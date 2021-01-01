I feel OK about this one, just because of how hungry the players look and the momentum. Undoubtedly it will be difficult - all of it will be... early kick-off, short turn-around time from Villareal, playing a team who have the freedom of safety and have some momentum themselves. It will be a difficult game. But we are better than them and when we are in this kind of form, it would be strange for us to throw one in against a poorer team. I think the boys just know what they need to do and will find a way. Even the games in previous seasons that we struggled with, where teams sat in and we struggled to break them down feels different now. Everton tried it and Villareal tried it and in the end both were comfortable. They are just on that level where they get the job done.



I don't think there's any point predicting teams any more at this stage. We have all thought there was mass rotation coming over the last few weeks but there hasn't really been any. I think we go with our strongest 15 players every game unless there is an injury concern or an issue around fatigue (perhaps the fullbacks were you look to bring in Gomez or Tsimikas). I don't see where a Jones / Oxlade-Chamberlain / Origi / Minamino / Milner / Elliot start a game from here on in.



I think fatigue/freshness will obviously come into it but whether it's Salah or Mane or Fabinho or Thiago - their replacements are excellent. 2-3 potential changes maximum imo. I think the mindset here will be to go there, start fast and try and get games won by 70 mins so we can protect people. It's not a given by any means but if we go there and perform as we have been, then we can give ourselves that luxury.



Any win will do at this stage. Points on the board PLEASE, Reds!