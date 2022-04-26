« previous next »
Author Topic: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients  (Read 1138 times)

Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« on: April 26, 2022, 02:10:28 pm »
I did a search last night and found various references to dementia and Alzheimer's (can we also include Parkinson's here?), but spread across different threads, none of which appeared to be recent.

Several RAWKites have had direct experience with family members and loved ones suffering from these horrid conditions.

Now my partner's grandmother's condition has deteriorated to an unmanageable state (she's hallucinating things like the ceiling caving in, prompting her to try to open her 3rd floor window and jump out to escape  :o ) and we're looking around for various resources with advice on how to cope.

Who here can point us in the right direction of some materials or resources that have proven to be useful fo you? We could ask Uncle Google but any answers are only as good as the questions you ask - and the results are always somewhat generic.

I also thought this might become a thread that can offer wider assistance to people in a similar position.

RAWK is an incredible resource in and of itself, so I'm hopeful we will receive some valuable input.

My heart goes out to anyone in my partner's position - her gran's been a widow for decades and lives with my partner's mother, who herself is single - two old ladies stuck in a small apartment with limited resources and time  :-\
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 04:50:33 pm »
If anyone does have ideas or suggestions, I'll be all-ears.

My mum has Alzheimers and the options are extremely limited.

My dad (85) is struggling, but a lot is of his own making as he initially protected her from the diagnosis so she refuses to accept there's any problem. But now it's pretty much daily that she'll have a spell where she doesn't recognise him as her husband, thinks their house isn't theirs (they've been there 55 years), and wants to go home to her mum and dad (who died in '74 and '82) to a house that was slum-cleared in 1970. She called my 26 times in 2 hours last night to ask me to come through to take her home. And he won't take the fucking phone off her (she has times when she goes through all the numbers in the phone and calls them - often staying silent at the other end, and sometimes in the middle of the night, including to my dad's friends). She has him take her out in the car every fucking day (his driving isn't great now) and he won't say no, even though it's sending him under.

But then, she's superficially functioning. You can have a conversation with her - even though you'll have the same conversation again and again and again. If you correct her at all, she gets aggressive-defensive and brushes it off as 'it slipped my mind' or say [with uncertain eyes] "oh yes, I remember now". I've tried to have a discussion with her to talk about her memory and condition but again she gets aggressive-defensive, saying it's just an age thing and I'm making her out like she should be in a home. Then gets upset. And I think 'what's the fucking point'?

Been through all this previously with my wife's mum.

It's a c*nt of a disease.

Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 07:29:34 pm »
My dad has it. The social worker and community nurse were boss but basically anything further costs money. He's not even getting NHS care beyond medicine.

A man who worked his whole life and all his savings are gone on care fees. His children and grandkids left nothing. He doesn't even recognise anyone. He thinks he's the President.

I looked at other support and all it meant was I was sharing horror stories with other people. Meanwhile I was being attacked in our home doing a good thing. Unless the wallet opened.

That's the system right now. That's my life right now.  And nobody really cares - watch the Tories get in again.

He would be better off dead.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:52:30 pm »
Can't give any advice, but have been through it with my father in law and now the mother in law has it. Thankfully, the mother in law stopped talking to the missus about 6 years ago, so at least the missus isn't dealing with this again. Her Dad was always a lovely man, so the dementia didn't bring any dark side out, her Ma has always been a fucking bitch, but was OK at hiding it from most people,the dementia has allowed the real her to come out and she's nasty.

Watching her Dad change from a very independent 83 yr old to basically a child almost overnight was awful - he barely recognised the wife, I'm sure he just thought I was someone he knew and he forgot the grandkids, who he doted on. Took him 14 months to die after going in a home, no way to end your life. He basically died a year before his body did. Her Ma thinks she is on holiday, has no idea where she is and again has no quality of life. She's at the stopped eating stage now, her body has stopped her appetite, so will be dead before long I reckon.

Like Tone says, the cost is disgusting, home for her Dad was £2700 a month, her Ma is in one that is £1900 a month. Luckily her Dads pension covered his fees and renting the Ma's house out and pensions covers that, but it's still a disgrace.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #4 on: April 26, 2022, 08:11:48 pm »
Unfortunately I think once it's at the unmanageable stage there's not much support, help or encouragement available. 

As horrible as this sounds, it's pretty much a waiting game with fewer and fewer lucid moments but if you're lucky she won't linger too long.

It's a soul destroying illness for everyone experiencing it mate and I feel for anyone who's attempting to cope with it.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 09:29:43 pm »
At the beginning of this particular journey.

Mum can still have lengthy lucid moments, other times speaks nothing but bollocks for hours and its incredibly frustrating.

What i find hard to wrap my head around is the fact that she couldn't tell you what she had for tea but can recall things from the 60's and 70's with ease.

Could be a really useful thread this.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #6 on: April 26, 2022, 10:20:35 pm »
Good luck anyone dealing with it.

As much as what happened in my family was devastating...

I'd genuinely be happy with having it worse than anyone else.

Make the good times last. You can have some fun with someone with this illness. For a bit. Before it gets too bad.

And you'll treasure the good times
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #7 on: April 26, 2022, 10:21:57 pm »
The wife's Dad was really struggling with memory and recognition , I took him for a drive one day, missus asked as it was likely the last time he'd be able to it, so I took him past old Trafford and then where he grew up and he recognised the ground and could remember where he lived and the infant school he went to, got really emotional too.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #8 on: April 27, 2022, 08:26:55 am »
Last match with my dad was watching us win the League Cup. We were locked arms, standing up, watching pens.

So that's SOMETHING. And this club... Yeahhhh it's a good memory I will never regret
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #9 on: April 27, 2022, 08:57:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 27, 2022, 08:26:55 am
Last match with my dad was watching us win the League Cup. We were locked arms, standing up, watching pens.

So that's SOMETHING. And this club... Yeahhhh it's a good memory I will never regret

My father loved football but the last time we brought him over to our place to watch a game he stared at the screen for a couple of minutes before asking me when I'd bought 'that fish tank'.

It sounds funny but the realisation that he could no longer enjoy something that until then had been his only remaining pleasure in life was horrible.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #10 on: April 27, 2022, 01:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 08:57:31 am
My father loved football but the last time we brought him over to our place to watch a game he stared at the screen for a couple of minutes before asking me when I'd bought 'that fish tank'.

It sounds funny but the realisation that he could no longer enjoy something that until then had been his only remaining pleasure in life was horrible.

Yeah sorry to hear that matey

My dad stopped being able to recognise Liverpool if we were in an away kit. Totally felt like the tipping point
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #11 on: April 27, 2022, 06:07:28 pm »
I kinda was fearing it might turn out to be the case that there's little, if anything, we can do for our loved ones other than try to enjoy whatever lucid moments they have and try to keep the environment safe :(

Massive love and kudos to all who are sharing what your experiences are - I can't even begin to imagine how upsetting and painful it is. 🙏💔

What a fucking horrible thing to have happen, to lose one's mind like that and to lose much of the connection that may have existed to things they've loved for decades.

This thread could turn out to be more a resource to help us then, than them, knowing that the experiences we have are shared by many we can relate to - so neither they nor we walk alone......
« Reply #12 on: April 27, 2022, 06:28:09 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 27, 2022, 01:58:35 pm
Yeah sorry to hear that matey

My dad stopped being able to recognise Liverpool if we were in an away kit. Totally felt like the tipping point
.

It was the same when he no longer recognised our old dog.He walked her twice a day for years and she adored him,seeing him have absolutely no reaction to her was heartbreaking.
« Reply #13 on: April 27, 2022, 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 27, 2022, 06:07:28 pm
I kinda was fearing it might turn out to be the case that there's little, if anything, we can do for our loved ones other than try to enjoy whatever lucid moments they have and try to keep the environment safe :(

What a fucking horrible thing to have happen, to lose one's mind like that and to lose much of the connection that may have existed to things they've loved for decades.

This thread could turn out to be more a resource to help us then, than them, knowing that the experiences we have are shared by many we can relate to - so neither they nor we walk alone......

There's nothing,we couldn't even get an ambulance when my father told us he'd taken an overdose.

We were taken to A&E in a police car.
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #14 on: October 16, 2023, 07:25:50 am »
Couldnt find another thread on this. We have someone in the family with a vascular dementia diagnosis. Was diagnosed about a year ago after quite a few signs and a bit of burying heads in the sand. Definitely deteriorating more rapidly now.

Bit of a vicious circle - a lack of mobility, a couple of falls, leading to very little appetite for going out anywhere, doing any walks or exercise. So just sitting in all day, not having much contact with the outside world. And really tough for her other half, who is basically full time carer now and getting very little respite.

Not really after any advice as such, just seeing if anyone else is in a similar position or has gone through this before.
« Reply #15 on: October 16, 2023, 01:13:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2022, 10:21:57 pm
The wife's Dad was really struggling with memory and recognition , I took him for a drive one day, missus asked as it was likely the last time he'd be able to it, so I took him past old Trafford and then where he grew up and he recognised the ground and could remember where he lived and the infant school he went to, got really emotional too.

My father had no memory of my mother,the home they shared for fifty odd years,my sister or any of his grandchildren.The only things he remembered were me and working in our horribly overgrown garden when we first moved into this house.
He'd light up when we talked about digging out the fishpond and cutting down the dead trees that used to stand where our bottom lawn is now.
« Reply #16 on: November 14, 2023, 07:53:57 pm »
My Dad has been struggling with his memory for a while now. I suppose in hindsight I can see symptoms going back a decade or more (inability to find the right words specifically) but during the covid lockdowns, we noticed his memory becoming worse and his communication also deteriorating. A couple of years ago I tried to get a private diagnosis for him, but really struggled. Eventually got him onto an NHS memory clinic and he was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment about 12 months ago. He has gotten worse since then and yesterday I took him to be screened to join a clinical trial for early-stage Alzheimer's. He has been accepted, which is obviously both good (it might help) and bad (they are reasonably sure he has Alzheimer's).

His business, that he has run since 1986, went into administration a couple of months back. It has been extraordinarily difficult watching him trying to grasp what is happening. He's essentially completely incapable of dealing with any of the difficult things that arise from this sort of situation and I have had to step in and take over for a lot of it. I'm feeling pretty sorry for myself, and yet acutely aware that my frustration is only exceeded by his own frustration. I used to say my Dad was the smartest man I know. Now he can't even pay a bill without needing my help, and he regularly sends emails into the abyss (ranting at the Amazon no-reply email address etc!), although thankfully for now he is otherwise independent at home in terms of cooking, cleaning, personal hygiene.

All the "experts" say you have to try to not see it as a burden and just see it as an opportunity to form a different relationship, and try to make it a positive... but fucking hell it's hard sometimes. The thought of what might come a few years down the line is a bit overwhelming.

Loads of love to others who are caring for loved ones.

If anyone would like to see if there are any trials that are suitable for anyone they know who are struggling with their memory or cognitive ability, this is where we signed Dad up: https://www.brainandmindexperts.com/
« Reply #17 on: November 14, 2023, 08:29:40 pm »
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #18 on: November 15, 2023, 11:52:53 am »
Quote from: John C on November 14, 2023, 08:29:40 pm
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x
Seconded. What a cruel and horrible disease that is for all concerned.
« Reply #19 on: November 15, 2023, 01:30:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 14, 2023, 08:29:40 pm
That's heart breaking to read Rhi, loads of love to you and I hope you get any support that you, your dad and your family need x

Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 15, 2023, 11:52:53 am
Seconded. What a cruel and horrible disease that is for all concerned.

Thank you both. Just needed to have a rant last night really! Hope the link I shared can help others who want to get their loved ones on clinical trials. Even if it doesnt help us right now, maybe itll improve the lives of others in the future. x
Re: Support mechanisms and resources for families with Alzheimers/Dementia patients
« Reply #20 on: November 17, 2023, 10:41:32 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 08:57:31 am
My father loved football but the last time we brought him over to our place to watch a game he stared at the screen for a couple of minutes before asking me when I'd bought 'that fish tank'.

It sounds funny but the realisation that he could no longer enjoy something that until then had been his only remaining pleasure in life was horrible.

That doesn't sound funny at all and, sadly, I can completely relate.

Back in 2015(ish) my mum was telling me that she thought there was something not quite right with my dad. For some time I dismissed her concerns, and mostly because whenever I saw him (usually of a weekend), to me, he seemed okay. Admittedly, a bit forgetful, but that wasn't anything particularly new (when he retired he drove a taxi for a while and at that time I used to go round and have breakfast with him every morning. When he left the house I'd never say 'bye' to him, because I knew he'd be back at least once for something that he'd forgotten, be that keys, notebook, moneybelt, etc). I just put it down to normal symptoms of advancing age. Eventually my mum took him to be assessed and he was diagnosed with Alzheimers, which was a huge shock for me in particular. From that point on it got gradually worse, starting with little things, like him repeating conversations with you multiple times in the space of half an hour, or asking how a "new job" was going, when actually, you started that job a number of years ago. I sat eating breakfast one morning and he walked over to make a cup of coffee, by filling the mug with cold water and placing it directly onto the gas hob. As it progressed though, it was genuinely devastating to be forced to watch this amazing, powerful, independent man, who had been my hero for my entire life, slowly shrinking before my eyes. To see who he was as a person gradually being chipped away at, day by day, until there was nothing left. Just a shell. Occasionally there were glimpses. A laugh, or a "watchya boy" as I walked in the door, that just for a second made me remember him and who he was. In 2016 we took him and my mum on holiday to the south of France, in a villa. I thought it would be a nice break for my mum, who had already been coping admirably with everything up to that point and in typical fashion, refusing to admit that she needed any help ("he's my husband, I'll take care of him"). We woke up on the second morning and my dad had forced the back door of the villa open and was nowhere to be seen. We were up in the hills outside Cannes, it was a red hot day and nobody there spoke any English. To say that entire morning was terrifying would be an understatement. Eventually he was picked up by a French firefighter and taken to the local hospital, confused and dehydrated. I spent the rest of the holiday sleeping in front of the door, and when we got home we literally nailed the big windows shut (we'd already had incidents of him climbing out and walking the 7 miles to a nearby village and his childhood home, which as time wore on, he was convinced was still where he lived).

Back to the quoted statement from Slippers, though. The last game that my dad and I went to was Wolves at home in the FA Cup, January 2017. We actually got into hospitality that day, which usually would be exactly the kind of environment that my dad would thrive in. He was incredibly social and football was his passion. So, we find ourselves sat on one of the big, round tables, with a few other blokes, some on a jolly, another couple with their young lads. As is the way, people were making conversation, asking what we thought the team would be, the result, all of the usual. And my dad didn't say a word. Not to anyone. Not one. That big, confident man I'd known, always the life and soul of any party, was visibly shrinking in his seat next to me. The ability to communicate and to function in a social setting no longer there, and confidence non-existent. On the way home I asked him what he thought of the game and he just smiled and nodded, nothing to add. Looking back, that moment crushed me probably more than anything that had happened up to then, because it was his passion. A passion that he passed onto me, which subsequently became something that we had always shared. And now, just like that, that was all gone. That part of him, erased. As time went on I would occasionally ask him if he'd seen our latest score, and he would inevitably say no, he hadn't, and feign interest as I tried to tell him about the game, as if to cling to that part of him for as long as I possibly could, or to revive it, I don't know, really.

In terms of help and support, though, it all felt extremely convoluted as well as expensive. Everything was funneled via our local council, who were actually helpful, but with hands tied, as with everything. There were various programs and support mechanisms that they steered us towards, but in terms of significant support for my mum on a day-to-day basis, there was very little, and the reason being that when they would ask "can he dress, wash and feed himself", the answer was 'yes', at which point the support was not available to him. All I wanted back then was for somebody to stop by on a regular basis, to check if everything was okay and that my mum was coping. I was doing that as well, whenever I could, but I'd moved away by then and was also working full time, which made it difficult. The support that we ended up with was a local volunteer coming to take my dad out for a walk with him a couple of morning a week, which was actually a positive thing all around, and a further morning/afternoon outing with a charity run group. There was also the option of some 'respite support' for my mum as a sole carer, which essentially involved my dad going into a local care facility for a few days, but this, from memory, was available something like twice a year. I think my mum needed that break, but she felt unbelievable guilt at even allowing for it to happen as well. We took my dad to ours for the weekend a couple of times, again, to give my mum that break, and I can honestly say that those were the most challenging, exhausting weekends I've ever had. I have twin three year old boys and they were/are nothing in comparison. After those weekends, the respect and admiration I had for my mum, in the way that she had looked after my dad every single day, almost solely on her own, and without a murmur of complaint, was unbelievable. What she did for him in those final few years was astonishing and I told her that whenever she would listen. I'm not sure what advice I would offer on this point, though, other than to speak with your local council and ask them to clarify exactly what support systems are available in your area, as I did. They should at the very least be able to confirm that, as well as likely costs, and support that would be available to help cover those. There are usually charities and local groups that meet in local areas that can help in terms of finding others in similar situations to talk to, or to allow the carer(s) of affected loved ones some temporary respite. If it reaches a point whereby full time residential care is necessary, that will also go via the council, as they will have access to a budget to put towards associated costs, and from there it becomes a question of whether you and/or your family are able to top that figure up or not. The answer to that question will determine what options are available. Our council covered £500p/w in residential costs, and the place where my dad was housed in the end charged £850p/w (we asked them whether that could be reduced at all and was told a flat 'no'), with us, as a family, covering the 'gap' payment. The other context with this is that my dad had already been placed in two or three other places by this stage, and had broken out of all of them (one of them not far from a main road), and the final choice was made as it was considered to be the only option where his safety could be guaranteed, so we had no other choices. It's absolutely scandalous how much it costs, and the fact that these facilities are all private, profit making enterprises, sickens me, to be honest. As far as I'm concerned social care should be under the remit of the NHS.

My dad eventually passed away in that care home in April, 2020, and the strange thing was, although I was obviously devastated, I'd actually been processing the loss for a number of years at that point, which, in a truly horrible way, was actually a blessing because there wasn't the shock factor that you often get with loss like that. At least that's how I felt.

The one thing that I remain eternally grateful for though, is that he never forgot who I was. In those last few weeks he was in the local hospital and I walked into his ward one afternoon and his face beamed as he announced to the room; "This is my son". I'll never forget that, and it's a moment that I will hold onto forever, as probably the final glimpse of my dad.

My heart goes out to anyone going through similar with their loved ones.

Quote from: Rhi on November 14, 2023, 07:53:57 pm
He has gotten worse since then and yesterday I took him to be screened to join a clinical trial for early-stage Alzheimer's. He has been accepted, which is obviously both good (it might help) and bad (they are reasonably sure he has Alzheimer's).

I'm truly sorry to read this as well, but hopefully the trial is a success and it helps to slow the advancement and/or minimise symptoms. Fingers crossed for your dad.

« Reply #21 on: November 18, 2023, 06:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on November 17, 2023, 10:41:32 am
I'm truly sorry to read this as well, but hopefully the trial is a success and it helps to slow the advancement and/or minimise symptoms. Fingers crossed for your dad.


Thanks for posting all that mate. It's really a fucking horrible disease. Had tears in my eyes in lots of places, but it really is lovely that he never forgot who you are. Hope you're doing well. x
« Reply #22 on: February 3, 2024, 08:30:09 pm »
How is your dad doing Rhi?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:16:36 pm »
Mum has just been diagnosed. Its been ongoing for a few years but couldnt get her to agree to go to the doc. To an outsider she would seem ok - shes gotten good at hiding it.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:16:36 pm
Mum has just been diagnosed. Its been ongoing for a few years but couldnt get her to agree to go to the doc. To an outsider she would seem ok - shes gotten good at hiding it.

Sorry to hear that.  :(

How's your dad doing, Rhi?
