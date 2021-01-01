I'm getting emotional. This is a team that's making history right now. We're living those golden years that, if we have a future for all of us, we will look back upon and remember fondly.As I became a fan after Istanbul and only then began my march through our club's history, there's always a sense of wistfulness and a slight touch of (well intentioned) jealousy towards those who were able to watch our greatest teams of the past. It is, of course, something that can only be experienced indirectly by myself, being born in another country and at the tail end of the 80s, there's nothing I can do about that except read, and watch, and learn as much as I can about those squads we admire even to this day, those that have written in golden letters the history of our club.But even then, it's not the same as watching them week after week, isn't it? Hell, even my current predicament (a fan that has never been to Anfield and someone who has 99% of his life in the southern reaches of the American continent) isn't the same as those who are fortunate enough to be able to go to Anfield and make their voices heard and shout out loud and clap and cheer and enjoy the football these lads give us. I'm just content to watch them at our TV and post here and whatnot because it's the only thing I can do - and still, my love and admiration for what this team represents remains, and I hope it is felt from thousands of kilometers away.And then... even in that predicament, it's still awe-inspriing, isn't it? Even if it's only through a screen, this Liverpool team still takes your breath away, still marvels you, still leaves you asking for more. It's relentless in its attitude, beautiful in its grace, a blade as subtle as it is sharp - and it doesn't stop. Even through a screen, thousands of kilometers away, you feel that intensity and that edge and you see the man in the touchline that's the face of that revolution and it's impossible to not feel a surge of pride and a deep well of emotion overflowing. This is a leader of men, a voice high above the crowd, a mind that's sharp in its analysis, a heart that's big enough to hold an entire city and a soul as humble as to not take credit for what he's done. This is a leader of men, someone we'd follow if he'd just ask. Say the word and we'll be there. From doubters to believers.And how could you not, after all the riches we've seen delivered at our doorsteps from land to land, from the four corners of the world, all the glory they've brought us? We've been lucky and we've been blessed. What they've achieved is making reality things born from the fabric of dreams. After those years of heartbreak and frustration and feeling like the only thing we had left was the memory of those glorious days past, we've turned those hopes and wishes true. It is here and it is now, and it will not last forever. We know it won't, because we've been through it and we felt the pain. But it is here and it is now and it's the best many of us have ever seen. An for that we're grateful. I'm grateful.I know I still would've loved to see King Kenny in his pomp. Aldridge, Rush, Barnes. Hansen, Clemence, Neal, Souness. Hughes. Smith. Plenty of others who made this club something eternal. I know I would've fallen in love with it and with football. But it was not my time. I'm here and I'm now, and *this* is the team I follow, and it might very well be the greatest I've ever seen. Bright and beautiful and full of life and also relentless and tireless and hardworking and also graceful and precise and humble. It takes your breath away and it makes your heart swell and your voice grow louder. I'm so grateful, so so grateful.It will not last forever but history will make these moments eternal.Look upon them, because they're writing history right in front of our eyes, and they'll live forevermore in our songs, songs that will be sung even by those who weren't fortunate to be here and now.