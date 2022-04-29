« previous next »
Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick
April 29, 2022, 12:37:46 pm
Advance word on this seems to be good. Very good. This was on my summer watchlist already but now it's official. It's time to buzz the tower again.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/giXco2jaZ_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/giXco2jaZ_4</a>
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #1 on: April 29, 2022, 12:41:00 pm
Woot!!

Totally forgot about this!!
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #2 on: April 29, 2022, 03:34:56 pm
I read a comment by somebody I'm pretty aligned with film wise who reckons it could be an Oscar contender next year.  He thought Cruise was brilliant.
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #3 on: April 29, 2022, 08:42:04 pm
Really looking forward to this, been delayed so many times.
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #4 on: April 30, 2022, 09:43:30 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 29, 2022, 03:34:56 pm
I read a comment by somebody I'm pretty aligned with film wise who reckons it could be an Oscar contender next year.  He thought Cruise was brilliant.

After his badgering of non-compliant crew whilst making a film during lockdown, I now have a more positive view of Cruise.
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:57:19 pm
I cant wait!! The release date has been delayed so many times.
Really looking forward to it.  :D 8)
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Love the fact they did the flying sequences in real F18's, not CGI. I'll see if the kids fancy going to watch this
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Love the fact they did the flying sequences in real F18's, not CGI. I'll see if the kids fancy going to watch this

Pity they don't use Tomcats any more.
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Love the fact they did the flying sequences in real F18's, not CGI. I'll see if the kids fancy going to watch this

Can't imagine that'll be a hard sell.
Re: Top Gun: Maverick
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:20 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Pity they don't use Tomcats any more.

Oh that would have been ace.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
Can't imagine that'll be a hard sell.

The eldest wants to be a pilot so he'll be up for it not so sure about the youngest though.
