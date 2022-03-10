On what planet would anyone fear playing man city in a final over real Madrid. How deluded can you be



Crazy people think this. Madrid are the far tougher team. Champions League is the top level of football and the latter stages are all about mentality and charcter. something City don't have and something Madrid have in abundance.Beating the dross of the Premier League week in, week out doesn't make you a great team. You have to do it on the big stage Vs the big teams.