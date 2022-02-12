Would agree that Villarreal tired in second half, no way they could continue that level of pressing after what they did for 45 mins. I think what also helped was Gerard Moreno basically being one legged and thus they were basically down to 10 men off the ball. Whilst I recognise that he was their main goal threat, I dont know why they kept him on for the length of time. However their loss is our gain.



First half we were poor but looking back as well, one of the reasons was we were far too rushed and as such passes were askew from players weve come to expect can make passes, not just the simple 5 yard pass but some of the ball over the top type ones as well.

Jurgen Klopp however does what he does best, got them in at half time and just sorted them out. Maybe not roughing them up but just told them to calm down and play our game and chances will come and with a little more composure we managed to fight our way through their press and then did what we did in the first game, dominate.



Another thing that didnt help though for first half was the ref in some respect. There were a couple of occasions whereby one of theirs should have been at least booked, mainly Albiol on Mane for the couple of cynical drag downs when he was rarely breaking. At least that would have put doubt on him. However other than that dont think anything too majorly wrong with him, much better than Paul Tierney and the other dross we have in our country



3 finals in 1 season though, my gosh we are extremely fortunate and what times we are living! Come on the Red Men!!!