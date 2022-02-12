There's been some good posts on the stopping the clock idea. Some, of course, seem logical.



But, there's always a but, we are talking FIFA and the LOTG. being changed. To do that. one would need a consensus of the various Federations. Within that, then you are talking the various Leagues. Within that comes the teams, managers and players.



Now how many managers are going to advocate to stump for stopping the clock because of time wasting? I see a problem here. To many managers have instructed their players how to frustrate the opponent or see a game out. They are not going to lose that tactic easily.



There is not a universal push to get this done.



What i've done is only try to explain when there was a League who went to stopping the clock to allow more action. And that was pushed from the tv broadcasters in a new League.





Re: the Pickford delay. Just book the idiot. No need for the clock to stop. But I get where you're coming from.



Alternatively: Corner taken quickly...Sorry, you'll have to take that over because I didn't restart the clock when you tried to put the ball in play as I was looking elsewhere to see if there was any holding or other infringement. You didn't wait for me to blow the whistle to allow the corner and be ready to restart the match.



One can dream up all kinds of scenarios..lol. As was done when VAR was a dream of some. I'd say there are still those who would do away with it. Why? Because it hasn't done it's remit due to how the Ref has been effected in how he calls the match. Along with the VAR official that goes blind at times or falls back on-- not clear and obvious error. The differing interpretations of handball, offside, was he pushed or go over easy, was he "looking for it" etc. The same will happen should stop the clock be implemented. There will be variances of application by the very Refs we love so much. It won't be universally black and white.



