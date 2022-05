What a brilliant game.



I'm loving the team these days but one thing that such a dominant team does it it diminishes jeopardy and as so many said in the wake of the ESL, sport without jeopardy is nothing.



Okay we don't win every game, but almost all of the games lost are down to the other team frustrating us and grabbing their goals when they can. Very rarely do you see a team confront us and take us apart like Villareal did in that first half.

Because of that, that's probably the best game off footer I've watched in ages.



Lovely.



Now come on Real. I'd like a EUROPEAN final please.