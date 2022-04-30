« previous next »
Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm

Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Villarreal (0) v Liverpool (2)
Tuesday, May 3rd, 8pm
Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica
Ref: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)







Following a hard fought league win in the resurgent North East of England, we travel to the North East of Spain looking to secure a 10th European Cup Final appearance after a comfortable home leg win.



Having rung 8 changes at the weekend and lost to the bottom club Alaves, Villareal see the dying embers of qualification for next seasons champions league almost certainly extinguished and with it now look to be outsiders for any European involvement at all after being right in the conversation all season

With that in mind its hard to imagine this game isnt seen as the last chance saloon in their 21/22 campaign




The victory at Newcastle on Saturday saw us go to the top again, if only for 5 hours, but with our own changes made it was an impressive solid performance. We take our excellent form into a game with a 2 goal lead full of confidence

It currently feels as though we are playing a cup final every 3/4 days, but its a great problem to have and with our current squad we are in a position to navigate that better than ever.



Going into the 1st leg against a team that had knocked out Juve and Bayern we knew not to take Villareal lightly, though this Jurgen Klopp never do, as everyone was setting up the perfect banana skin tie.   

Villareal started solidly and it was clear the first plan was to stop us scoring with numbers behind the ball. Their confidence in being able to play out soon ebbed away as they werent afforded the space to counter as effectively as they had v their previous opponents. That said the first half consisted of them giving up possession and quickly getting back into shape and numbers to hold out to HT

Our opener came from good work by Thiago down the left and switching play to the right which had been left relatively open. The resulting cross coming off an outstretched foot and going in seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Villarreal and the quickly received a 2nd. The following 10 minutes couldve seen the tie over but they weathered the storm through a mixture of last ditch defending and poor finishing, eventually riding out until the end in what looked like an acceptance of both teams for the final result




As with the 1st leg we must go into this game with a professional mindset and start again at 0-0. Unai Emerys promise to make us suffer sounds as much a call to arms for the fans as much his players, after they stayed behind an hour after kick off to make themselves heard

The fact they need to score twice and the suggestion from Emery he will change tactics could make for a disaster for him or an explosive champions league night.

With this guy at the helm, now for another 2 years on top (and hopefully more) we need never go into any game with fear. Only to hand it out



Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Lost 2-1 to Alavez on Saturday but rested lots of players.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Is that Moreno going to be fit for this leg?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Well in Rushyman for putting this up now, a great chance to look forward to another cup semi-final. It's been a smashing season for those this season. It will be a challenge, I expect a really excitable atmosphere in a close knit ground. 2-0 is a bit awkward as well, how do you set up? Do you go for it or defend it? I suspect we will go for it but its important we keep our shape at all times. They will have players coming back into the side and they will give it a go. If we come through without conceding early on, I am confident we'll get the job done. Come on Reds.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Get the first goal and its game over. Theyll have to score at least three because no doubt well score at some point
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Is that Moreno going to be fit for this leg?
Is that Moreno going to be fit for this leg?

Expected to return but unsure
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
2 - 1 win for us, 3 - 1 win for Madrid.  Happy days
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
2 - 1 win for us, 3 - 1 win for Madrid.  Happy days


In 90 mins and after Extra Time in that order.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
So ... we're playing a team who are 7th in their league, with a 2-0 lead start, in a ground that looks like Vicarge Road?

If Carlsberg did CL semi-final 2nd legs.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Expected to return but unsure
wasn't in the match day squad against Alavez.

I suspect the bench at best.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
A repeat of the weekend will be ideal.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
Cant see us not scoring , so they will then 3 at least .
