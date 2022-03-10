Ferdinand talking like no-one scored from crosses when he played, twat.
I think that was okay. It was understandable mate.The ones who did so, even before a ball was kicked... at the Bernabeu of all places, ought to have known better. And against bloody Manchester bloody City of all teams?
Did the Jake Humpback guy just said we were scared of playing City in the final?
I wasn't alone...
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Lescott is much more normal than Richards...
"The craziest comeback ever".Eh?
On what planet would anyone fear playing man city in a final over real Madrid. How deluded can you be
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rather annoying City vs Newcastle is on Sunday, feel more confident of Newcastle getting a result if it were 12.30pm Saturday.
As an expert I'm proud to see how many were crying it in here in this thread tonight. A big pat on the back to all of youse
Where are Richards and Carragher tonight!?
Jake is such an insincere vapid and icky guy, proper uncomfortable seeing him looking at and pointing at those kids.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Theyre Skys gibbering buffoons, BT has there own clutch of clots.
BT is the worst about.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
A lot of hate towards Macca, Rio, and Lescott. Bit over the top? They're just old football players, not sages or philosophy professors. They get paid to say hyperbolic things to sell ad subscriptions.
Some presenter called Rachel something (a City fan) on Five Live came up with classic, most City fans will agree the Prem means more anyway line..haha, you're fooling nobody!This fuckin hurts them, winning the Prem should be a gimme in their position, bit of a damp squib if they win it now I reckon. Big 'if', it'll take some getting over tonight for the cheating fuckers!
Guardiola next, this could be fun.
