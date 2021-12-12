« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.

Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
SATURDAY 30TH APRIL
      
Newcastle V Liverpool    12:30  BT SPORT
Aston Villa V Norwich  15:00      
Southampton V Crystal Palace  15:00      
Watford V Burnley  15:00      
Wolves V Brighton  15:00   
Leeds V Man City  17:30  SKY SPORTS   


SUNDAY 1ST MAY
      
Everton V Chelsea  14:00  SKY SPORTS      
Spurs V Leicester  14:00   
West Ham V Arsenal  16:30  SKY SPORTS   


MONDAY 2ND MAY
      
Man Utd V Brentford  20:00  SKY SPORTS


Only one thing to say really. Come on Leeds and Burnley. Oh and Chelsea to twat Everton aswell.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Was hoping for a different poster to do the match thread this week, Barney's threads look great but he just doesn't get the results we need ;D

And no fucker posting "I think Leeds will get something" shite either, it jinxes it, the only thing they're getting is a bumming
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Those two W v B fixture made me think I was seeing double.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:51:39 am
Was hoping for a different poster to do the match thread this week, Barney's threads look great but he just doesn't get the results we need ;D

And no fucker posting "I think Leeds will get something" shite either, it jinxes it, the only thing they're getting is a bumming

If Leeds get something this weekend, I'm not starting another thread the rest of the season  :D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Can see Everton been 5 points behind Burnley after this weekend

And even been kind to Everton , have them relegated every time

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-avoid-relegation-predict-final-23820704
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
I actually think Everton will get a point vs Chelsea. If United could hold them to a draw I think a battling Everton could as well.

Tuchel is coming out with strange stuff like he doesn't know if he can trust Rudiger now he's leaving, he said 'ill have to see tonight before the game yesterday. Very odd thing to say. Although Chelsea obviously have lots of quality there's something a little disjointed about them, an obvious one being Lukaku just cannot fit into the side.

A point of course may not be enough if Burnley win.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league



60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


And:  www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.se : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
SATURDAY 30TH APRIL
     
Newcastle 1 V Liverpool  4  12:30  BT SPORT
Aston Villa 2 V Norwich  1   15:00     
Southampton 1 V 1 Crystal Palace  15:00     
Watford 1 V Burnley 2 15:00     
Wolves 2 V Brighton  1 15:00   
Leeds  2 V Man City  2 17:30  SKY SPORTS   


SUNDAY 1ST MAY
     
Everton 1 V Chelsea  3 14:00  SKY SPORTS     
Spurs 3 V Leicester  0   14:00   
West Ham 1 V Arsenal 2 16:30  SKY SPORTS   


MONDAY 2ND MAY
     
Man Utd  2 V Brentford 1 20:00  SKY SPORTS
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 12:37:29 pm
Can see Everton been 5 points behind Burnley after this weekend

And even been kind to Everton , have them relegated every time

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-avoid-relegation-predict-final-23820704

Just went through that three times and was being realistic. Maybe one or two changes each time. If it's anything to go by the Blues were down each time as well.

It really isn't pretty. Some of their fixtures are horrible. What a pity :D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Read somewhere that Chelsea have lost on their last 3 visits to Goodison. Even big Dunc beat them when he was interim manager.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Leeds are probably the weakest team in City's remaining fixtures, I don't expect them to drop anything this weekend. They have Newcastle/West Ham and Wolves later, all capable of scraping something. None of that will matter unless we keep winning though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Chelsea looked abysmal against the mancs, a team very much on the beach/in limbo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
As long as we beat Newcastle, I am not worried about the rest of the games. Man City will drop points. Is tomorrow the day? We will see ...
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Reckon Everton will win.  Nobody wants to do us a favour. :(
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 12:53:57 pm
I actually think Everton will get a point vs Chelsea. If United could hold them to a draw I think a battling Everton could as well.

Tuchel is coming out with strange stuff like he doesn't know if he can trust Rudiger now he's leaving, he said 'ill have to see tonight before the game yesterday. Very odd thing to say. Although Chelsea obviously have lots of quality there's something a little disjointed about them, an obvious one being Lukaku just cannot fit into the side.

A point of course may not be enough if Burnley win.

Chelsea were not good at all last night, wouldn't surprise me if the shite beat them
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
I know its the late kick off today, but lets just hope that Leeds dont cave in the first ten minutes like most of Citys opponents have lately. I just hope that they can show some fight today.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Williams, Normann, McLean, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI1MjI5OTM0?sport=soccer


Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Long.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Mateta, Ayew.

^ http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/southampton-vs-crystal-palace/65392/?sport=soccer


Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Samir, Kabasele, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, Sarr.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjI1MjMwNzQx?sport=soccer


Wolves XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Hwang.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Caicedo, Bissouma, Trossard, March, Mac Allister, Welbeck.

^ http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/wolverhampton-vs-brighton-hove-albion/64497/?sport=soccer
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Feet up for the afternoon, few beers, lump on Abu Dhabi then collect my easy winnings around 7.20pm...
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Come on Burnley!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Come on Burnley
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:51:24 pm
Come on Burnley!
Great minds 😉
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Imagine if Burnley won today 😎😩
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Can never have any confidence in Burnley away from home even v these but hopefully they can get it done. Would be amazing.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Never seen that BT Sport 3pm kickoff programme before. What an awful bunch of people. I'd rather have a complete score black out than watch another second of that. I'm off to find a Burnley stream. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
If Burnley win today then surely it's shaping up to be the weekend from heaven and Leeds get something out of City.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
Hodgson looks like he's at some mafia funeral with those sunglasses and suit
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
If Burnley survives somehow, it will be the second team in PL next season to have a Michael Jackson statue outside its stadium.
