I think the probability of us dropping points to Aston Villa is higher than City. Coz City play Villa at home and on the last day.



Our fixture is much tougher.

Odds are, both win. But if I were to pick one to drop points to Villa, it would be us.



That said, if the script were written in heaven...Coutinho, Ings, Gerrard (subbing himself on as player manager!)



Yeah me too. Stevie's got his own goals and his team, theirs.He won't be requiring them to give more of an effort against City, than against us. That would be shithousery, because then why couldn't he/they have done it sooner? Villa are not our Reserves or at the behest of Liverpool, nor is their season-long goal to help us win the league.That's just childish thinking.The players don't give a crap about it- nor should they, and if he asks them to- for the City game especially, they'll lose their respect for him immediately.Better to let it go. Those who want to perform will do so. If City is off-form, it will happen- if not, then it won't.As it stands, it should be tougher for us to get a result, than it would be for City, but we'll see.Honestly, people are just breaking their heads and making themselves sick over these things. They will go the way they want to. Let City play whoever they have to, and we'll enjoy our footy until the end of the season and see what we end up with.