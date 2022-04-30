« previous next »
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
April 30, 2022, 11:09:34 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on April 30, 2022, 10:20:13 pm
Sounds really convincing that Schar was injured when he fouled Milner.

Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I dont know. It was related to the tackle. I dont know what it is. I havent spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isnt serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.

How would Howe not know what the injury was. I mean if he was carrying it through the game why wouldn't they speak at half time ?
The unfortunate truth for Howe is that Schar fouled Milner and hurt himself int he process.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
April 30, 2022, 11:12:15 pm
Fed up at how the commentators kept building up that "foul" again and again, only then to show the opposite angle and say it wasn't a foul at all. They sounded so desperate to build up some controversy.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
April 30, 2022, 11:22:34 pm
This bit of skill from Robbo was surely worthy of a replay. TV coverage is shite sometimes isn't it?

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
April 30, 2022, 11:25:09 pm
Absolutely fantastic from the lads today. Such a great result. Brilliant from Keita and Gomez.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
April 30, 2022, 11:46:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 30, 2022, 11:09:34 pm
The unfortunate truth for Howe is that Schar fouled Milner and hurt himself int he process.

Pleasantly surprised that on MOTD they called it a great tackle. I was half expecting some debate to cause controversy.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 12:07:32 am
totally dominant performance. should have been 3 or 4. the strenght of our squad really showed today. Milner, Keita and Gomez outstanding.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 02:03:39 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 30, 2022, 05:59:52 pm
You can always tell when someone is faking it when they do triple somersaults while screaming and flailing their arms. When you are genuinely hurt and in real pain, you don't move like that.

The Newcastle fella should be ashamed of himself there. So should BT, who made a ridiculous fuss about it all day even though their own footage showed a clean tackle then a foul on Milner.
I remember Newcastle raised a stink at the game at Anfield because one of their players had a "head injury" during the build up to the Jota goal. Maybe they need to rethink feigning injury to stop play.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 02:05:38 am
Quote from: Al 666 on April 30, 2022, 10:20:13 pm
Sounds really convincing that Schar was injured when he fouled Milner.

Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I dont know. It was related to the tackle. I dont know what it is. I havent spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isnt serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.

How would Howe not know what the injury was. I mean if he was carrying it through the game why wouldn't they speak at half time ?

Small time mentality befitting a manager who'll be binned pretty soon.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 05:23:57 am
Quote from: Red Raw on April 30, 2022, 11:22:34 pm
This bit of skill from Robbo was surely worthy of a replay. TV coverage is shite sometimes isn't it?



I love Robertson but I saw that play in real time and no way Robertson meant it. He was trying to clear the ball down field, that's why right after he hits the ball he pauses very briefly because he's expecting the ball to have gone down field. Then he sees where the ball is and start moving again. Kudos to him because he reacts so quickly (remember THAT Bergkamp goal which I also don't believe Bergkamp intended) and it translates into an attacking move.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 07:51:36 am
Despite being a great away day in the city centre before and after, being up in the gods in ground really does take edge off this one. Hard for fans and players to connect. Deffo feels like Newcastle get an advantage to some extent. Is there not some sort of time period where they have to bring ground into line with away fans being adjacent to pitch?
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 08:49:41 am
Was out and about yesterday so didnt see the game, or have much chance to follow it.  I had a bit of an iffy feeling going into it this week, but once kick off came round, and despite not being able to keep up to date, I felt quite confident.

3 more points, and keeping the dream alive.

Onwards to Tuesday.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 09:02:39 am
Did we come out of that without injuries in the end?

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 09:07:46 am
Great result and hard fought but we managed to keep players rested as well for this.

Didnt like Andre Marriners performance; much like Tierney he needs binning off as a premiership official.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 09:34:01 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:02:39 am
Did we come out of that without injuries in the end?

:(

The Fabinho one he nearly didn't give. Waved play on (which he did with basically anything done to us second half) before eventually changing his mind. It was absurd refereeing.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
Quote from: Tsunami on April 30, 2022, 09:07:01 pm
Wasnt a foul (looked a foul from where I was), you do know that Schar had to go off injured in the 2nd half because of the challenge?

Anyway, we hardly layed a glove on you and Im really not sure why fans of other clubs think that we think were no something were not. Itll take years to get anywhere near top 6 never mind top 4. Were really just pleased that Ashley has gone as has Bruce. Poster was right about Bruno mind; hes a top player, different league to anyone else we have.

My opinion on the ref? Thought he favoured you overall, amazed Diaz didnt go down for a penalty. Dont feel we got any 50/50s. Hey ho.

Mad post.
Milner's challenge was obviously not a foul. Literally every replay clearly showed he got to the ball first and then the subsequent contact with Schar was a 50/50 collision.

Diaz didn't go down for a penalty because he wasn't touched and not everyone likes throwing themselves to the ground and rolling around when not fouled. Unlike Andy Robertson who was actually fouled in the box, but like every other thing done to our players in the second half, the wankpot of a ref "let the game flow". Even absolutely nailed-on yellow card challenges (see above posts) were barely getting called as fouls. Ludicrous to think he favoured us.

The one and only thing you got right in what you wrote was that Newcastle didn't lay a glove on us. That was 100% accurate.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:02:39 am
Did we come out of that without injuries in the end?

:(

Not one yellow card shown for these we picked up 3 yellows to there 1.

And Tsunami (see above) thought My opinion on the ref? Thought he favoured you overall, amazed Diaz didnt go down for a penalty. Dont feel we got any 50/50s. Hey ho.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 11:15:17 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
Mad post.
Milner's challenge was obviously not a foul. Literally every replay clearly showed he got to the ball first and then the subsequent contact with Schar was a 50/50 collision.

Diaz didn't go down for a penalty because he wasn't touched and not everyone likes throwing themselves to the ground and rolling around when not fouled. Unlike Andy Robertson who was actually fouled in the box, but like every other thing done to our players in the second half, the wankpot of a ref "let the game flow". Even absolutely nailed-on yellow card challenges (see above posts) were barely getting called as fouls. Ludicrous to think he favoured us.

The one and only thing you got right in what you wrote was that Newcastle didn't lay a glove on us. That was 100% accurate.

He is actually agreeing that it wasnt a foul (from where he was sitting it looked like a foul in the stadium).
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 11:22:58 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
Not one yellow card shown for these we picked up 3 yellows to there 1.

And Tsunami (see above) thought My opinion on the ref? Thought he favoured you overall, amazed Diaz didnt go down for a penalty. Dont feel we got any 50/50s. Hey ho.
Admire Díaz for not going down obvs, but it would be nice if officials picked up on more of this shit.

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 11:44:51 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:22:58 am
Admire Díaz for not going down obvs, but it would be nice if officials picked up on more of this shit.



That's something I absolutely love about this guy. Yeah, he's skillful and hit the ground running, but the amount of times he avoids controversy - stuff like this or just getting back to his feet asap - it's crossed my mind that the manager has told him exactly how to play it here, and if not, then he's just brilliantly honest. Excellent footballer.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 12:29:22 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:22:58 am
Admire Díaz for not going down obvs, but it would be nice if officials picked up on more of this shit.

The maddest thing about it was that the commentators then went on to criticise Diaz for "looking to make the most of the contact" and subsequently praising the referee for not falling for it. He stayed on his feet when 90% of players would have gone down for fucks sake!!

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 02:52:26 pm
Was a very professional performance from us. Had we been a bit more clinical, we would've won this by 3 or 4, their keeper had to make a few saves. Our squad is looking pretty decent these days if you consider Jones and Elliott didn't get a look in.

Shame City won but we can't control thay anymore.

Roll on Tuesday
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:22:58 am
Admire Díaz for not going down obvs, but it would be nice if officials picked up on more of this shit.



Worst thing is that is a fucking penalty. Whether Diaz stays on his feet or goes down, that is a foul. Without the push, he likely squares that for a tap in.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 03:20:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 30, 2022, 02:45:35 pm
Right, I'm nicking that and putting it on Twitter.
Haha.

It is pure gold, to be fair
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm
Worst thing is that is a fucking penalty. Whether Diaz stays on his feet or goes down, that is a foul. Without the push, he likely squares that for a tap in.

Give over. It would be absolute bedlam on here if van Dijk conceded a pen doing that to Mahrez or something. And rightfully so
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 03:59:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm
Worst thing is that is a fucking penalty. Whether Diaz stays on his feet or goes down, that is a foul. Without the push, he likely squares that for a tap in.

Agree. VAR should have picked it up as it was a clear push by the defender. Instead of crossing to Mane(?), Diaz was forced towards the goal-line which changed the angle plus the defenders had slightly more time to react. You dont have to go down to get a foul.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yesterday at 05:04:06 pm
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm
Give over. It would be absolute bedlam on here if van Dijk conceded a pen doing that to Mahrez or something. And rightfully so

Of course its a pen, just because the player doesn't go down doesn't mean its not a foul. I've seen plenty of fouls given outside the box for pushes and shit and that is a clear push that has impeded his run.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Today at 12:41:28 am
Again - US broadcast team said it was a foul and penalty if he fell.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Today at 01:01:28 am
Quote from: Red Rawlink=topic=352231.msg18305725#msg18305725 date=1651400578
Doesn't look close to a pen for me. The little skip/trip comes from him dragging his toe on his rear (left) foot, not from the newcastle player hitting his front (right foot) or cutting across his left knee.

Made a nice recovery from whatever it was, accidental or deliberate, that caused his trailing leg to drag and put in a dangerous ball.
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:02:39 am
This on the other hand... Ref didn't appear to want to give it. Then when he did the close up had Jonjo clearly saying "Fucking joke, you're a fucking twat ref"

No card for the deliberate and dangerous foul, and none for the dissent. Seemingly the ref enjoys a bit of masochism since he was taking lashings from them and the fans all game, yet was still desperate to please them
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Today at 01:03:11 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:04:06 pm
Of course its a pen, just because the player doesn't go down doesn't mean its not a foul. I've seen plenty of fouls given outside the box for pushes and shit and that is a clear push that has impeded his run.

If Diaz fell down, it would have been given as a pen more than likely. The lad just wants to play football though.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Today at 01:31:37 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:01:28 am
Doesn't look close to a pen for me. The little skip/trip comes from him dragging his toe on his rear (left) foot, not from the newcastle player hitting his front (right foot) or cutting across his left knee.

Made a nice recovery from whatever it was, accidental or deliberate, that caused his trailing leg to drag and put in a dangerous ball...
For me, the foul is the push in the back, which completely threw Luis off his stride. I thought he kept his left leg up a bit in order to clear the Saudi players leg, before planting it again to try to complete the move.

If he went down (and 99% would have) I think that's a stonewall penalty.

The Saudi player knew Luis was past him, so pushed him as hard as he could to break his stride.
