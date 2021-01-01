« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread  (Read 7163 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,646
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:13:09 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:52:54 pm
Just put a bet on.  Probably chucked £20 down the drain but hey ho.   :P
How do you rate Newcastle's chances?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:15:41 pm »
Guimaraes is a talent but outside of that their best 11 is filled with guys who'd struggle to make our match squad. A professional win for me.
Logged

Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:13:09 pm
How do you rate Newcastle's chances? about 15/2
Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:48:23 pm »
Time to bring Newcastle back down to earth after a string of beating mediocrity
Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:49:09 pm »
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Logged

Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:49:09 pm
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
Cheers for the OP Hazell..

Newcastle might be in form but I think the Klopp announcement will almost certainly give our lads a positive bounce.. and any tiredness from the tight turnaround will be overcome..

I can see us picking up all 3 points.. I can also see Leeds having a go at City..

I just have a good funny feeling about tomorrow.. 🤞🙏
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 09:00:26 pm
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D

My Forecast

Some shite football with a chance of one team getting dicked

Although Leeds can be hot and cold, theyre slightly on the warm side at the moment
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:37 pm by Gray Hamster »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
April showers, May flowers.

Long Live the Quad.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:19:48 pm »
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city
Could be a massive weekend
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 11:03:15 pm »
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Hope we hammer them, the nouveau riche, shirtless gobshites.

Dont forget the penchant for equine abuse, the horse punching gremlins.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 11:03:15 pm
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
Yeah, Jurgen extending his contract is a massive shot in the arm for everyone associated with LFC- most of all the players.
It can be one hell of a performance tomorrow.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 