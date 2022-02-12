« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals  (Read 55910 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm »
Bitters will be happy that they don't have to buy a new shirt for the final, they can just dig the ones from 2018 out of the wardrobe
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm

yes, I'd not realised we have played every one of the 10 finals against a team in white (or white and black), probably every one on here knew but that sort of passed me by

And if my memory is correct, we always win the trophy when we beat Benfica in the earlier rounds.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,848
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm
Don't see us walking around in Go for 7 shirts, like those tacky arrogant twats.

Yeah, it's kind of insane and Carlo should know better not to tempt fate after Gattuso touching the trophy while walking onto the pitch in Istanbul.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,323
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm »
The curse of Yaya Toure lives on.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
Now lets put on a great display and batter them in the final.

Plus win all our remaining games in the league and watch City implode.
Oh and beat Chelsea in the cup final.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 11:45:33 pm »
So glad the cheating Mancs have been kicked out after they thought they had it won. Boom! baldys head explodes again. Extra time and maybe a few injuries on top of a defeat like that may well effect their results in the league we can hope they bottle that as well. As for the final as Mo has tweeted we have a score to settle and them wearing 14 shirts will help us on our way. Come on you mighty reds its lucky seven.
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm
The curse of Yaya Toure lives on.

They named a pitch at the Campus after him and then renamed it after they fell out with him, getting his own back for the pettiness 😁
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,558
  • Dutch Class
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
Bitters will be happy that they don't have to buy a new shirt for the final, they can just dig the ones from 2018 out of the wardrobe

If Carlo wins, they win. Have I got that right?
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521969218169839624

Could watch that all fukin night.  Ha ha, yer lemon headed prick.

See ya in Paris, oh wait a minute
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm
And if my memory is correct, we always win the trophy when we beat Benfica in the earlier rounds.

👍
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,897
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
If Carlo wins, they win. Have I got that right?

Their little brains will explode cos they hate us and hate Carlo too, how will they cope
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,848
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521969218169839624

Could watch that all fukin night.  Ha ha, yer lemon headed prick.

See ya in Paris, oh wait a minute

Talking to himself there in the end. He's cracking up...
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm
Talking to himself there in the end. He's cracking up...

That was pre-match, mate (seriously).
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,558
  • Dutch Class
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm
Talking to himself there in the end. He's cracking up...

As I've said before, I think once he's eventually won he's CL with Man City he's out the door within two years. Something broke in him during the end of his tenure with Barcelona and he's not been the same since. Wouldn't surprise me if they announce they've signed Haaland by season's end, if not on the day of the CL final itself.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,848
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm
That was pre-match, mate (seriously).

I know, I meant at the end of the clip. After the match he just went through, I'm fully picturing him now talking to his invisble mate Billy about how he's going to set up the team in the final in Paris at the end of  May...
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,450
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
Bitters will be happy that they don't have to buy a new shirt for the final, they can just dig the ones from 2018 out of the wardrobe

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm
I know, I meant at the end of the clip. After the match he just went through, I'm fully picturing him now talking to his invisble mate Billy about how he's going to set up the team in the final in Paris at the end of  May...

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
We owe ancelotti for that derby game  from last season also
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 12:05:02 am »
Spurs thought their name was on the trophy in 2019 after their comeback against Ajax. It doesn't mean shit.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm
Talking to himself there in the end. He's cracking up...
Nothing new.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pOzQwSgxOkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pOzQwSgxOkc</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 12:07:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:05:02 am
Spurs thought their name was on the trophy in 2019 after their comeback against Ajax. It doesn't mean shit.

Penalty from Salah then Origi wrapping it up would do me.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
Haha Richards and Schmeichel fuming.


https://youtu.be/cA0XD6JpFJg
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,299
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 12:08:57 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Prefer Madrid over City for the simple reason that City lose the final last year, usually teams don't lose CL finals twice in a row.
Come on man. How can we ever lose to City in a European final? Who thought that? Is that even possible?
I just hate the club and don't want to see them in an EC final. They don't deserve it.

I want us to dine at the finest European tables, in the company of peers.... cause we live on bread and butter during the week.
As it should be.
It doesn't come often, but when it does, we need to savour it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 12:09:40 am »
Hilarious. Courtois was fucking shite again even if he did also make some good stops. Our forwards should be licking their lips at the prospect of facing him in a final.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 12:10:32 am »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 11:25:38 pm
Can't believe those 14 shirts!
Did they pull that shit in 2018 with 13 shirts as well
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 12:17:44 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:10:32 am
Did they pull that shit in 2018 with 13 shirts as well

No real prob with the T-shirts as it says lets go for 14, not we have won 14. 

This is why they are so commercially successful.  Print 30 odd shirts ahead of semi just in case.  If it comes off then sell thousands in the next couple of weeks.  You can bet the printers are hard at it tonight.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 12:33:49 am »
This Utd supporter sums it up perfectly

https://youtu.be/hinMloMAvkE
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:33:49 am
This Utd supporter sums it up perfectly

https://youtu.be/hinMloMAvkE


Obviously from Gorton
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,811
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 12:44:25 am »
Think Abu Dhabi FC's owners will worry about letting Ped go. It will kickstart a transition period for them, right when we're all over their divine right to win. They'll be starting from scratch in the CL and could well lose their edge in the league as well.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 12:46:01 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
BT Comms so bitter theres only 3 mins

The final was in the palm of their hands, only to be snatched away
Pretty sure that here at least they were playing to all of us who find this line funny
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 12:49:39 am »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 12:51:42 am »
We've got mighty big payback due for Ramos/Mo.  In Kyiv. Fukinell.

7 of our starters were on the field that night, 5 of theirs.

We know what to expect.  We're hungry for 7.  Fuck their 14.
Logged
Apparently perched on the right wing of the Liver bird.

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 12:51:45 am »
Love to be a fly on the wall at that prick Gallagher's house😂
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 12:54:39 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:51:45 am
Love to be a fly on the wall at that prick Gallagher's house😂

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,008
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 12:56:57 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:33:49 am
This Utd supporter sums it up perfectly

https://youtu.be/hinMloMAvkE

Hahaha flying pig.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 12:57:11 am »
Just realised Trent could be playing in his third CL final aged 23. Any other player done that?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 01:03:42 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:57:11 am
Just realised Trent could be playing in his third CL final aged 23. Any other player done that?

Great question.
I thought of Maldini, but he got to his third final at 24
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,558
  • Dutch Class
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 02:08:34 am »
For a manager who is so meticulous it's fascinating that after Real Madrid scored to make it 1-1, Guardiola didn't make an immediate sub to disrupt their momentum
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 