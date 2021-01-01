« previous next »
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Just put a bet on.  Probably chucked £20 down the drain but hey ho.   :P
How do you rate Newcastle's chances?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Guimaraes is a talent but outside of that their best 11 is filled with guys who'd struggle to make our match squad. A professional win for me.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
How do you rate Newcastle's chances? about 15/2
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Time to bring Newcastle back down to earth after a string of beating mediocrity
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Cheers for the OP Hazell..

Newcastle might be in form but I think the Klopp announcement will almost certainly give our lads a positive bounce.. and any tiredness from the tight turnaround will be overcome..

I can see us picking up all 3 points.. I can also see Leeds having a go at City..

I just have a good funny feeling about tomorrow.. 🤞🙏
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D

My Forecast

Some shite football with a chance of one team getting dicked

Although Leeds can be hot and cold, theyre slightly on the warm side at the moment
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
April showers, May flowers.

Long Live the Quad.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city
Could be a massive weekend
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Hope we hammer them, the nouveau riche, shirtless gobshites.

Dont forget the penchant for equine abuse, the horse punching gremlins.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
Yeah, Jurgen extending his contract is a massive shot in the arm for everyone associated with LFC- most of all the players.
It can be one hell of a performance tomorrow.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Cheers for the OP Hazell. I love Bobby too !! Pity he's out.
First goal and strangle them. And win.
Any score.
Indeed there would be something perfect about a winner in the last 5 minutes. Divvie.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Hoping Eddie Howe for some bizarre reason think he's managing Bournemouth again tomorrow and sends them out all guns blazing. We always used to batter them. Can see it being really frustrating if they sit back, hopefully we have a reply ala the Everton/Villarreal games even if it takes an hour plus. Would love a comfortable first hour though, get a few off and onto Tuesday
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city
Could be a massive weekend

Everytime i watch them they pull something off, just going to not watch that game and hope to check the score to see they lost points. I can put myself through potentially 60-80mins of them maybe drawing and then getting some fluke goal like they always do. That Brighton game was perfect example. They got 2 fluke deflected goals to go 2-0 up
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
St. Maximum will give Trent fits - so whoever is on that side as CB will need to really be on their game to help.

If he goes to the other flank - I'm confident in Robbo. And I hope Diaz starts to he can pin back their RB.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Newcastle have more points than City since new year so no pushovers, still, we have  more points than them since then so lets just do them, win, whatever the score
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Weird to think that Newcastle have more points than city since the new year. Just shows this could be a tougher game for us than most think.
Any win will do
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Weird to think that Newcastle have more points than city since the new year. Just shows this could be a tougher game for us than most think.
Any win will do

they have also played 2 more games than city in that time period - and against a bunch of very mid-table teams.

Lost to Chelsea and Spurs, and drew West Ham. Hell - they lost to EVERTON!

Heck - they lost to Cambridge United and played a full strength team.

I'm not saying don't be cautious - but their results are a bit misleading when comparing them to Man City or Liverpool.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Excited for the game.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Where is a good pub for away reds pre match?
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
It wont be a walk in the park. Start with best side than if score 2 or 3 rest some key players
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Where is a good pub for away reds pre match?
Gateshead or Sunderland
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Come on you Reds. This evening we top the table.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Thanks Hazel mate
for us, we just have to keep on winning
Just a few more, just a few fucking more. Never give up. Touch it all, we're so close.

0-3 today, I hate half 12 KO's though.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Come on you mighty reds
Gerrintothesenewcamelhorsepunchingsportwashing no marks
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Bricking it now so god knows how the players are feeling.

Huge game today - do the business lads! 🤞
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Hope we smash these disgusting Saudi loving pricks.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Expecting Jones to start this
 Let's do it!
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
He only returned to training yesterday, I'd be very surprised if he started tomorrow.

Possibly Robertson starts today and gets a rest on Wed.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Expecting Jones to start this
 Let's do it!

Curtis hasn't trained all week due to a stomach bug, so he's unlikely to start. Might make the bench..?
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Hope we smash these disgusting Saudi loving pricks.
You'll be feeling sorry for them in a few hours.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Bricking it now so god knows how the players are feeling.

Huge game today - do the business lads! 🤞
If there feeling like you we've no chance.
Calm as you like.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
When I put oven chips on the oven tray it always looks like a small portion, so I add more. Then when I put them on the plate after they're cooked it's far too many.

So what I do now is put them on the plate first, then put them on the oven tray. This way I get the right portion size.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
When I put oven chips on the oven tray it always looks like a small portion, so I add more. Then when I put them on the plate after they're cooked it's far too many.

So what I do now is put them on the plate first, then put them on the oven tray. This way I get the right portion size.
I love Zen
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
When I put oven chips on the oven tray it always looks like a small portion, so I add more. Then when I put them on the plate after they're cooked it's far too many.

So what I do now is put them on the plate first, then put them on the oven tray. This way I get the right portion size.

That's fucking genius mate. I always have that problem  ;D
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
I love Zen
I have seen the cook in a chinese take away do similar. When preparing a fried rice or noodle meal, scoop the uncooked noodles into the take away tray first so you have the correct amount before putting in the wok.
