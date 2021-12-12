« previous next »
Author Topic: Mino Raiola has passed away  (Read 5119 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:14:57 pm »
RIP

Got to think his death will have an impact on this summer's window given the number of high profile Raiola clients that were likely on the move
Offline Snail

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:13:25 pm
Can you move twice in the same window?

:lmao
Offline Elmo!

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm »
They've obviously fixed their issue with the fax machine down in hell.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:13:25 pm
Can you move twice in the same window?

FFS  :lmao
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm »
Came across as a bit of a knob in the job that he did but that's just it - it's his job. One or two of the comments made in here are really distasteful and in line with what you'd expect from twitter trolls.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:28:32 pm »
OH IT'S CHANGED IT'S MIND NOW!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjIj_GlvLD4
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm »
Bizarre statement from his family. He never made football a better place at all. He made it worse.
Offline dalarr

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:30:28 pm »
This thread should be removed. Is no one on duty?
Offline Ray K

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm »
Now are we absolutely certain about this? He's not going to start tweeting and complaining again is he?
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:31:19 pm »
 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:13:25 pm
Can you move twice in the same window?

 :lmao
Offline Syntexity

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm »
RIP

I feel for his family and his clients. No doubt he was good at his job and his clients must love him. Hed go to war for them it seems, taking the shitstorm that followed without letting that stop him.

But personally have no love for agents and how the powers that be allow it all. The greed, money and corruption involved in football is disgusting and he was part of that. Obviously he alone is not responsible and he worked under the conditions that has been approved by the shitheads in FIFA who could actually do something about this (they wont, greedy people will never give up the reigns of their wealth). Over time agents and other moneymen have made football a sport that revolves around money first and foremost, not at all in touch with the fans that follow it or the history of a working class sport. Making it less available to those with less money.

He has not improved football in any way as far as I can see, that statement is unnecessary and untrue. Should have focused it on how he gave everything for his clients and it would hold some truth to it.
Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Syntexity on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
RIP

I feel for his family and his clients. No doubt he was good at his job and his clients must love him. Hed go to war for them it seems, taking the shitstorm that followed without letting that stop him.

But personally have no love for agents and how the powers that be allow it all. The greed, money and corruption involved in football is disgusting and he was part of that. Obviously he alone is not responsible and he worked under the conditions that has been approved by the shitheads in FIFA who could actually do something about this (they wont, greedy people will never give up the reigns of their wealth). Over time agents and other moneymen have made football a sport that revolves around money first and foremost, not at all in touch with the fans that follow it or the history of a working class sport. Making it less available to those with less money.

He has not improved football in any way as far as I can see, that statement is unnecessary and untrue. Should have focused it on how he gave everything for his clients and it would hold some truth to it.

Well said
Offline CraigDS

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm »
Is he actually though?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm »
Maybe the plans of one of the petro-giants to cut him out of the 30m hes due for the Harland deal didnt come off.  ::)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm
Bizarre statement from his family. He never made football a better place at all. He made it worse.

Much,much worse for supporters.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 04:42:22 pm »
Sky sports ticker....

(Correction)     Dead
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mino Raiola, Super agent, is no more | VAR says: NOT DEAD.
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm »
Does this give us a chance with Haaland? Or does his dad get Raiolas cut?
Online rocco

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm »
No sympathy on here
Offline potatomato33

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
Does this give us a chance with Haaland? Or does his dad get Raiolas cut?

Would be his company that gets the cut, no?
Offline RedG13

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm »
RIP
Offline Mozology

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:28:45 pm »
RIP + 20%
Offline newterp

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm »
How much is his agents fee for this?
Online rob1966

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:13:25 pm
Can you move twice in the same window?

:lmao
Online sinnermichael

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Online rob1966

Re: Mino Raiola has passed away
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:18:32 am
This can't be true, surely?

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1603238/Man-City-visit-Mino-Raiola-in-hospital-Erling-Haaland-transfer-news-Borussia-Dortmund

Wouldn't surprise me. If I was in hospital knowing I was maybe dying and could earn an extra £40 million or whatever the cut is to leave to my family, I'd do it.
