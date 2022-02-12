Prefer Madrid over City for the simple reason that City lose the final last year, usually teams don't lose CL finals twice in a row.
Come on man. How can we ever lose to City in a European final? Who thought that? Is that even possible?
I just hate the club and don't want to see them in an EC final. They don't deserve it.
I want us to dine at the finest European tables, in the company of peers.... cause we live on bread and butter during the week.
As it should be.
It doesn't come often, but when it does, we need to savour it.