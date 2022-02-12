« previous next »
Agreed.

We def tweaked certain things-Keita was abysmal first half but his position changed and he played well second half.

We also seemed more aggressive.

The entire midfield were poor first half. Ridiculous to single out Keita.
Goquellin should have seen a few yellows for diving, Lo Celso too. They got away with one sending off. I hate Spanish shithousery, but Atletico are the best in it, Villarreal have ways to go.

just rewatched the game. I didnt think the first half was as bad as Klopp said. Not a good half but not terrible. And the second was not brilliant, but much much better.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

It seemed like we were a bit complacent first half, a little understandable given how shite they were in the first leg. We just werent at it, couldnt even pass the ball. Was a very strange first half performance from this Liverpool team. Obviously if it carried on we were probably going out Barcelona style, not that I think many people, the bedwetters as people call them, aside, thought it would carry on. However it was clear that something had to change, that something was Luis Diaz! What a player! Personally I would have pulled a couple more off at half time, I guess Klopp knows better tho 😊
Nah, I'm not having this. The change was there from kickoff in second half, after the 15 min break, so it was clearly a tactical change by Emry. When teams tire, you see it from the 60-70 min mark, not at 46 min. I think Emry handed the game to us on a plate, by trying to be "clever".

But the pundits love this idea of that playing a low block is "safe", whereas a high press is risky. Well Villareal played 3x45 min with a low block, conceded 5 and barely had a shot. They played 45 min with a high press, scored 2 and kept us really quiet. These games were a perfect illustration of the dangers of a low block.

I definitely think Villarreal tired. They were relentless first half. No way they keep that up for 90 minutes. I think we were lucky to only concede 2 in the first half.
Its just sinking in this morning that were in the European Cup final. Again. Third time in five seasons.

Absolutely staggering achievement.

First half was a nightmare, but going into the break still level on aggregate meant I was confident we would turn it around in the second half. And boy did we turn it around. The team really showed their class in the second half. Magnificent.

What a time to be a Liverpool fan.
I definitely think Villarreal tired. They were relentless first half. No way they keep that up for 90 minutes. I think we were lucky to only concede 2 in the first half.
Sure they tired, and they never could have pressed like that for 90min, but the change came suddenly during the break. Clearly a change by the alleged genius Emry
I definitely think Villarreal tired. They were relentless first half. No way they keep that up for 90 minutes. I think we were lucky to only concede 2 in the first half.

Ferdinand got it right, if they were tired, and he didn't believe they were, then why not make 4 or 5 subs and keep at us?

Emery especially knows how a team can come flying out after half time and score 3 and I personally think he changed his tactics to try and stop us doing that and it backfired on him.
Would agree that Villarreal tired in second half, no way they could continue that level of pressing after what they did for 45 mins. I think what also helped was Gerard Moreno basically being one legged and thus they were basically down to 10 men off the ball. Whilst I recognise that he was their main goal threat, I dont know why they kept him on for the length of time. However their loss is our gain.

First half we were poor but looking back as well, one of the reasons was we were far too rushed and as such passes were askew from players weve come to expect can make passes, not just the simple 5 yard pass but some of the ball over the top type ones as well.
Jurgen Klopp however does what he does best, got them in at half time and just sorted them out. Maybe not roughing them up but just told them to calm down and play our game and chances will come and with a little more composure we managed to fight our way through their press and then did what we did in the first game, dominate.

Another thing that didnt help though for first half was the ref in some respect. There were a couple of occasions whereby one of theirs should have been at least booked, mainly Albiol on Mane for the couple of cynical drag downs when he was rarely breaking. At least that would have put doubt on him. However other than that dont think anything too majorly wrong with him, much better than Paul Tierney and the other dross we have in our country

3 finals in 1 season though, my gosh we are extremely fortunate and what times we are living! Come on the Red Men!!!
Ferdinand got it right, if they were tired, and he didn't believe they were, then why not make 4 or 5 subs and keep at us?

Emery especially knows how a team can come flying out after half time and score 3 and I personally think he changed his tactics to try and stop us doing that and it backfired on him.
Maybe because the subs are not as good as his first 11?
Superb management by Klopp last night.

Would have been tempting to hook some of those players at HT. But he knew they had simply been complacent, and that, while Villareal had been fantastic, they couldnt possibly keep up that press in second half. No team can.

And that we would get used to the conditions, that affected our passing rhythm in first half.

A potentially dull game management exercise turned out to be a fantastic game.  A couple of their players were lucky to stay on the pitch that long, but tip of the hat to Bela and the boys. With a better keeper, they might have pulled off one of the great upsets. Luckily, their bark was worse than their bite.

Curtis scoring in a CL semi-final (with his first touch?) would have been icing on the cake.

Whats that? Another match, in Paris? Who does the scheduling around here? How am I supposed to get anything done if they keep adding to the fixture list??
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:37:36 am
Its just sinking in this morning that were in the European Cup final. Again. Third time in five seasons.

Absolutely staggering achievement.

First half was a nightmare, but going into the break still level on aggregate meant I was confident we would turn it around in the second half. And boy did we turn it around. The team really showed their class in the second half. Magnificent.

What a time to be a Liverpool fan.

Went to bed after the final whistle beaming but tired after the day/emotional first half and comeback in the second.

Now every 3 or 4 minutes I am remembering we are in the Champions League final and just smiling my face off.

What a side, what a time to be alive.
