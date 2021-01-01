« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.  (Read 14809 times)

Offline Keith Lard

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
...or Aston Villa and Stevie G :)

Ive been eyeing up the Villa game for ages. Its the one game where we can hopefully rely on the opposition team going out fully motivated, and with 1 genuine world class opposition player driven to benefit us.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
Ive been eyeing up the Villa game for ages. Its the one game where we can hopefully rely on the opposition team going out fully motivated, and with 1 genuine world class opposition player driven to benefit us.

Works both ways though....

Imagine a Coutinho trademark long range net buster, but against us, to nick a 1-1 in the last min for Villa, against the run of play.

It will hurt but I can live with it. We ve done an amazing job just to be in this position.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
Ive been eyeing up the Villa game for ages. Its the one game where we can hopefully rely on the opposition team going out fully motivated, and with 1 genuine world class opposition player driven to benefit us.

Villa are really bad right now, its probably Citys easiest game remaining. Also, I highly doubt the chance to do a favour for the team the manager used to play for is a motivating factor for professional footballers.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm »
It's West Ham or nothing I think.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:35:10 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm
the PL fate hangs in the balance of the EL semi...
E Frankfurt are the potential king makers here.
Alternatively West Ham being dumped out could completely kill their momentum. If they win, players will be fighting for places in the final eleven. Not sure its as straight forward as wanting them to lose.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
Villa are really bad right now, its probably Citys easiest game remaining. Also, I highly doubt the chance to do a favour for the team the manager used to play for is a motivating factor for professional footballers.

Villa are City's last match of the season, no team leading the Premier League before kickoff on the last day has lost the Premier League title, & i can't see it happening this season, City are at home on the last day too, cant see anything other than a City win that day.

 City need to drop points before then, Wolves being most likely until a few weeks ago, but Wolves have lost 4 of the last 5, & looking shit.

 West Ham to have lost 3 out of there last 5, no doubt will rest there team if they make the Europa League final, with that final a few days after the City match, & prob be on the beach if they get knocked out of the Europa.

 We need either Newcastle or Wolves to take points off City, which i cant see happening.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
I still think it's AV that does the deed for us.  It's such a perfect storyline.  Stevie G.  Coutinho.  The potential for a real surprise. 

Maybe logically it doesn't make sense, but it works as poetry. 
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm »
I think the probability of us dropping points to Aston Villa is higher than City. Coz City play Villa at home and on the last day.

Our fixture is much tougher.
Odds are, both win. But if I were to pick one to drop points to Villa, it would be us.

That said, if the script were written in heaven...Coutinho, Ings, Gerrard (subbing himself on as player manager!)
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #688 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm
I think the probability of us dropping points to Aston Villa is higher than City. Coz City play Villa at home and on the last day.

Our fixture is much tougher.
Odds are, both win. But if I were to pick one to drop points to Villa, it would be us.

That said, if the script were written in heaven...Coutinho, Ings, Gerrard (subbing himself on as player manager!)
Yeah me too. Stevie's got his own goals and his team, theirs.
He won't be requiring them to give more of an effort against City, than against us. That would be shithousery, because then why couldn't he/they have done it sooner? Villa are not our Reserves or at the behest of Liverpool, nor is their season-long goal to help us win the league.
That's just childish thinking.

The players don't give a crap about it- nor should they, and if he asks them to- for the City game especially, they'll lose their respect for him immediately.

Better to let it go. Those who want to perform will do so. If City is off-form, it will happen- if not, then it won't.
As it stands, it should be tougher for us to get a result, than it would be for City, but we'll see.

Honestly, people are just breaking their heads and making themselves sick over these things. They will go the way they want to. Let City play whoever they have to, and we'll enjoy our footy until the end of the season and see what we end up with.
Offline jckliew

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:01:59 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm
Villa are City's last match of the season, no team leading the Premier League before kickoff on the last day has lost the Premier League title, & i can't see it happening this season, City are at home on the last day too, cant see anything other than a City win that day.

 City need to drop points before then, Wolves being most likely until a few weeks ago, but Wolves have lost 4 of the last 5, & looking shit.

 West Ham to have lost 3 out of there last 5, no doubt will rest there team if they make the Europa League final, with that final a few days after the City match, & prob be on the beach if they get knocked out of the Europa.

 We need either Newcastle or Wolves to take points off City, which i cant see happening.
Gash Villa is not going to get anything at City. We need W Ham or Wolves to do the miracle. Honestly no other team apart form Liverpool can stay with City on the pitch.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:34:13 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:01:59 am
Gash Villa is not going to get anything at City. We need W Ham or Wolves to do the miracle. Honestly no other team apart form Liverpool can stay with City on the pitch.

It's Saudi Arabia or Wolves for me. Not going to hold my breath for anything, but I think Wham and Villa are walkovers.
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:56:42 am »
Today feels big for Everton. Leeds have some really tough games coming up, so getting in touching distance of them is crucial. 5 behind with 5 to play is an ugly and desperate situation no matter the context, 2 behind and a game in hand with 5 to play doesnt look so bad.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:00:45 am »
Blues Vs Blues today.
Blue blood shall be spilt!
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:04:51 pm »



Kopite behaviour
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #694 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Everton fans letting off fireworks all night outside Chelsea hotel. Nice.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #695 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Everton fans letting off fireworks all night outside Chelsea hotel. Nice.

We've had that done to us plenty of times in Europe, bit fucking stupid staying in a hotel in the City centre, loads of places outside that are nice to stay at.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #696 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:04:51 pm


Where's Chelsea's midfield when you need it? They only ever seem to play against us.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #697 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Chelsea need loads of work in all areas in the summer. Not a good squad. Tuchel has done really well considering, hopefully they can get a result today but they've been woeful for a while now.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #698 on: Today at 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:09:44 pm
Where's Chelsea's midfield when you need it? They only ever seem to play against us.

Think that's their strongest line-up though
           
Offline Redknight60

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #699 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
James will have a field day with their left back, he's absolute mince.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #700 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:42 am
Today feels big for Everton. Leeds have some really tough games coming up, so getting in touching distance of them is crucial. 5 behind with 5 to play is an ugly and desperate situation no matter the context, 2 behind and a game in hand with 5 to play doesnt look so bad.

I think Everton will win. They've got a good recent record vs Chelsea at home and Chelsea have been  pretty average recently, with not having anything to play for other than the FA Cup final. Their fans are treating this game like a cup final as well and that might just feed through to their players as well.
Online Bincey

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #701 on: Today at 01:33:08 pm »
Hopefully they get too fired up and have one sent off.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #702 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
Chelsea players won't have slept well with all those fireworks going off though.  ;D
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #703 on: Today at 01:39:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:09:26 pm
We've had that done to us plenty of times in Europe, bit fucking stupid staying in a hotel in the City centre, loads of places outside that are nice to stay at.

How come they can even afford a hotel at the moment anyway? I was expecting them to be camping out in Formby with the red squirrels to be honest.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #704 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »

Spurs XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Moura.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Thomas, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne; Mendy, Soumaré; Pérez, Iheanacho, Albrighton; Daka.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI1MjMwNDcy


Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Holgate, Mina, Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI1Njg5NjU1


Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #705 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
I hope Chelsea don't batter them.
Don't want their players to suffer from some horrendous leg breaker out of frustration. 

A spawny 1-0 to Chelsea, after a highly controversial VAR call or non call, will do fine.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm »
i don't think Tuchel gives a fuck about Lampard or Everton so Chelsea win imo. In fact, Tuchels seems to be the lad that hates anything and everything.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #707 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
that Pickford banner :lmao
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #708 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
How did that Mykolenko transfer work for them?
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #709 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
"WE ARE THE GOODISON GANG" :lmao
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #710 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Sweepstake on the minute of Anthony Gordon's first dive?
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #711 on: Today at 01:59:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Sweepstake on the minute of Anthony Gordon's first dive?

Minute 1
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #712 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Sweepstake on the minute of Anthony Gordon's first dive?

17 seconds
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #713 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Sweepstake on the minute of Anthony Gordon's first dive?

21
Online Van Halen

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #714 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
Will go up 1-0 early, crowd at fever pitch, then Chelsea come back and win 3-1 and depression, anger and all that sets in.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #715 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Sweepstake on the minute of Anthony Gordon's first dive?
7 mins
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #716 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm »
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #717 on: Today at 02:01:00 pm »
Who had 12 seconds for Gordon's first tumble?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #718 on: Today at 02:01:08 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #719 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Less than a minute.
