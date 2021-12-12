RIP



I feel for his family and his clients. No doubt he was good at his job and his clients must love him. Hed go to war for them it seems, taking the shitstorm that followed without letting that stop him.



But personally have no love for agents and how the powers that be allow it all. The greed, money and corruption involved in football is disgusting and he was part of that. Obviously he alone is not responsible and he worked under the conditions that has been approved by the shitheads in FIFA who could actually do something about this (they wont, greedy people will never give up the reigns of their wealth). Over time agents and other moneymen have made football a sport that revolves around money first and foremost, not at all in touch with the fans that follow it or the history of a working class sport. Making it less available to those with less money.



He has not improved football in any way as far as I can see, that statement is unnecessary and untrue. Should have focused it on how he gave everything for his clients and it would hold some truth to it.