Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals  (Read 73054 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 05:29:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:26 pm
Its been like that for over a century, never bothered me in 47 odd years of going the game. We used to take the piss before the backpass rule, knock it between the defenders, pass it to Clem, he'd pick it up. Rinse and repeat.

Football is a simple game that does not need over complicating with things like stopping a clock everytime the ball goes out of play. If we aren't careful we'll end up with games going on for 3 hours. Once you start down that path, TV will take the piss and decide they want in game adverts, so the ref will stop the clock while we go for a 30 sec ad break.

You don't need to do that. You just need to stop the clock when there are injuries, VAR rewievs, penalties, goal celebrations and substitutions. That is when the play is stopped anyway, and when most of the time is wasted ...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 05:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:24:46 pm
Also, who wants to start booking players for excessive celebrations of goals? Indeed who judges what is excessive? Better to simply stop the clock. Start it again at kick off.

Yup, the stop-clock would allow for proper goal celebration again, with no time being wasted ...
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,967
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:29:02 pm
You don't need to do that. You just need to stop the clock when there are injuries, VAR rewievs, penalties, goal celebrations and substitutions. That is when the play is stopped anyway, and when most of the time is wasted ...

Did you miss the Derby? Pickford wasted at least 10 minutes in that game with his goal kicks alone. I remember after the last time a discussion on here started over time in play, I timed a keeper in a live game and it was in the region of 45 seconds from the ball going out until the keeper took the kick.

I do get the point in stopping the clock if a serious injury or a VAR review, but that is already the job of the referee, so just make sure the ref does the job he is paid for.

VAR should have been easy and they fucked that up, they'll just fuck up stopping the clock.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,901
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 06:03:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:29 pm

VAR should have been easy and they fucked that up, they'll just fuck up stopping the clock.

VAR of course is much harder. There are so many variables. We all know its failings....and its successes. (Liverpool more than others perhaps since our high-line game would be harder to play with confidence were it not for VAR).

That aside, "stopping the clock" would be a doddle compared with VAR. It's not a serious objection.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,758
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 06:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Look....

These are piddling objections. The only poster to suggest the NASL as a model is you. Most of what you wrote is absolutely irrelevant. Who wants "shoot-outs" for example? No one.

PS I had to laugh at your "I'm the same age as Kenny Dalglish". Hoping a bit of credibility fell off the King onto you?  It doesn't work like that 4pool!  ;D

A little of King Kenny's humility rubbed off. But just wanted to point out at 70 years of age, i've been through the experience for multiple seasons.

Now I don't think the 35 yard line will be brought back for offsides. Nor do I think the penalty shootout from 35 yards out will be brought back. But there's always some bright spark who thinks they know a better way. And believe it or not the MLS toyed with the 35 yard line idea a few years ago but it got shot down.

However, here comes the stop the clock idea up again. I am just pointing out there are years of evidence in the book. Been there, done that, got the members card.

Simply I am asking, under the current LOTG, how does any advocate of stopping the clock envision how and when the Ref stops the clock to be used to significantly improve the amount of time the ball is in play?

It's all well and good saying that was then, this is now, it will be different. If so, how?


Oh, and what happens when the communication between the Ref and the clock has a problem? And yes, that did happen multiple times every season. The match wasn't delayed more than a couple minutes. If the problem wasn't resolved sharpish, then play resumed and the time was kept by the Referees watch. That was the contingency plan. Then, like now, the Ref just held up his watch hand to signify he was stopping his watch.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,901
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 06:09:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:04:06 pm
Oh, and what happens when the communication between the Ref and the clock has a problem? And yes, that did happen multiple times every season. The match wasn't delayed more than a couple minutes. If the problem wasn't resolved sharpish, then play resumed and the time was kept by the Referees watch. That was the contingency plan. Then, like now, the Ref just held up his watch hand to signify he was stopping his watch.

These are piddling objections. I can't believe I'm hearing them from a man of such wide experience as yourself. (What if the spring in the watch breaks? What if the buckle on his strap breaks and the watch falls the ground? Come on 4pool. Get serious).

 

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,967
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:03:54 pm
VAR of course is much harder. There are so many variables. We all know its failings....and its successes. (Liverpool more than others perhaps since our high-line game would be harder to play with confidence were it not for VAR).

That aside, "stopping the clock" would be a doddle compared with VAR. It's not a serious objection.

VAR should have been easy, I've seen it be used in RL for knocking on for 30 years, but no the PGMOL decided to go their own way and fuck it up.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:29 pm
Did you miss the Derby? Pickford wasted at least 10 minutes in that game with his goal kicks alone. I remember after the last time a discussion on here started over time in play, I timed a keeper in a live game and it was in the region of 45 seconds from the ball going out until the keeper took the kick.

I do get the point in stopping the clock if a serious injury or a VAR review, but that is already the job of the referee, so just make sure the ref does the job he is paid for.

VAR should have been easy and they fucked that up, they'll just fuck up stopping the clock.

Yeah, lets just leave it to the English referees, when you can solve it by a simple clock. And it has nothing to do with the way VAR is (miss)used in England. VAR is actually very effective in most leagues. And the stop-clock will be effective even in England ...
Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • hippie at heart
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:32:57 am
I've always said this, they have it in Rugby, a timekeeper who controls the clock & everyone can see how long is left,& the clock is paused for most stoppages, it's not hard to introduce to football, especially at elite level.

Its not simple. We dont know what the ramifications of this will be. For example when a team is under pressure their players can fake injuries and stop the game for 3-4 mins a couple off times to kill the rhythm of the game and the flow. Ref cant ask them to hurry up because well the clock is stopped.

I think the solution is to empower the refs to be bold. Start giving 7-8 mins injury time in the first half itself if the feel one team is taking the piss. A few instances of that and players will start taking notice.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 06:36:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:04:06 pm
Simply I am asking, under the current LOTG, how does any advocate of stopping the clock envision how and when the Ref stops the clock to be used to significantly improve the amount of time the ball is in play?

It's all well and good saying that was then, this is now, it will be different. If so, how?

Oh, and what happens when the communication between the Ref and the clock has a problem? And yes, that did happen multiple times every season. The match wasn't delayed more than a couple minutes. If the problem wasn't resolved sharpish, then play resumed and the time was kept by the Referees watch. That was the contingency plan. Then, like now, the Ref just held up his watch hand to signify he was stopping his watch.

The clock will stop when there is injury, VAR review, penalty, goal celebration and substitution. On all of these occasions, the referee blows the whistle to stop the play, so there is no need for any special communication, except for the referee showing his watch to the clock-manager. For the goal-kicks, free-kicks, corners and throw-ins, the time wasting will be sanctioned by the referee. It is very simple.

As for the NASL, it was a failure because they tried to transplant rules from other sports, like basketball and ice-hockey ...
Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 06:37:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:29 pm
Did you miss the Derby? Pickford wasted at least 10 minutes in that game with his goal kicks alone. I remember after the last time a discussion on here started over time in play, I timed a keeper in a live game and it was in the region of 45 seconds from the ball going out until the keeper took the kick.

Why do you keep using bad examples to back up your argument?  This would suggest you are in favour of stopping the clock not against it ?

I do get the point in stopping the clock if a serious injury or a VAR review, but that is already the job of the referee, so just make sure the ref does the job he is paid for.

Exactly. Let the referee referee the game. He shouldn't be worrying about the time in the modern  game. Most refs can barely keep up with play. Let alone multi task. The time keeping should be taken out of the referees remit of things to do.

VAR should have been easy and they fucked that up, they'll just fuck up stopping the clock.

No point in making that comparison.  As it's not even close to comparable


Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:33 pm
Dude - they want no part of you.

You're forgetting, he was born one. Not manufactured. The doctor told Mrs. Ancelotti that she had given birth to a healthy son and that he was also an Evertonian, even though very few in Reggiolo knew what that meant at the time
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,901
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:04:06 pm
Simply I am asking, under the current LOTG, how does any advocate of stopping the clock envision how and when the Ref stops the clock to be used to significantly improve the amount of time the ball is in play?

Easy. I'll give you a solid example - the one suggested by rob1966. Let's call it 'The Pickford case'

In the Pickford case, this is what would happen under my 'stop the clock' system.

A shot from Naby Keita goes wide of the Everton goal. The clock is stopped pretty much as the ball crosses the dead-ball line (some critics later claim that the clock was stopped when the ball hit a supporter in the 10th row of the Kop, but no matter the timed difference between the two was a piddling 0.2 seconds). The ball was thrown back to the Everton goalie pretty sharpish, but Pickford failed to catch the ball and made only a leisurely walk towards where it had landed near the penalty spot. To the irritation of the crowd the Everton goalie then sauntered slowly to the right side of his six-yard box before deciding he'd like to take the dead ball kick from the left side. The ball was placed but even then no goal-kick was forthcoming, Pickford preferring instead to tie a shoe lace and take a drink of water before taking the kick. The first time he ran up to the ball he checked and stopped completely, ostensibly to wave an instruction to the Everton forward line. Then he retreated back to his starting position. Once more the goalie paused and shouted an instruction before finally taking the kick. As soon as Pickford hit the ball the clock started again.

How satisfying that would be, eh? Instead of 90 seconds shaved off the match, we'd get zero seconds shaved off. And there would still be nothing to stop a good referee from booking Pickford too - with the additional satisfaction of knowing that the reprimand and the showing of the yellow card would NOT bite further into the allotted time.

Now, what on earth is wrong with that?

And I guarantee that once the lesson had been learned - it would take a few months - the whole game would speed up.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm »
One more thing. Next season, we will see an epidemic of head "injuries" from the time wasters. We've already seen some cases this season, but by next season it will be perfected. Expect to see quite a few head "injuries" in Paris, if Real Madrid score first ...
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,967
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 06:52:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:22 pm
Yeah, lets just leave it to the English referees, when you can solve it by a simple clock. And it has nothing to do with the way VAR is (miss)used in England. VAR is actually very effective in most leagues. And the stop-clock will be effective even in England ...

Say we go with the 60 minute stop clock, but don't stop it every time the ball goes out of play, we'll be lucky to get 30 minutes of playing time. There are on average 40 throw ins and 17 goal kicks. Easily waste 30 mins just on those two. Therefore we have to stop the clock every time the ball goes out.

If we don't stop the clock when the ball goes out, then we aren't addressing the biggest time wasting issues in the game.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,901
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:34 pm
Say we go with the 60 minute stop clock, but don't stop it every time the ball goes out of play, we'll be lucky to get 30 minutes of playing time. There are on average 40 throw ins and 17 goal kicks. Easily waste 30 mins just on those two. Therefore we have to stop the clock every time the ball goes out.

If we don't stop the clock when the ball goes out, then we aren't addressing the biggest time wasting issues in the game.

Absolutely.

(And welcome on board Rob).

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:50:14 pm
One more thing. Next season, we will see an epidemic of head "injuries" from the time wasters. We've already seen some cases this season, but by next season it will be perfected. Expect to see quite a few head "injuries" in Paris, if Real Madrid score first ...

This is true, though "stopping the clock" wouldn't necessarily solve this one. The feigned head injury is principally done not to waste time (though that can happen too), but to avoid the need to defend second balls. Wolves successfully applied this in their game against us this season. A corner or a cross would come in, it would be partly cleared, but the defender would stay down clutching his head so that his colleagues didn't have to fight for the second ball. Real Madrid applied it against Man City too.

What to do? This one is harder to solve.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 07:04:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:50:14 pm
One more thing. Next season, we will see an epidemic of head "injuries" from the time wasters. We've already seen some cases this season, but by next season it will be perfected. Expect to see quite a few head "injuries" in Paris, if Real Madrid score first ...
another acting cameo from Walker the other night. 

ball into the box, gets cleared and he's on the ground with a head injury.  ref stops play.  except the replay shows nothing hit his head at all, not even the ball. he just banged sideways into a Real attacker, no biggie.

good for about 1.5-2 minutes delay, though.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:34 pm
Say we go with the 60 minute stop clock, but don't stop it every time the ball goes out of play, we'll be lucky to get 30 minutes of playing time. There are on average 40 throw ins and 17 goal kicks. Easily waste 30 mins just on those two. Therefore we have to stop the clock every time the ball goes out.

If we don't stop the clock when the ball goes out, then we aren't addressing the biggest time wasting issues in the game.

If you look at it properly, you will see that injuries (with the obligatory rolling around), VAR checks, penalties (with the obligatory arguing with the referee), goal celebrations and substitutions are far more time consuming than goal-kicks, free-kicks, throw-ins and corners. I wouldn't mind adding the second group to the clock-stopping incidents, but I think the changes should be implemented gradually, and not in one go. For start, it can be tried with 80 minutes of clear play and only the first group of incidents stopping the clock. Once the referees and clock-managers get into it, the next group of incidents can be included, with the clean play shortened to 70 minutes or even 60 minutes. It will definitely make the game of football better, just like the off-side rule or the back-pass rule ...
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Easy. I'll give you a solid example - the one suggested by rob1966. Let's call it 'The Pickford case'

In the Pickford case, this is what would happen under my 'stop the clock' system.

A shot from Naby Keita goes wide of the Everton goal. The clock is stopped pretty much as the ball crosses the dead-ball line (some critics later claim that the clock was stopped when the ball hit a supporter in the 10th row of the Kop, but no matter the timed difference between the two was a piddling 0.2 seconds). The ball was thrown back to the Everton goalie pretty sharpish, but Pickford failed to catch the ball and made only a leisurely walk towards where it had landed near the penalty spot. To the irritation of the crowd the Everton goalie then sauntered slowly to the right side of his six-yard box before deciding he'd like to take the dead ball kick from the left side. The ball was placed but even then no goal-kick was forthcoming, Pickford preferring instead to tie a shoe lace and take a drink of water before taking the kick. The first time he ran up to the ball he checked and stopped completely, ostensibly to wave an instruction to the Everton forward line. Then he retreated back to his starting position. Once more the goalie paused and shouted an instruction before finally taking the kick. As soon as Pickford hit the ball the clock started again.

How satisfying that would be, eh? Instead of 90 seconds shaved off the match, we'd get zero seconds shaved off. And there would still be nothing to stop a good referee from booking Pickford too - with the additional satisfaction of knowing that the reprimand and the showing of the yellow card would NOT bite further into the allotted time.

Now, what on earth is wrong with that?

And I guarantee that once the lesson had been learned - it would take a few months - the whole game would speed up.



Just book the c*nt, 2nd time warn him then 3rd time red card

It won't happen again
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Just book the c*nt, 2nd time warn him then 3rd time red card

It won't happen again

Yeah, because I can really see an English referee doing that to Ederson ...
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,901
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Just book the c*nt, 2nd time warn him then 3rd time red card

It won't happen again

Why leave the decision with Pickford? Don't even allow him the opportunity.
Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Just book the c*nt, 2nd time warn him then 3rd time red card

It won't happen again
At one school I worked at I was drafted in to a special meeting after an IT teacher hit a kid round the head because they were on a website they shouldn't have been and the kid made a complaint. The Deputy Head was banging on about having to write a new IT policy until I suggested we should just enforce the 'don't hit kids' policy. Muppets.

Enforce the rules :book the cnut and add on time. Renders the tactic useless
Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 07:40:20 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Just book the c*nt, 2nd time warn him then 3rd time red card

It won't happen again

Thats what should happen but what usually occurs is the ref only books the timewasters around the 85th minute mark.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:04:06 pm
another acting cameo from Walker the other night. 

ball into the box, gets cleared and he's on the ground with a head injury.  ref stops play.  except the replay shows nothing hit his head at all, not even the ball. he just banged sideways into a Real attacker, no biggie.

good for about 1.5-2 minutes delay, though.

Just had a heated debate with a Man Utd fan over Wednesday's game.

Apparently Walker did nothing wrong all game, his various injuries were genuine and he wasted no time at all. Whereas the Madrid lad was completely faking it.

The xenophobic media in this country nearly got me into a fight.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,758
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 09:04:13 pm »
There's been some good posts on the stopping the clock idea. Some, of course, seem logical.

But, there's always a but, we are talking FIFA and the LOTG. being changed. To do that. one would need a consensus of the various Federations. Within that, then you are talking the various Leagues. Within that comes the teams, managers and players.

Now how many managers are going to advocate to stump for stopping the clock because of time wasting?  I see a problem here. To many managers have instructed their players how to frustrate the opponent or see a game out. They are not going to lose that tactic easily.

There is not a universal push to get this done.

What i've done is only try to explain when there was a League who went to stopping the clock to allow more action. And that was pushed from the tv broadcasters in a new League.


Re: the Pickford delay. Just book the idiot. No need for the clock to stop. But I get where you're coming from.

Alternatively: Corner taken quickly...Sorry, you'll have to take that over because I didn't restart the clock when you tried to put the ball in play as I was looking elsewhere to see if there was any holding or other infringement. You didn't wait for me to blow the whistle to allow the corner and be ready to restart the match.

One can dream up all kinds of scenarios..lol. As was done when VAR was a dream of some. I'd say there are still those who would do away with it. Why? Because it hasn't done it's remit due to how the Ref has been effected in how he calls the match. Along with the VAR official that goes blind at times or falls back on-- not clear and obvious error. The differing interpretations of handball, offside, was he pushed or go over easy, was he "looking for it" etc. The same will happen should stop the clock be implemented. There will be variances of application by the very Refs we love so much. It won't be universally black and white.

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm »
Why does a united fan care what a city player was doing ?
