of any season. Worrying about quads and trebles is for the birds.



As for last night, the first half was actually my fault. My lucky red top was in the wash and I though ah f*ck it well win this anyway. At half time with the game on the line I dug it out from under an unpleasant pile of grundies and running kit and put it on. All this talk of Villarreals energy levels and Klopps genius are total bollocks. It was me.



There's a saying in dating that can be seen as objectifying "They are not yours, it's just your turn". That's how I feel about cycles in football. It's never our divine right to be in the CL or winning our bread and butter of the league. It's just our turn in the cycle to dominate. Why when Project big picture started were 6 clubs pitched to be tasked from making big decisions forever? So just because those clubs are in the top 6 at this moment in time, they are in charge forever?We are not guaranteed to be challenging like we are now forever, we could easily end this decade at pre Klopp levels. And that's okay, because I will always cherish this era. This moment in time.It was never United's tournament it was just their turn. It was never invincible Arsenal's league it was just their turn. It was never Forest's tournament after winning back to back, it was just their turn.I hope for many many more turns after this era is over. Whenever I look back on the 80s, it was beyond my wildest dreams we would have something remotely close to that again. But here we are with ANOTHER turn.Who knows what the world has in store, it's not guaranteed we get another turn. So I'm treating getting to this final like I did in 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019...as if it was our first ever final. Going wild, soaking it all in. Heck, I may even get a one month subscription to LFCTV and TAW. I want to soak in all of it, because it's never your tournament, it's just your turn. And who knows how many turns you get.