Agree, there are good combinations available to Jurgen but tonight suggests that this trio are his go to now.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Technically they still have Europe, so I'm a bit surprised they keep resting most of their players for their league games.
We never really look like winning the midfield battle against Man City away no matter who plays.
Except that when we played them in London we dominated the midfield battle with tonights 3. If wed have played these 3 at City wed have kept the ball better I suspect. Henderson has loads of strengths but press resistance and playing on the half turn are probably weaker parts of his game.
Is the lad they signed from Bournemouth playing?
I think that may be Klopps first choice midfield.
Would you say Mane Jota and Salah is our first choice forward line ?I don't get why so many of our fans can't wait to get the sly remarks in about our Captain.
LOOOOOOOVED it in the cinema. Got a bit bored watching it on the TV. Amazing how the soundtrack paces the film, just didn't quite work for me watching it quietly at home. Still looked fantastic though.
My favourite front 6 currently - hope we put it to bed quickly
100% this. It's exactly what I was getting at in my posts the last few minutes - there's always that weird vibe of some people seemingly reveling in Henderson not starting a big game.And as I've said before, it's not to say that Keita doesn't deserve to play some of these really big games - he's done really well lately and ultimately the boss knows best.But let's have it right - it's been Keita's best two months for the club and a mediocre period by Henderson's standards, and yet I'd still be happy to see the captain start. And simultaneously, saying that tonight's team suggests anything about what the boss considers his 'first XI' to be is complete bullshit.
100% this. It's exactly what I was getting at in my posts the last few minutes - there's always that weird vibe of some people seemingly reveling in Henderson not starting a big game.And as I've said before, it's not to say that Keita doesn't deserve to play some of these really big games - he's done really well lately and ultimately the boss knows best.But let's have it right - it's been Keita's best two months for the club and a mediocre period by Henderson's standards, and yet I'd still be happy to see the captain start. And simultaneously, saying that tonight's team suggests anything about what the boss considers his 'first XI' to be is complete bullshit.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Apparently there is no club world cup this year, shame, like the gold badge on the shirt.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]