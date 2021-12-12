Why can't reefs just book players for timewasting?



That'd help, and of course sometimes they do. But it's done nothing to solve the problem generally. Each season the match gets shorter (or if you like the number of minutes the ball is in play gets fewer). Next season the trend will continue. If nothing is done the average playing time will keep on going down. Poor teams resort to time-wasting more than good ones, but good ones sometimes do it if they get their noses in front with 20 minutes to go. They know that if they feign injuries, especially head injuries, they can shave a few minutes off the remaining playing-time. Taking an age over goal kicks, free kicks, and throw-ins can also reduce available playing time. Ball boys can even be recruited to slow things down when there is a throw in. It happens. Each year teams become more sophisticated in how they do it.Sure, there's "time added on" but it's a mystery how they calculate it and it's often flabbergasting to see the board say '2 minutes' when you think of all the deliberate time-wasting you've just seen in the previous 45. Even then, a good 50 per cent of "time added on" is consumed by ever more intensive time-wasting.Good teams like Liverpool have a vested interest in cutting this out. But football in general would become better if there was a guaranteed 60 minutes football. My guess is that reform will have to happen once the average number of minutes dips below 45. It's getting closer every season.