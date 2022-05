A European final is a different animal. They were a much better side than Chelsea last year but did not show up in the final at all. Particularly as they are trying to get over the hump of winning their first. Compare that with Ancelotti, modric and benzema turning up, I really think Madrid would be a tougher final.



Honestly either opponent doesn't really bother me, it just feels the narrative has grown that Madrid winning makes us some massive favourite for the final when in reality it is not.