Champions League Semi Finals

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3280 on: Today at 02:38:13 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
As I've said before, I think once he's eventually won he's CL with Man City he's out the door within two years. Something broke in him during the end of his tenure with Barcelona and he's not been the same since. Wouldn't surprise me if they announce they've signed Haaland by season's end, if not on the day of the CL final itself.

With Pep I actually think about if I personally or anyone really went to Abu Dhabi and what it would take to be complicit in being "dazzled by the architecture", "amazed by the money" and that other crap that only matters to Tories

Guardiola peaked at Barca. But he never had it hard. I find it difficult to reconcile this idea of a talented manager who has been all over the world for top jobs seeing Manchester City as anything but a sick regime's PR vehicle.

Absolute conjecture from me I should be ashamed of but I reckon something changed in him badly to even get this far. He's a weird fella. I mean I am too so what and we laugh at him as a fan base but you look at him today and he has weird slip ups, strange decisions, he's a choke artist in the CL now

Not exactly sure where it started, but he made his choice when he took the dirty money. That's the kind of person he is now. And your Haalands, whoever, not that anyone would care but the lad must be thick or naive to end up at Manchester City. There's bigger clubs with less filthy yet obscene money.

I think he's out the door in two years CL or not. Thing about messing it up again this season : he may well become more erratic. More of a choke artist.

I think he's had it too good and building the perfect huge machine to roll over a league does little to prepare you for the heart and soul slog of the knockout Champions League where true royalty lies.

I'd hate him to get his act together next season. I mean I can't even say he's crap cause he's not. But the results don't lie. He has failed so far in this Man City CL project  and I see him continuing to fail and I'm not sure he can evolve.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3281 on: Today at 02:43:43 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm
Yeah, it's kind of insane and Carlo should know better not to tempt fate after Gattuso touching the trophy while walking onto the pitch in Istanbul.

They wore going for 13 shirts in 2018, so dont put too much faith in it bring them bad luck!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3282 on: Today at 02:59:57 am
Really one of the great ties, eh.

Except for the first 85 mins today, but still  ;D Overall, pretty damn good.

how the hell City managed to lose that.  sh  the Stadium, i guess.

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3283 on: Today at 03:38:12 am
I went to bed after Mahrez scored. Missed all the humiliation.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3284 on: Today at 03:39:46 am
Hello Madrid, rings doorbell this is LFC we have unfinished buisness Amigos
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3285 on: Today at 04:27:00 am
I knew that Real Madrid would progress. It's like certain teams have an almost unfair advantage over others at times by virtue of their heritage in European competition. There's also the fact that every team we've played in a European Cup final wore white. More history. Man City probably feel like a bit like PSG and Chelsea before they finally won it. They're outsiders looking in at European royalty. It's extremely difficult to win a trophy, let alone the biggest prize of all. City know that all too well by now.

The game probably couldn't have gone any better for us in terms of the PL run in, but the tradeoff is we'll face a more worthy, more dangerous opponent in the final.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3286 on: Today at 05:32:30 am
What, I turned off and went to bed thinking the tie was done and dusted, what a nice suprise to wake up to.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3287 on: Today at 06:06:02 am
Underestimated Madrid's chances myself,they looked like a boxer about to be knocked out to me but did the knocking out themselves in the end.

Credit to Ancelotti and their players they are mentally the toughest opponents we could get,good thing we are the same and a worthy final to the competion awaits.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3288 on: Today at 06:23:56 am
https://twitter.com/Caley_graphics/status/1521983553860476928

That is Real Madrid in the Knockout stages btw.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3289 on: Today at 06:49:25 am
You would think there was not a English team in the final the way BT were carrying on. BT should thank their lucky stars that we are in the final as the ratings will be massive. City are a broken team after that lets hope that it also carries on to the PL allowing us to take advantage also. What a time to be a Liverpool fan. Enjoy these moments everyone.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3290 on: Today at 06:49:28 am
After City scored they had a few more chances to score, so I turned over the TV, closed the laptop and  tried to forget football for the evening
I then get a call from my ex wife. Who said Im surprised you answered during extra time. (why ring me then)
this puts me in turmoil. does my viewing hinder RM, similar happened in the Chelsea tie  So I took one for the team and didnt turn it back on till it was over.

Reading the posts from on here was hilarious, like the Villareal HT thread.

I hope my superpower over RM remain

 
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:12:45 am
Anyone saying they expected Madrid to progress is full of Rio Ferdinand levels of shite.

Absolutely wonderful to see City go out in such a fashion but theres no argument they were the better team over the tie.

Were strong favourites in the final, and whilst Madrid are capable of finding goals from nothing they wont be let off the hook by us in the way they were by City in both legs. Arrogant pricks with their snide 14 shirts. Well see about that.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:14:14 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:49:25 am
You would think there was not a English team in the final the way BT were carrying on. BT should thank their lucky stars that we are in the final as the ratings will be massive. City are a broken team after that lets hope that it also carries on to the PL allowing us to take advantage also. What a time to be a Liverpool fan. Enjoy these moments everyone.

Anyone know if BT are backed by oil money? Maybe a connection to Abu Dhabi or something. It all feels very sportwashy when they cover City games. Their bias is a disgrace either way.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:22:46 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:49:28 am

I hope my superpower over RM remain

 

Mate, your superpower seems to exist when you don't watch the match - so you taking one for the team on the 28th?...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3294 on: Today at 07:28:10 am
Am I right in saying "on paper", Man City team is much much stronger than Madrid? Because that is what I think actually.

Too strong until I thought it's almost impossible for Real to get past Man City reaching the final. Almost impossible.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3295 on: Today at 07:32:01 am
Quoting this important post in case anybody else fancies laughing for breakfast!

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm
.



Real Madrid vs Manchester City. Champions League Semi-Final; 2nd leg. Wednesday 4th May - an 8pm kick off. Man City led 4-3 from the 1st leg.


Real Madrid 3 - 1 Manchester City (after extra-time). Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate.


Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.



R. Madrid 0 - [1] Man. City [3-5]; Mahrez goal on 73' - https://streamff.com/v/77544d & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521951751271821318

R. Madrid [1] - 1 Man. City [4-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90' - https://streamff.com/v/a99a55 & https://streamin.me/v/d66c26d0

R. Madrid [2] - 1 Man. City [5-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90+1' - https://streamff.com/v/d39d4f & https://streamin.me/v/4fbd3e83

R. Madrid [3] - 1 Man. City [6-5]; Benzema pen on 94' - https://streamff.com/v/859d80 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521959384183713795



Full-Time Scenes (10 minutes) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971104377618435 or www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGzDKU7gxho

'Guardiola and Ancelotti have just overseen a tie that will be talked about for years to come!' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971278638456832

'Pep saw the future 🔮' (pre-match video) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521969218169839624

"You talk about the great managers of the modern era, Ancelotti has to be in the mix to be at the top of that tree" - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521988718529290248



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uidnm7/real_madrid_vs_manchester_city_champions_league

& https://www.soccercatch.com/matches/18509783/real-madrid-vs-manchester-city#media & https://ourmatch.me/04-05-2022-real-madrid-vs-manchester-city

& https://sbfull.com/oumxmhjpqee9.html (7 mins) & https://sbfull.com/hd1oq33d1ulo.html (20 mins)



'Real Madrid v Man City (3-1)' - 11 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ</a>



Guardiola post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521984231546707969

Guardiola post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPU8i6P5z6w

Ancelotti post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnyKEXSnOJ0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521981102222725121

Ancelotti post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vuxoFn1mK4



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61312216
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/57740862
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/04/real-madrid-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/04/real-madrid-v-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-live
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/04/magic-beats-control-once-again-in-real-madrids-enchanted-canyon (Barney Ronay)
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/05/manchester-city-will-need-one-or-two-days-recover-pep-guardiola-real-madrid-champions-league
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-real-madrid-result-score-rodrygo-b2071579.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-1511132895f4-1744cbc9329e-1000--madrid-stun-city-to-reach-final

Pre-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-cl-semi-final-2nd-leg-wed-4th-may-20-00-bst-pre-match-thread.354908
In-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/match-thread-real-madrid-vs-man-city-04-05-22.354953
Post-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-post-match-thread.354956



Post Match Analysis Videos...

BT 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOmlSYc_q7I
BT 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfYt-Zh1WGM
BT 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXJ3Y2kcqlI
BT 4 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od7zDNFLgcQ
CBS 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYDzGIDtswY (Carragher, Henry & Richards)
CBS 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM
CBS 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA0XD6JpFJg







'Liverpool 🆚 Real Madrid... The 2022 #UCLfinal is set!' - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1521968471189463040


Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3296 on: Today at 07:33:08 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:22:46 am
Mate, your superpower seems to exist when you don't watch the match - so you taking one for the team on the 28th?...

No mate his superpower is that RM are losing when he watches and come back to win when he switches off
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3297 on: Today at 07:33:42 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:28:10 am
Am I right in saying "on paper", Man City team is much much stronger than Madrid? Because that is what I think actually.

Too strong until I thought it's almost impossible for Real to get past Man City reaching the final. Almost impossible.
I never expected Madrid to beat them.  Hopefully, our lethal strikers dispatch Madrid.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3298 on: Today at 07:34:59 am
And they want to get rid of two-legged semis. Fucking idiots.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3299 on: Today at 07:40:00 am
How many goals did Real concede against Chelsea and City ? 9 ? and they were extremely lucky not to concede more.

Thier defense is average at best especially Militao and Alaba. I will be surprised if we don't manage to create at least 5 clear cut chances maybe even more.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3300 on: Today at 07:42:22 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:40:00 am
How many goals did Real concede against Chelsea and City ? 9 ? and they were extremely lucky not to concede more.

Thier defense is average at best especially Militao and Alaba. I will be surprised if we don't manage to create at least 5 clear cut chances maybe even more.
They didnt look great for large spells of the Chelsea and PSG games too. They tend to drop off because their midfield is getting on. If Chelsea can pin them back and score 3, why cant we?
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3301 on: Today at 07:46:07 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
Bitters will be happy that they don't have to buy a new shirt for the final, they can just dig the ones from 2018 out of the wardrobe
true that  ;D
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3302 on: Today at 07:48:14 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:12:45 am
Anyone saying they expected Madrid to progress is full of Rio Ferdinand levels of shite.

Absolutely wonderful to see City go out in such a fashion but theres no argument they were the better team over the tie.

Were strong favourites in the final, and whilst Madrid are capable of finding goals from nothing they wont be let off the hook by us in the way they were by City in both legs. Arrogant pricks with their snide 14 shirts. Well see about that.

I said it, you can check back through this thread.  I think there's some sort of psychological block regarding City and the Champions League, I genuinely believe European experience is one of the most important attributes, it's why we were reasonably successful in Europe during spells we weren't particularly great domestically.

The only player at City that has experienced winning the European cup is Scott Carson and that was with us.  Guardiola has two with Barca but that was while he had a nearly unstoppable Messi.

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3303 on: Today at 07:51:25 am
I genuinely think thats one of the biggest shocks I have ever seen.

He took off KDB like they were winning 5-0 at home.

Insane.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3304 on: Today at 07:54:09 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:22:46 am
Mate, your superpower seems to exist when you don't watch the match - so you taking one for the team on the 28th?...

or when I do watch RM. They're shite.

Mentality monsters can defeat my superpowers Im sure.

Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3305 on: Today at 07:58:12 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:33:08 am
No mate his superpower is that RM are losing when he watches and come back to win when he switches off
I thought - the result he wants when he doesn't watch. Dilemma.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3306 on: Today at 07:59:07 am
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:03:42 am
Great question.
I thought of Maldini, but he got to his third final at 24

I thought maybe Edgar Davids. Two with Ajax and one with Juve in 98. But he was 22 by the time of his first final the old bastard.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3307 on: Today at 08:03:52 am
Just listening to the 5 Live commentary on my early morning walk. Grinning like a loon!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3308 on: Today at 08:10:58 am
Its mad they went out.

Thought City defended poorly over both legs though but should scored 10/12.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:29 am by Nick110581 »
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
Reply #3309 on: Today at 08:13:43 am
Losing to Madrid in the final I can take.
Losing to City in the Final I cannot.
This has saved me an awful lot of anxiety over the next month.
Also takes some of the sting out of possibly losing the league to them.
I feel bloody wonderful now.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:16:47 am by meady1981 »
