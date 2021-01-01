« previous next »
Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm

Online decosabute

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #240 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 06:56:22 pm
Agree, there are good combinations available to Jurgen but tonight suggests that this trio are his go to now.

See, I think that idea is based on nothing. It's a great combination tonight for sure, but you could just as easily say that picking Henderson, Thiago Fabinho for last week's first leg suggests that that is Klopp's go-to. The truth is, right now there are so many games and every single one of them is crucial. The boss is rotating the midfield constantly.
Cruiser

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #241 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm
That's our best team give or take.

Get at them early and score. Don't drag this on, my nails can't take it  :-\
disgraced cake

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #242 on: Today at 07:02:31 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 06:57:24 pm
Technically they still have Europe, so I'm a bit surprised they keep resting most of their players for their league games.

Yeah, they can still finish in a Europa League place or the Conference League. Don't think they'll make the Europa place but good chance of the Conference League. Still the shittest name I've ever heard, and I can't imagine the competition itself is much better. I think it always means a lot for a club like Villarreal to play any sort of European football, though.

With Emery though, I feel like most clubs who would appoint him are doing so for European/Domestic cup hopes. It's going to be hard for him to get Villarreal regular Champions League football on their budget against the likes of the Madrid sides and Barca. I'm pretty sure Arsenal appointed him with more hopes of him winning the Europa League than finishing 4th place.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #243 on: Today at 07:04:43 pm
We´ve gone full strength. No messing around!

I really thought Tsimikas would get the nod over Robbo, just for the purposes of resting legs. But yeah, semi-final of the Champions League! I have no complaints about giving them all we´ve got.
Knight

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #244 on: Today at 07:04:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:15 pm
We never really look like winning the midfield battle against Man City away no matter who plays.  :-X

Except that when we played them in London we dominated the midfield battle with tonights 3. If wed have played these 3 at City wed have kept the ball better I suspect. Henderson has loads of strengths but  press resistance and playing on the half turn are probably weaker parts of his game.
rawcusk8

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #245 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm
Is the lad they signed from Bournemouth playing?
Caligula?

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #246 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm
Great side and just as expected. I still can't believe there were shouts on here for Minamino to start  ;D
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #247 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:04:54 pm
Except that when we played them in London we dominated the midfield battle with tonights 3. If wed have played these 3 at City wed have kept the ball better I suspect. Henderson has loads of strengths but  press resistance and playing on the half turn are probably weaker parts of his game.

Yes, exactly right.
decosabute

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #248 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:07:26 pm
Is the lad they signed from Bournemouth playing?

Had a knock so was always a doubt.
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #249 on: Today at 07:09:14 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:07:26 pm
Is the lad they signed from Bournemouth playing?

Jordan Ibe? I think he is cup tied, lol.
Jm55

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #250 on: Today at 07:10:41 pm
Shitting it now, which is mad as if was exactly the same situation but in the last 16 Id be very chilled out.
paisley1977

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #251 on: Today at 07:11:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:41:10 pm
I think that may be Klopps first choice midfield.

Would you say Mane Jota and Salah is our first choice forward line ?

I don't get why so many of our fans can't wait to get the sly remarks in about our Captain.
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #252 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm
Paris awaits, fellow reds!!!
red1977

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #253 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm
Exciting this isn't it?, the mighty reds in a fucking champs league semi, 2 up, should be a cracking game, because they have to go for it. been fidgety all day waiting for this. come on Liverpool!!!
meady1981

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #254 on: Today at 07:13:19 pm
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema.
Got a bit bored watching it on the TV.
Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home.
Still looked fantastic though.
JackWard33

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #255 on: Today at 07:15:14 pm
My favourite front 6 currently - hope we put it to bed quickly
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #256 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 07:11:18 pm
Would you say Mane Jota and Salah is our first choice forward line ?

I don't get why so many of our fans can't wait to get the sly remarks in about our Captain.

No one is slating our captain I don't think, it is just he is suited to playing against certain teams, like Naby is for example. Against Man City, our best midfield would be Fabinho, Thiago, Keita. Because of the style of play.
Millie

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #257 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:19 pm
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema.
Got a bit bored watching it on the TV.
Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home.
Still looked fantastic though.

?
Geezer08

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #258 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm
Come on reds - need to be extra with the high line in this heavy rain
tubby

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #259 on: Today at 07:16:07 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:19 pm
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema.
Got a bit bored watching it on the TV.
Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home.
Still looked fantastic though.

What was the score when you watched it the first time?
Samie

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #260 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:15:14 pm
My favourite front 6 currently - hope we put it to bed quickly

Does Luis Diaz play for Liverpool of Uruguay or something?
SvenJohansen

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #261 on: Today at 07:16:18 pm
My favourite time of the week, watching Liverpool play. Doesn't matter who the opposition is, it's these heroes in red who will entertain us for the next couple of hours.
Dazzer23

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #262 on: Today at 07:17:25 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:19 pm
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema.
Got a bit bored watching it on the TV.
Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home.
Still looked fantastic though.

Ah the LSD method of getting through a champions league semi final. beats my Stella
swoopy

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #263 on: Today at 07:19:56 pm
Quite relaxed and confident to be honest. Think we will go through comfortably.
Come on red men !
decosabute

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #264 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 07:11:18 pm
Would you say Mane Jota and Salah is our first choice forward line ?

I don't get why so many of our fans can't wait to get the sly remarks in about our Captain.

100% this.
It's exactly what I was getting at in my posts the last few minutes - there's always that weird vibe of some people seemingly reveling in Henderson not starting a big game.

And as I've said before, it's not to say that Keita doesn't deserve to play some of these really big games - he's done really well lately and ultimately the boss knows best.

But let's have it right - it's been Keita's best two months for the club and a mediocre period by Henderson's standards, and yet I'd still be happy to see the captain start. And simultaneously, saying that tonight's team suggests anything about what the boss considers his 'first XI' to be is complete bullshit.
disgraced cake

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #265 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:19 pm
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema.
Got a bit bored watching it on the TV.
Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home.
Still looked fantastic though.

Has there been some sort of 8k remastering of Istanbul '05 or something? I'd love to watch that in the cinema.

Get Rafa in for a special directors commentary on the DVD
paisley1977

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #266 on: Today at 07:24:36 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:20:44 pm
100% this.
It's exactly what I was getting at in my posts the last few minutes - there's always that weird vibe of some people seemingly reveling in Henderson not starting a big game.

And as I've said before, it's not to say that Keita doesn't deserve to play some of these really big games - he's done really well lately and ultimately the boss knows best.

But let's have it right - it's been Keita's best two months for the club and a mediocre period by Henderson's standards, and yet I'd still be happy to see the captain start. And simultaneously, saying that tonight's team suggests anything about what the boss considers his 'first XI' to be is complete bullshit.

Thats what pisses me off its the same posters support the team not individuals
ToneLa

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #267 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm
These are getting clobbered

Again.
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #268 on: Today at 07:25:38 pm
Apparently there is no club world cup this year, shame, like the gold badge on the shirt.
Jm55

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #269 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:20:44 pm
100% this.
It's exactly what I was getting at in my posts the last few minutes - there's always that weird vibe of some people seemingly reveling in Henderson not starting a big game.

And as I've said before, it's not to say that Keita doesn't deserve to play some of these really big games - he's done really well lately and ultimately the boss knows best.

But let's have it right - it's been Keita's best two months for the club and a mediocre period by Henderson's standards, and yet I'd still be happy to see the captain start. And simultaneously, saying that tonight's team suggests anything about what the boss considers his 'first XI' to be is complete bullshit.

Bit harsh, hes just said its his favourite front 6.

I dont agree with him, Id have Diaz in for Jota and Hendo for Keita but I think youre taking it a bit further than what was said.
Gnurglan

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #270 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm
Like the team selection. I think we deserved a bigger margin than two goals in the first leg, but we are where we are. Expect them to come out with energy and a posiive mentality and I hope we canuse that to our advantage. Although we are ahead, we need a proper European away performance here.
Ocean Red

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #271 on: Today at 07:28:22 pm
Let's get through this tie, then kick back tomorrow and see how the cheats get on against real madrid.
gerrardisgod

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #272 on: Today at 07:28:30 pm
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 07:25:38 pm
Apparently there is no club world cup this year, shame, like the gold badge on the shirt.
Think the expanded one will be used at the end of the season. Unfortunately.

More flogging players until they break.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #273 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm
We got rained out of painting today so happy i get to watch this now although the relaxed feeling that i've got with this in a euro cup semi-final is more than a little disturbing.
[new username under construction]

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #274 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm
Get a couple ahead and give Taki a run around
4pool

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Reply #275 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
