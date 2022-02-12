« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55  (Read 11495 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,558
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:52:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:38:22 am
We haven't got out of third gear this campaign and we have 1 foot in the Champions League final, it genuinely doesn't get better than this. Our team is perfection.

Inter home and away.
Logged

Offline grenny158

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • Embrace the moment.
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:20:11 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:52:03 am
Inter home and away.

Is this spider-neil spider-neil? Or is it another, strangely yet massively coincidental, spider-neil?
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Meh sd f
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #402 on: Today at 09:29:19 am »
There's a lot of talent in Villareal back 4. Midfield and keeper are pretty mediocre, but the defenders almost stopped us anyway. Im sure bigger clubs are preparing bids right now
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
  • Meh sd f
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
There's been so much moaning about the dangers of our high line. Well, the two semis show the dangers of a low line. Real tried to be clever, still conceded 4. Villareal couldn't string 3 passes together.
No they didn't get any balls in behind the line, but they got suffocated.
Playing a low line is not a low risk tactic
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,672
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:38:30 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 08:00:55 am
I genuinely think the 30 years waiting for a title, the 'mini false dawns' in that period, all contributed to the global mindset that we as Liverpool supporters have. That mindset essentially means that, even though we absolutely know how good our team / squad is, and despite us having the finest manager in world football, we still have that niggling thought in the back of our minds that things could go pear shaped at any time.

It is a great pity because football is, and always has been cyclical. By that I mean that we are in one of the finest periods of our history RIGHT NOW but, if we are being honest, this will not last forever. It could be for another 2 years, another 5 years or another 10 years but it will come to an end at some point as that is just the way life, and football, is.

The point I am trying to make is a simple one: Enjoy it RIGHT NOW for what it is .. celebrate the fact that we are the most feared team on the planet at this very moment in time (and I include City and all, the other pretenders in that statement). I fanatically have supported us since 1971 so I have witnessed the Glory Years first hand - and during all that time I never witnessed a better team, or squad of players, then we have right now. This includes the late 70's, the '84 and the '87 teams. Plus, Klopp is up there with Shanks, Uncle Bob and KK in the select group of our greatest ever managers.

This won't last forever - revel in the moment and squeeze every last second of enjoyment out of the RIGHT NOW.

"Yesterday is History, Tomorrow is a Mystery
Today is a Gift. That's why they call it The Present".

Speak for yourself mate, there are plenty who don't feel like that, including me.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:42:18 am »
Quote from: Liverpoolluver on Today at 12:52:03 am
When are we all going to realise this is a special team that Klopp and his team has brought together. Could go on and on about players, formations and tactics but hey Im havin a beer and luvin it.
Chill.  8)

For me the bigger question is when are fans of other clubs going to realise/admit it.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:50:23 am
Seem to recall a tough night for Big Joe Kennedy at the back that night.

Amazing thinking back to that - look at the teams: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9309_FA_Youth_Cup#Final

Frimpong was a big waste of talent. Him and that Ravel Morrison. :D
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:29 am
Amazing thinking back to that - look at the teams: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9309_FA_Youth_Cup#Final

Frimpong was a big waste of talent. Him and that Ravel Morrison. :D

Luke Ayling! No idea hed started at Arsenal. A far few of theres ended up having good if not stellar careers. Who out of our lot can you say the same about? Ince and Ayala I guess. Wisdom in the Championship. Think the Swedish lad up front got a few senior caps.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,537
  • 🇺🇦
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:20:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:33 am
Luke Ayling! No idea hed started at Arsenal. A far few of theres ended up having good if not stellar careers. Who out of our lot can you say the same about? Ince and Ayala I guess. Wisdom in the Championship. Think the Swedish lad up front got a few senior caps.

Christopher Buchtmann at 2nd division level at least!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:21:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:20:47 am
Christopher Buchtmann at 2nd division level at least!

In England or Germany? Amoo I still going in the lower leagues too I think.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Hate to bring the other team in this but this match was vastly different to the game Pep had endured the other night our game, controlled, no panic and nothing manic about trying to end the whole tie in the first 20 mins and we go to the second leg with a respectable lead which we can then use as a platform to progress to the final.

Compare that with Man City, went all out to kill the tie in 45 mins and have ended up in the precarious position of a tie that is finely balanced.

How times have changed as how Man City approached that game on Tuesday is reminiscent of how we used to approach games ourselves. And you can bet Pep had would probably have preferred to have taken a slightly more conservative option, but instead hell now be overthinking how to manage the second leg and now more critically the game against Leeds which is chaotic at the best of times

As for us, I think perfectly played, against a resolute side, we were patient and not panicked and got the job done when needed and then the players were able to not overexert themselves unnecessarily. Couldnt have asked for much more really!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,537
  • 🇺🇦
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:24:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:34 am
In England or Germany? Amoo I still going in the lower leagues too I think.

Germany, mostly for St Pauli. He did suffer a bad injury a couple years ago though, so hes not played a huge amount since.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:33:15 am »
Van Dijk got booked last night, can he miss the final if he gets booked again in the 2nd leg?
Assuming we get to the final of course.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,911
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:34:54 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:33:15 am
Van Dijk got booked last night, can he miss the final if he gets booked again in the 2nd leg?
Assuming we get to the final of course.


Not sure but thought they stopped players been suspended for the final over bookings ?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,726
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:35:55 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:33:15 am
Van Dijk got booked last night, can he miss the final if he gets booked again in the 2nd leg?
Assuming we get to the final of course.

Its 3 for a suspension, so you only miss the final with a red
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:37:06 am »
Cheers guys, good news that.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:45:08 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 10:24:09 am
Hate to bring the other team in this but this match was vastly different to the game Pep had endured the other night our game, controlled, no panic and nothing manic about trying to end the whole tie in the first 20 mins and we go to the second leg with a respectable lead which we can then use as a platform to progress to the final.

Compare that with Man City, went all out to kill the tie in 45 mins and have ended up in the precarious position of a tie that is finely balanced.

How times have changed as how Man City approached that game on Tuesday is reminiscent of how we used to approach games ourselves. And you can bet Pep had would probably have preferred to have taken a slightly more conservative option, but instead hell now be overthinking how to manage the second leg and now more critically the game against Leeds which is chaotic at the best of times

As for us, I think perfectly played, against a resolute side, we were patient and not panicked and got the job done when needed and then the players were able to not overexert themselves unnecessarily. Couldnt have asked for much more really!

I would nt be too critical of Guardiola.
He was facing Real Madrid :)

The 3rd goal was a fluke. Laporte, High arm, ball struck it after bouncing off his head, pen.
Could happen to us.

Like the absolute travesty of a freekick in injury time, ehich was nowhere near a foul. If that had led to a goal, the score would be 2-1 and we would be not so happy now.

But it's not, so let's chill and make hay by thumping the toon:P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: CLSF: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Villareal Hendo 52 Mane 55
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Such a good performance..3-0 wouldn't have flattered us

Problem villareal had was that once Plan A goes out the window how are you going to switch momentum back after?

I thought we played well throughout, especially in the opening first 15 of the 2nd half. Always looked solid at the back and were a continuing threat throughout - it was made difficult as we knew it would be but a 2 goal lead into the 2nd leg is massive in the context of the teams playing

They HAVE to come at us at theirs and I don't see how they keep us out. Huge step into the 3rd UCL final in 5 years. What a time to be a red - and news of Klopp being negotiated with to sign on for more years was THE most brilliant thing to wake up to. Pull out ALL the stops - whatever extension of this genius' time with us will be massive
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 