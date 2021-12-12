And the networks would love more opportunities to put advert breaks in. Great idea.
I'm going to pull my hair out here...lol.Clock stop does NOT stop time wasting.Some of you should have been around in the 1970's, been in the USA, and been to NASL matches where they had the ability to stop the clock. You would soon figure out all these "theories" of what stopping the clock does fall apart.Keepers back then still pushed the limits of holding onto the ball. The Ref would eventually be annoyed and give the keeper a yellow. Then the keeper would continue time wasting and the Ref would THEN stop the clock until he kicked it back into play.Throw-ins still took time because there wasn't any "rule" that said after 10 seconds, stop the clock and warn the player. Even if there was a 10 second rule, like goal kicks now, it would be rarely enforced.Players still stayed on the pitch when feigning injury. When the player went down, and the ball out of play, the Ref did NOT automatically stop the clock. The Ref would stop the clock if there was treatment needed for a serious injury. But for cramp and the like, most of the time, there was no stoppage of time.The Ref back then, like today, still had a wide discretion and latitude to enforce stopping the clock. Some seem to think stopping the clock becomes black and white. It won't be. Some thought VAR would be black and white as well.
Stopping the clock doesn't stop that though. That is the point missing.Players will still be injured and need attention. Even those players feigning injury to slow down an attacking team Putting theirs under the kosh.Wiping the ball for long throws still happens, only now they can take longer because they know play doesn't start until they put the ball in play.Surrounding the Ref, another time wasting effort, still happens.All the slow down technics still happen.All of this all took place back in the NASL days when the Ref stopped the clock. Which may have been why Europe, FIFA, etc never adopted it world wide. Or maybe they didn't because it was the silly Americans trying to change their game.
Away goals was a horrible way to lose a game, as is on pens (but not much so) but better than the toss of a coin! Who remembers the game against in Cologne in 65 when the coin got stuck upright in the mud, Rowdie was Captain, I was a kid and trying to make sense of it on a crackly old radio! Apparently Yates called 'tails' and the coin was about to fall out of the mud and land on 'heads' so Yates picked it up quickly, gave it back to the Ref to toss it again and it landed on tails.Not sure if a video exists of the incident, the match has already gone to 3 replays I think.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3txUQ4It9A
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Should we start a new thread for "Ideas on how to destroy a game of football?"Some of the shouts here are absolutely incredible.
Got to be more specific mate. So far as my amazing reform goes it would definitely improve the game. You'd get more minutes for your dollar for one thing.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Why can't reefs just book players for timewasting?
That'd help, and of course sometimes they do. But it's done nothing to solve the problem generally. Each season the match gets shorter (or if you like the number of minutes the ball is in play gets fewer). Next season the trend will continue. If nothing is done the average playing time will keep on going down. Poor teams resort to time-wasting more than good ones, but good ones sometimes do it if they get their noses in front with 20 minutes to go. They know that if they feign injuries, especially head injuries, they can shave a few minutes off the remaining playing-time. Taking an age over goal kicks, free kicks, and throw-ins can also reduce available playing time. Ball boys can even be recruited to slow things down when there is a throw in. It happens. Each year teams become more sophisticated in how they do it. Sure, there's "time added on" but it's a mystery how they calculate it and it's often flabbergasting to see the board say '2 minutes' when you think of all the deliberate time-wasting you've just seen in the previous 45. Even then, a good 50 per cent of "time added on" is consumed by ever more intensive time-wasting. Good teams like Liverpool have a vested interest in cutting this out. But football in general would become better if there was a guaranteed 60 minutes football. My guess is that reform will have to happen once the average number of minutes dips below 45. It's getting closer every season.
Or referee's could do their jobs and book timewasting c*nts. It would cut it out a lot easier.
When asked about Salahs remark, Ancelotti replied: Im happy to play yet another final. Well have to face another great team, Liverpool. In my personal history, Ive squared off against Liverpool a bunch of times.In 1984 as a player, in 2007 [and other times, including Liverpools famous victory against AC Milan in 2005] and now again well be playing against Liverpool. I lived in Liverpool for two years, as well. To me, this feels like a derby because Im still an Evertonian.We just have to go in to final as if we are about to squash the toffees , should be easy if we're playing the ev
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]