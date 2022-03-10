« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79] 80   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals  (Read 48568 times)

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:03:38 pm
Ferdinand talking like no-one scored from crosses when he played, twat.

i seem to remember that huge forward called messi scoring a header from a cross against, i think it was man utd, hard to recall cos there was only one team in the game
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,963
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 11:06:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:05:06 pm
I think that was okay. It was understandable mate.
The ones who did so, even before a ball was kicked... at the Bernabeu of all places, ought to have known better. And against bloody Manchester bloody City of all teams?

Oh right before the game, nope thought Madrid would at least level it, not sure if theyd win it.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,727
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 11:06:47 pm »
Jake is such an insincere vapid and icky guy, proper uncomfortable seeing him looking at and pointing at those kids.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 11:06:53 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:46:02 pm
Did the Jake Humpback guy just said we were scared of playing City in the final?
So Man City were cheering on Liverpools come back last night, no chance, not because they were scared of us, it's like any other Cup match. your hoping to get the easiest team in the next round. they wanted Villareal rather than Liverpool and I wouldn't have blamed them.
Logged
Nadine Dorries tells me she has a photo of Keir Starmer singing a karaoke duet with Queen Victoria during lockdown.

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm »
"The craziest comeback ever".

Eh?
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 11:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:50:06 pm
I wasn't alone... :)

Fantastic. I did think I might have missed it.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,313
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 11:07:11 pm »
An angry, motivated Mo Salah is going to make history in this final.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 11:07:14 pm »
Dejan Lovren just tweeted:

What Mo wishes, Mo gets it.

Good luck in the final Liverpool FC.

#paybacktime
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 11:07:39 pm »
So Carlo you look calm after the craziest COMEBACK EVER...



You just said that to Carlo


BELLEND
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:58:28 pm
Lescott is much more normal than Richards...

Where are Richards and Carragher tonight!?
Logged
JFT96.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,963
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 11:07:05 pm
"The craziest comeback ever".

Eh?


Yeah I can think of at least 2 better
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 11:08:14 pm »
No idea what Carlo is talking about. He thinks hes playing PSG in the final...
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 11:08:14 pm »
As an expert I'm proud to see how many were crying it in here in this thread tonight. A big pat on the back to all of youse
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 11:08:19 pm »
Luis Diaz is gonna absolutely decimate that defence.
Logged
AHA!

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 11:07:05 pm
"The craziest comeback ever".

Eh?


Manchester City Vs QPR is spoken about all over Spain and Italy
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,953
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 11:08:33 pm »
Exactly Carlo, it will be a great game for football no sports washing in sight.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:50:10 pm
On what planet would anyone fear playing man city in a final over real Madrid. How deluded can you be

Crazy people think this. Madrid are the far tougher team. Champions League is the top level of football and the latter stages are all about mentality and charcter. something City don't have and something Madrid have in abundance.

Beating the dross of the Premier League week in, week out doesn't make you a great team. You have to do it on the big stage Vs the big teams.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 11:09:03 pm »
Was Carlo talking like he thinks hes the PSG manager or was in it paying attention?
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 11:09:04 pm »
and my last post tonite here, well done carlo, i've always liked the guy, class act, fantastic manager, worthy opponent

see you there carlo
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,396
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 11:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:05:53 pm
Rather annoying City vs Newcastle is on Sunday, feel more confident of Newcastle getting a result if it were 12.30pm Saturday.

Maybe, but this weekend is a great chance for us to back to the top on Saturday and crank the pressure up on them, hope their heads are mashed after the way they threw that away tonight
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,055
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:08:14 pm
As an expert I'm proud to see how many were crying it in here in this thread tonight. A big pat on the back to all of youse

Ive surpassed myself this evening.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 11:09:17 pm »
And to think this time last year Carlo was swapping deckchairs on HMS Goodison.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,130
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 11:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:07:54 pm
Where are Richards and Carragher tonight!?

Theyre Skys gibbering buffoons, BT has there own clutch of clots.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:06:47 pm
Jake is such an insincere vapid and icky guy, proper uncomfortable seeing him looking at and pointing at those kids.

😂😂😂
laughing because it's true
Logged

Online Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 11:10:08 pm »
The best thing for (nearly) everybody is that we've been spared the South Lancs 'Derby' in Paris on 28 May!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,297
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
That went perfectly!
Extra time, tired legs, knocked out and deflated. Hopefully, we reap the erwards in the league.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,107
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 11:10:30 pm »
Ferdinand is irritating
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,396
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 11:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:06:47 pm
Jake is such an insincere vapid and icky guy, proper uncomfortable seeing him looking at and pointing at those kids.

I'm getting the word...
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 11:11:14 pm »
A lot of hate towards Macca, Rio, and Lescott. Bit over the top? They're just old football players, not sages or philosophy professors. They get paid to say hyperbolic things to sell ad subscriptions.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,776
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 11:11:19 pm »
Pep on next lol
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 11:11:24 pm »
Some absolute great banter from the BT lads. It really is.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:09:34 pm
Theyre Skys gibbering buffoons, BT has there own clutch of clots.

No, they do US TV together for CL nights. Saw clips of them last night with Henry.
Logged
JFT96.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,953
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 11:11:47 pm »
Guardiola next, this could be fun.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,203
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:56:41 pm
BT is the worst about.

Ill be watching the final on a different channel for sure. Theyre all crying about City and trying to ignore the fact Madrid were shite until injury time.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,889
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 11:12:09 pm »
Mad to think we played a Carlo managed team in the Final in 2007 and 15 years later we meet again.

Buzzing for the final already, proper giants.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 11:12:10 pm »
Rather Madrid than City but these are the darlings of uefa, hope we don't get a ref that falls for their antics. Courtois took nearly 1 minute for a goal kick at the end never added time on or booked him.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,742
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:07:54 pm
Where are Richards and Carragher tonight!?

On Paramount plus in the USA coverage
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 11:11:14 pm
A lot of hate towards Macca, Rio, and Lescott. Bit over the top? They're just old football players, not sages or philosophy professors. They get paid to say hyperbolic things to sell ad subscriptions.
Lescott couldn't count to two
Logged
YNWA

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 11:12:34 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:57:02 pm
Some presenter called Rachel something (a City fan) on Five Live came up with classic, most City fans will agree the Prem means more anyway line..haha, you're fooling nobody!

This fuckin hurts them, winning the Prem should be a gimme in their position, bit of a damp squib if they win it now I reckon.

 Big 'if', it'll take some getting over tonight for the cheating fuckers!

Only small clubs with no European pedigree think winning a domestic league means more than winning the European Cup. Surefire way to tell the big clubs from the small clubs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,889
Re: Champions League Semi Finals
« Reply #3159 on: Today at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:11:47 pm
Guardiola next, this could be fun.

Should be in bed by now, but staying up to listen to his lunacy ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79] 80   Go Up
« previous next »
 