Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 2021, St. James Park

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I</a>

Well, what a day! Where to start? After the victory against Everton and the sumptuous performance Villarreal, I cannot believe UEFA fined us 10,000 euros for kicking off a bit late against Benfica. Absolutely scandalous.But I suppose having Klopp and his team sign new contracts today has swung this back into a rather fine week. I genuinely thought Kloppd see out his contract and leave in 2024 (and he seems like hed find it easy to walk away from football if he wanted) but thankfully, weve got at least an extra two years with him.But more immediately, we need to focus on the next league game and its Newcastle away before the second leg of our Champions League semi-final, which sounds vaguely familiar. As with 2019, were a point behind Man City going into the final few games of the season and its another must win game. But then, they all are, albeit I wouldnt be complaining much about a 0-0 bore draw on Tuesday.In that game in 2019, Origi came on off the bench to head home the winner in 3-2 victory against a mid-table Newcastle side. However, it already looks like hes done some of his patented magic this week; is too much to ask if could do some more on Saturday if we need it? Of course he followed up his heroics at St James Park in 2019 with the Barcelona game - I might be expecting too much here but, you know, it could happen again.Newcastle are obviously not the same club right now than they were in 2019 and we all know theyre now unfortunately just a sportswashing vehicle for their owners. In the longer run, that means theyll be throwing unlimited funds at trying to make Newcastle compete at the top but in the more immediate term, we have to deal with a team which is bang on form, particularly at home. Eddie Howe has got them to safety and in the top half - their January signing Guimares has started well there, Joelinton seems to be finding his best form since he signed and who knows with Saint-Maximin? Hes just likely as cause us huge problems as he is running down blind alleys before losing the ball. One of our exes Jonjo Shelvey has scored a couple of spectacular goals against us as well so he could very well make it a hat trick (I remember him celebrating after his first and then apologising for it afterwards which struck me as odd; why the need to apologise?)Anyway, for us, we just have to keep on winning; any dropped points feels like it could be the end. Were playing every 3/4 days now until the end of the season so who well play is a bit of tricky one. Were not quite there against Villarreal, with 2-0 being one of those odd scorelines where youre in a strong position but not really over the line. Coupled with this game being the second in 7 days in between the Champions League semi-finals, I have absolutely no idea how Klopp will go. Elliott or Jones to come in after a few games out? Tsimikas or Gomez potentially? Matip to start and score like he did against Leeds? Mane to continue centrally and continue is brilliant performances since he came back from AFCON? No idea but its all tremendously exciting.Regardless, I do sincerely hope Firmino plays in this one, if fit. Sadly, hes picked up a few niggles this season which has been frustrating and with Jota and Diaz now here, hes finding his game time more limited. But hes still a joyous footballer and his performance against Newcastle at Anfield in 2019 is one of my favourites of his. Basically, I just wanted an excuse to post this video:More of that on Saturday would do Bobby