Doesn't look close to a pen for me. The little skip/trip comes from him dragging his toe on his rear (left) foot, not from the newcastle player hitting his front (right foot) or cutting across his left knee.Made a nice recovery from whatever it was, accidental or deliberate, that caused his trailing leg to drag and put in a dangerous ball.This on the other hand... Ref didn't appear to want to give it. Then when he did the close up had Jonjo clearly saying "Fucking joke, you're a fucking twat ref"No card for the deliberate and dangerous foul, and none for the dissent. Seemingly the ref enjoys a bit of masochism since he was taking lashings from them and the fans all game, yet was still desperate to please them