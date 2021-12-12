« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals  (Read 70271 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:56:05 am
And the networks would love more opportunities to put advert breaks in. Great idea.

Mate, you live in the USA if I am not mistaken, and you know what changes the introduction of the shot-clock brought to the game of basketball. I believe that the introduction of the stop-clock would bring similar changes to the game of football.

As for the commercial breaks, I also hate them, but as long as you limit them to the breaks in the 20th minute, 40th minute (half-time) and 60th minute, I think it will be fine, since it will also benefit the players and the managers ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:28:55 am
I'm going to pull my hair out here...lol.

Clock stop does NOT stop time wasting.

Some of you should have been around in the 1970's, been in the USA, and been to NASL matches where they had the ability to stop the clock. You would soon figure out all these "theories" of what stopping the clock does fall apart.

Keepers back then still pushed the limits of holding onto the ball. The Ref would eventually be annoyed and give the keeper a yellow. Then the keeper would continue time wasting and the Ref would THEN stop the clock until he kicked it back into play.

Throw-ins still took time because there wasn't any "rule" that said after 10 seconds, stop the clock and warn the player. Even if there was a 10 second rule, like goal kicks now, it would be rarely enforced.

Players still stayed on the pitch when feigning injury. When the player went down, and the ball out of play, the Ref did NOT automatically stop the clock. The Ref would stop the clock if there was treatment needed for a serious injury. But for cramp and the like, most of the time, there was no stoppage of time.

The Ref back then, like today, still had a wide discretion and latitude to enforce stopping the clock. Some seem to think stopping the clock becomes black and white. It won't be. Some thought VAR would be black and white as well.

We are talking about NFL style stop-clock here, not NASL style ...
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 11:43:47 am »
Time wasting? 2 suggested counters

A. Book the captain
(after 1 warning. To any player in his team)
B. Apply a time penalty in the game itself, for the act (not the amount) of time wasting. e.g . 10 mins extra time, offered to the opposing team (the captain to chose whether they take it or not. They may not, if by end of normal time they have scored,  don't need the extra time, or whatever).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:46 am by macmanamanaman »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,890
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:50:08 am

Stopping the clock doesn't stop that though. That is the point missing.

Players will still be injured and need attention. Even those players feigning injury to slow down an attacking team Putting theirs under the kosh.

Wiping the ball for long throws still happens, only now they can take longer because they know play doesn't start until they put the ball in play.

Surrounding the Ref, another time wasting effort, still happens.

All the slow down technics still happen.

All of this all took place back in the NASL days when the Ref stopped the clock. Which may have been why Europe, FIFA, etc never adopted it world wide. Or maybe they didn't because it was the silly Americans trying to change their game.

Everything you say reinforces my argument!

You've simply admitted the problems and said, effectively, there is nothing that can be done. What you forget is that not only would my suggestions at least allow for wasted time to be made up (it isn't now, it's lost forever) but that referees would still be encouraged to get yellow cards out for time-wasting. At the moment players are prepared to take a yellow card for wasting time because they think it's worth it. My reform would take that incentive away. The yellow card would be futile as well as punitive.

And I'm not sure your last point is as robust as you think it is. Apart from anything else is there any evidence that UEFA or the various national football associations ever examined the NASL experiment and published their feasibility studies? Or did you make that bit up?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:50:47 am
Away goals was a horrible way to lose a game, as is on pens (but not much so) but better than the toss of a coin!

Who remembers the game against in Cologne in 65 when the coin got stuck upright in the mud, Rowdie was Captain, I was a kid and trying to make sense of it on a crackly old radio!

Apparently Yates called 'tails' and the coin was about to fall out of the mud and land on 'heads' so Yates picked it up quickly, gave it back to the Ref to toss it again and it landed on tails.

Not sure if a video exists of the incident, the match has already gone to 3 replays I think.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3txUQ4It9A
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 11:52:37 am »
And of course, the stop-clock would be introduced gradually. At first, only for injuries (including cramps), goal celebrations, VAR checks and substitutions, and it will develop from there, later including throw-ins, corners, free-kicks etc ...
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,154
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm »
Should we start a new thread for "Ideas on how to destroy a game of football?"

Some of the shouts here are absolutely incredible.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,890
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:33:29 pm
Should we start a new thread for "Ideas on how to destroy a game of football?"

Some of the shouts here are absolutely incredible.

Got to be more specific mate.

So far as my amazing reform goes it would definitely improve the game. You'd get more minutes for your dollar for one thing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 12:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Got to be more specific mate.

So far as my amazing reform goes it would definitely improve the game. You'd get more minutes for your dollar for one thing.

Why can't reefs just book players for timewasting?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,770
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:57:31 pm
Why can't reefs just book players for timewasting?

Need to do a better job at coraling offenders...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,890
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:57:31 pm
Why can't reefs just book players for timewasting?

That'd help, and of course sometimes they do. But it's done nothing to solve the problem generally. Each season the match gets shorter (or if you like the number of minutes the ball is in play gets fewer). Next season the trend will continue. If nothing is done the average playing time will keep on going down. Poor teams resort to time-wasting more than good ones, but good ones sometimes do it if they get their noses in front with 20 minutes to go. They know that if they feign injuries, especially head injuries, they can shave a few minutes off the remaining playing-time. Taking an age over goal kicks, free kicks, and throw-ins can also reduce available playing time. Ball boys can even be recruited to slow things down when there is a throw in. It happens. Each year teams become more sophisticated in how they do it.

Sure, there's "time added on" but it's a mystery how they calculate it and it's often flabbergasting to see the board say '2 minutes' when you think of all the deliberate time-wasting you've just seen in the previous 45. Even then, a good 50 per cent of "time added on" is consumed by ever more intensive time-wasting.

Good teams like Liverpool have a vested interest in cutting this out. But football in general would become better if there was a guaranteed 60 minutes football. My guess is that reform will have to happen once the average number of minutes dips below 45. It's getting closer every season.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:09:11 pm
That'd help, and of course sometimes they do. But it's done nothing to solve the problem generally. Each season the match gets shorter (or if you like the number of minutes the ball is in play gets fewer). Next season the trend will continue. If nothing is done the average playing time will keep on going down. Poor teams resort to time-wasting more than good ones, but good ones sometimes do it if they get their noses in front with 20 minutes to go. They know that if they feign injuries, especially head injuries, they can shave a few minutes off the remaining playing-time. Taking an age over goal kicks, free kicks, and throw-ins can also reduce available playing time. Ball boys can even be recruited to slow things down when there is a throw in. It happens. Each year teams become more sophisticated in how they do it.

Sure, there's "time added on" but it's a mystery how they calculate it and it's often flabbergasting to see the board say '2 minutes' when you think of all the deliberate time-wasting you've just seen in the previous 45. Even then, a good 50 per cent of "time added on" is consumed by ever more intensive time-wasting.

Good teams like Liverpool have a vested interest in cutting this out. But football in general would become better if there was a guaranteed 60 minutes football. My guess is that reform will have to happen once the average number of minutes dips below 45. It's getting closer every season.

I agree with your general points. I think we just disagree on the best way to get more time with the ball in play. If football is already too stop-start, how is physically stopping the clock going to improve it? People will find more sophisticated ways to interrupt the flow of the game. If people are booked, and then booked again resulting in a sending off, they'd fuck it off pretty sharpish?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,950
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 01:13:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:35:08 am
Or referee's could do their jobs and book timewasting c*nts. It would cut it out a lot easier.
This, every time!

Why the fuck are we polluting this thread to discuss a clock stop? Deal with the guilty parties not rip apart the whole game!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,030
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 01:18:33 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 08:31:22 am
When asked about Salahs remark, Ancelotti replied: Im happy to play yet another final. Well have to face another great team, Liverpool. In my personal history, Ive squared off against Liverpool a bunch of times.

In 1984 as a player, in 2007 [and other times, including Liverpools famous victory against AC Milan in 2005] and now again well be playing against Liverpool. I lived in Liverpool for two years, as well. To me, this feels like a derby because Im still an Evertonian


We just have to go in to final as if we are about to squash the toffees , should be easy if we're playing the ev

Dude - they want no part of you.

(oh wait - now that you have a chance to beat the Redshite - maybe all is forgiven?)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 