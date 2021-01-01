Just put a bet on. Probably chucked £20 down the drain but hey ho.
How do you rate Newcastle's chances? about 15/2
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road
Hope we hammer them, the nouveau riche, shirtless gobshites.
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city Could be a massive weekend
Weird to think that Newcastle have more points than city since the new year. Just shows this could be a tougher game for us than most think. Any win will do
Where is a good pub for away reds pre match?
for us, we just have to keep on winning
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
He only returned to training yesterday, I'd be very surprised if he started tomorrow.
Expecting Jones to start this Let's do it!
Hope we smash these disgusting Saudi loving pricks.
Bricking it now so god knows how the players are feeling. Huge game today - do the business lads! 🤞
