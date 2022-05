Pip Masterclass- Withdraw DeBrynue and Mahrez thinking the game was in the bag. LOL



Well, the game should have been in the bag by the time Mahrez went off. de Bruyne was just exhausted, wasn't he?When we're two goals up in the final, and we're deep into stoppage time, and the referee is bringing the whistle to his mouth, part of me will be thinking that Real aren't finished yet! That was an amazing comeback!