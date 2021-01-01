« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread  (Read 2649 times)

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Great OP!

This is the 3-1 highlight of this season's reverse fixture against Newcastle, or did you specifically want the 3-1 highlight of last season?
https://youtu.be/GhZaM4tQ_F8
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:06:07 am »
Could be a tricky game. Newcastle is in really good form at the moment and have home advantage. 12.30 kick-off coming off the back of a big midweek European game too.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:10:59 am »
0-2 to the Reds. C'mon you REDS!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:21:02 am »
Banana skin this one

But I am hoping that the sheer momentum of everything going on with the club on and off the pitch will give us any lift we need to pull through

Quality wise. Of course we are better...just need to be mindful in lapses of concentration and heavy legs possibly - an early goal for us would be ideal
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:34:31 am »
Good OP. Two and a half days is a tough turn around, especially with them having won their last four, but we've got the squad to get through it. I always had a soft spot for Newcastle over the years having grown up on the Keegan/Dalglish vintage, but it's not a real club anymore. Sad to say but this is probably the last time we play them before they buy their way to a top four/six team. But as with Man City, we can never forget what they've become:


Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:34:48 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:50:08 am

Getting over 2ppg across 15 games with just a +8 goal difference - really overachieving!  Our +29 goal difference across the 14 games suggests there's a bigger gulf than the result show.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:47:25 am »
They are defensively sound now, and work really hard in midfield. Thiago can't be risked, but I hope he comes on after 60 minutes. We really
need to be on point here.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:49:09 am »
I'm nervous about this one. Early goal will settle the nerves
Logged
YNWA

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,265
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:49:56 am »
I feel OK about this one, just because of how hungry the players look and the momentum. Undoubtedly it will be difficult - all of it will be... early kick-off, short turn-around time from Villareal, playing a team who have the freedom of safety and have some momentum themselves. It will be a difficult game. But we are better than them and when we are in this kind of form, it would be strange for us to throw one in against a poorer team. I think the boys just know what they need to do and will find a way. Even the games in previous seasons that we struggled with, where teams sat in and we struggled to break them down feels different now. Everton tried it and Villareal tried it and in the end both were comfortable. They are just on that level where they get the job done.

I don't think there's any point predicting teams any more at this stage. We have all thought there was mass rotation coming over the last few weeks but there hasn't really been any. I think we go with our strongest 15 players every game unless there is an injury concern or an issue around fatigue (perhaps the fullbacks were you look to bring in Gomez or Tsimikas). I don't see where a Jones / Oxlade-Chamberlain / Origi / Minamino / Milner / Elliot start a game from here on in.

I think fatigue/freshness will obviously come into it but whether it's Salah or Mane or Fabinho or Thiago - their replacements are excellent. 2-3 potential changes maximum imo. I think the mindset here will be to go there, start fast and try and get games won by 70 mins so we can protect people. It's not a given by any means but if we go there and perform as we have been, then we can give ourselves that luxury.

Any win will do at this stage. Points on the board PLEASE, Reds!
Logged
JFT96.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,042
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Tricky one with the midweek game and Newcastle's form, but think a lot of that will be balanced out by the lift the whole team would've had with Klopp signing on more a couple more years.

City will shit themselves if we come away with the 3 points early in the day.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 