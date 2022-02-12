Hate to bring the other team in this but this match was vastly different to the game Pep had endured the other night our game, controlled, no panic and nothing manic about trying to end the whole tie in the first 20 mins and we go to the second leg with a respectable lead which we can then use as a platform to progress to the final.



Compare that with Man City, went all out to kill the tie in 45 mins and have ended up in the precarious position of a tie that is finely balanced.



How times have changed as how Man City approached that game on Tuesday is reminiscent of how we used to approach games ourselves. And you can bet Pep had would probably have preferred to have taken a slightly more conservative option, but instead hell now be overthinking how to manage the second leg and now more critically the game against Leeds which is chaotic at the best of times



As for us, I think perfectly played, against a resolute side, we were patient and not panicked and got the job done when needed and then the players were able to not overexert themselves unnecessarily. Couldnt have asked for much more really!